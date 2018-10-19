Angela Sutkiewicz: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Angela Sutkiewicz is a Wisconsin judge who has denied Steven Avery’s motions for a new trial. Avery’s case is being resurrected again by Netflix on October 19, 2018 in Making a Murderer Season 2.

The first Making a Murderer series was a major hit; it largely showcased the defense attorneys’ efforts to seek freedom for Avery, a Manitowoc County, Wisconsin man, and his then-teenage nephew, Brendan Dassey. Avery had been wrongfully convicted of a previous sexual assault for which he spent years in prison. He is still in prison today, as is his nephew, but his lawyer has continued to file court actions before Judge Sutkiewicz.

Judge Angela Sutkiewicz was not featured in the first season. She’s handled Avery appellate motions filed by his new post-conviction attorney, Kathleen Zellner.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Judge Angela Sutkiewicz Was Critical of Steven Avery’s Motion Seeking a New Trial

The judge denied Avery’s motion for a new trial. In 2017, Zellner filed the lengthy motion in which she argued that the real killer was not Avery and that he was basically the target of a double frame job. She laid out extensive challenges to the forensic evidence in the case and law enforcement procedure. You can read that court motion here.

Judge Sutkiewicz denied the motion. The court records for Avery’s case say, in October 2017: “the motion of the defendant for a new trial is denied in its entirety.” You can read the court record listing here. The Wisconsin judge criticized the defense conclusions as “speculative” and based on “interim opinions” by experts.

For example, the judge, Angela Sutkiewicz, wrote in one passage in her decision, according to Law and Crime: “[T]he court quoted the defendant’s experts, indicating that they could not reach definitive conclusions regarding items of evidence without further testing. Without such conclusions, the reports are speculative and do not present facts that the court must consider. The defendant did not wait for the final tests to be run and conclusive reports to be issued before submitting his motion. The court must accept the allegations in the motion as true only if there are facts of record to support them; the court is not required to accept as fact the defendant’s interpretation of the expert’s interim opinions.”

In September 2018, Sutkiewicz again rejected Zellner’s quest for a new trial for Avery; this time, she rejected a motion that centered around a CD that Zellner argued was withheld evidence from the defense. WMTV reported that the judge sided with the state, which had argued that the CD was a summary of other CDs that the defense did have.

“While the defense did not have those specific impressions of Detective Velie prior to trial, the information that he used to create the CD in question was in possession of the defendant prior to trial,” Sutkiewicz wrote in the ruling.

Zellner told Action 2 News, “Once again we are disappointed in the lower court’s poor grasp of the facts, misapplication of the law and dilatory tactics in missing deadlines. We look forward to experiencing the best of Wisconsin’s judiciary as we advance to a higher court. We did not develop the ineffective assistance of counsel argument because the failure to disclose the CD was a clear cut Brady violation, not ineffective assistance of counsel.”

2. Angela Sutkiewicz Has Been a Judge for Almost a Decade & Won Without Opposition

Sutkiewicz has spent almost a decade on the Wisconsin bench, where she is based in Sheboygan, Wisconsin.

“Angela W. Sutkiewicz is a judge for Sheboygan County, Branch 3, in Wisconsin. She was first appointed to the position in 2010 and won election to a full six-year term in 2011. Sutkiewicz won re-election without opposition in the general election on April 4, 2017,” Ballotpedia reports.

The Wisconsin Bar Association’s Attorney search page gives the following information for the judge:

Graduation Year: 1986

Languages: English

Law School:

Marquette University Law School

WI Admission: 05/19/1986

Sutkiwicz is a campaign donor, mostly to Democrats, according to the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign.

3. Judge Sutkiewicz Helped Establish a Veterans’ Court Initiative

According to the Wisconsin Law Journal, “Sheboygan County Judge Angela Sutkiewicz was looking for a way to help military veterans who were suffering from treatable behavioral-health conditions and found their way into her courtroom after committing a crime.” The article says she helped establish a “veterans’ court initiative.”

The Sheboygan Press reports that the veterans’ court is “a diversion program that helps veterans with legal issues get back on their feet by building treatment requirements and accountability into the system.” It’s existed since 2012.

Angela Sutkiewicz was honored with a box containing “an American flag that flew in Afghanistan on Veterans Day in 2013 to honor her service to the court,” the newspaper reported.

“We wanted to give thanks because, not only has she done an incredible job in bringing this court together, but for its creation and all the benefit its brought to mentors and participants past, current and future,” Assistant District Attorney Joel Urmanski said, according to The Sheboygan Press.

This document further explains the veterans’ court.

4. Steven Avery Has Asked for a New Judge

Sutkiewicz was not the judge who presided over Steven Avery’s original trial. That was Judge Patrick Willis, but he retired, and she took over the case, according to Fox11 Online.

In June 2018, Avery’s lawyers asked for a different judge to be assigned to the case. You can read the motion here; it asks for a Manitowoc County judge to be assigned to the case instead.

5. Angela Sutkiewicz Had One of the Highest Felony Substitution Rates in Wisconsin

A judge’s substitution rates can be a sign they are considered to be a tough judge for defendants. According to the Appleton Post-Crescent, from 2010 to 2014, Judge Angela Sutkiewicz’s “tally of 359 felony substitution requests was fourth-most in the state.”

In one case before her, a woman accused of killing her baby five decades ago received a 10-year sentence from Sutkiewicz even though a plea agreement had recommended 45 days.