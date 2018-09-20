Disturbed to Release ‘A Reason to Fight’ Single Friday

Disturbed is amping fans up for the October 19 release of their highly anticipated seventh album, Evolution, by releasing tidbits of the album one single at a time. Friday, fans will be able to listen to the track titled “A Reason to Fight,” which comes a month after the band released the hit single “Are You Ready.”

Disturbed launched a poll last month asking fans to choose if they would rather have the band release a heavy song or a ballad. According to the band, the “consensus was overwhelming” toward one side, and the band went with the heavier of the two.

Now it seems as though the band is giving fans a taste of the softer side of Evolution, to give those who voted for a ballad a taste of the newest album.

Loudwire reported last month that Disturbed plans to “tour extensively in 2019,” and they followed up the news with a list of cities but no dates just yet. So far the list includes: Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Nashville, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, San Antonio, San Diego, Montreal, Toronto, Washington D.C. and several more. David Draiman promised to release the full list with dates soon.

You can pre-order Evolution, which will feature 10 tracks, here. Check out “Are You Ready” along with the accompanying music video below.

Heavy will update this article as soon as the song is released. Check back on Friday to listen to “A Reason to Fight.”

