California Fire Map: List of Fires Near Me Right Now [November 14]

The fires currently raging in California are now among the largest in the state’s history. The Camp Fire is 135,000 acres, the Woolsey Fire is more than 97,000 acres. Fire officials are gaining containment on the larger fires, but new fires are also being reported like one in the Rialto region, and the danger still remains. It’s important to stay updated on the fires in California today. Here are the latest updates on all the fires in California as of Wednesday, November 14, with a roundup of maps of the larger fires around the state. News on the fires is constantly changing, so call your local officials if you are concerned about evacuations near you.

There are currently multiple active fires in California. This article first includes interactive maps for all of California. Then the second section details specific fires in the region. If you’re looking for a specific fire scroll down or search for the fire’s name or your city’s name. Tragically, 48 people have died in the Camp Fire and three died in the Woolsey Fire. At least 200 are still missing in the Camp Fire. (See tributes to the people who died in Heavy’s story here.) This is a developing story.

Interactive Maps of California Fires

This map below is an interactive map of the more significant fires in California, consistently updated and provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Fires in red are active and fires in black are contained. Read the next section for details about the fires listed on the map. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into this map to see California up close. If the map doesn’t show below, just go here.

Next is another active fire map from Google’s Crisis Map. You may need to zoom in to see areas of interest in California, depending on your browser or mobile device. This map also includes fires in other states.

Next are more specific details on the fires for November 14. The details are extensive, so if you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California

Here are the active fires and updates about them, per CAL FIRE. Most of these are in alphabetical order. Note that many of these fires are still listed on CAL FIRE’s map as active, but they are no longer listed as active by Inciweb or other sources. We will note that in the fires’ descriptions below. The most active fires right now include the Camp Fire, the Woolsey Fire, and new fires that are still cropping up on Wednesday, November 14.

Alder, Mountaineer, & Moses Fires

These fires are 3,700 acres and 55 percent contained as of November 14. The Alder fire is 5 miles north of Camp Nelson in Gian Sequoia National Monument. The Mountaineer fire is .1 mile north of Summit trailhead and .75 miles east of the Alder Fire in Golden Trout Wilderness, according to Inciweb. The Moses Fire is 1 mile south of Moses Mountain.

An area closure around the fires has been in effect. The fires were first discovered on October 4, 13, and 17.

These fires are on Inciweb’s site but not on CAL FIRE’s map.

Brushy Fire

The Brushy Fire in Mendocino County is near Dos Rios, off Highway 162, east of Highway 101 and west of Covelo, CAL FIRE reported. It was first reported on November 8. As of November 14 at 11:15 a.m., it’s 35 acres and 100 percent contained. This fire is no longer active.

Camp Fire

This fire was first spotted at 6:30 a.m. on November 8, and quickly grew. Now, as of 7 a.m. on November 14, the fire is 135,000 acres in size and 35 percent contained. That’s a 10,000-acre increase in size since yesterday, but also a five percent increase in containment.

At least 15,500 structures are threatened and 7,600 residences and 260 commercial structures have been destroyed from this fire, according to CAL FIRE.

CAL FIRE noted on Wednesday: “Last night firefighters continued to hold established containment lines. Today firefighters will provide structure defense and continue to strengthen and improve existing control lines. Firefighters will be on patrol within the fire area while also mitigating hot spots and hazards. Weather and smoke conditions permitting, aircraft will drop retardant lines on existing areas of the fire and also ahead of the fire to impede its progress.”

Here is a map of the fire:

Wednesday 11/14 #CampFire. 145,126 acres per 5:50pm infrared flight yesterday + analysis by fire staff. If you have not done so, please read the "Map tips" – link in upper left corner. Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/S76l7VZmRr #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/ciMAvmoyrI — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) November 14, 2018

There is an interactive map of Camp Fire evacuations and repopulations, provided by CAL FIRE. Click here to see the map or view below.

Evacuations have been ordered for the fire in multiple regions. These include, but may not be limited to, the following evacuation orders, according to CAL FIRE as of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, November 14:

Established for Paradise, Magalia, Concow, Butte Creek Canyon, and Butte Valley

Powellton zone

Lovelock zone

Humbug zone

Stirling zone

North Coutelenc zone

North fir haven zone

Nimshew zone

Carnegie/colter zone

South Firhaven zone

South Coutelenc zone

North pines zone

South pines zone

Old Magalia zone

Lower Pentz zone

Morgan ridge zone

Lower Clark zone

Butte creek road

Centerville road

Concow

Pulga

Yankee Hill

Skyway from lower paradise to the Chico city limits

Morgan ridge

Highway 32 at Nopel South all the way to Chico city limits

Highway 70 from Pulga to West branch Feather river bridge

All of Clark Road and all of Pentz road, south to highway 70, everything west to highway 99 and south to highway 149 including all of Butte Valley

Shippee Road from Highway 149 to Highway 99

Cherokee Road to Highway 70 to Lake Oroville south to Table Mountain Blvd.

East Bound Hwy 162/Oro Quincy Hwy at Forbestown Rd east to Mountain House Road/4 Mile Ridge Road, including the communities of Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Mountain House and Bloomer Hill

Here are some evacuation centers in the area, as shared by CAL FIRE:

OPEN: Bidwell Jr. Highschool (2376 North Ave, Chico CA 95926)

OPEN: Yuba-Sutter Fairground (442 Franklin Ave, Yuba City, CA 95991)

OPEN: Plumas County Fairgrounds (204 Fairground Rd, Quincy CA 95971)

FULL: Glenn County Fairgrounds (221 E Yolo St, Orland, CA 95963)

OPEN: Butte County Fairgrounds (199 E Hazel St, Gridley, CA 95948)

THIS SHELTER IS FULL: Oroville Nazarene Church (2238 Monte Vista Ave, Oroville, CA 95966)

THIS SHELTER IS FULL: Neighborhood Church (2801 Notre Dame Blvd, Chico, CA 95928)

For the most recent up to date Evacuation Locations and Status go to: https://www.buttecounty.net/

Here are some animal shelters in the area:

Small animals: County Hospital at 2279 Del Oro and Mono, Suite E (also called the Del Oro Old County Hospital) – This shelter is full

Large animals: Butte County Fairgrounds at 199 E Hazel St. in Gridley, CA

Small animals: Chico Municipal Airport at 150 Airpark Blvd. in Chico, CA

Camp Fire evacuations can change rapidly. For updates, follow the Butte County Sheriff’s Twitter account and the Butte County’s Twitter for the latest updates.Emergency radio stations for the Paradise area include 1500 AM (Paradise Town Radio) and 1460 AM (Upper Ridge Radio.) You can also call 530-538-7826.

Forty-eight people have died from the fire and more than 200 are unaccounted for. The Butte County Sheriff’s office reported five fatalities in the area of Edgewood Lane in Paradise. The victims appeared to be in their vehicles when they were overcome by the fire. Identifications have not yet been made due to the burn injuries.

Smoke has been seen across regions of California. Many counties and cities have seen smoke from this fire this week.

Donnell Fire

This fire is in the Stanislaus National Forest and is 36,450 acres with 90 percent containment, as of October 1. This fire is no longer considered active, although CAL FIRE still has it listed as active on its map. Inciweb is no longer updating the fire page.

Eagle Fire

This fire is listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map, but updates haven’t been issued since early October. CAL FIRE notes: “CAL FIRE is assisting the Sierra National Forest with a fire off Bobs Flat Trail, 3 miles north of Trimmer (Fresno County).” The fire’s current status isn’t known. The most recent information is from October 2.

Eden Fire

This fire is listed on Inciweb but not CAL FIRE’s map. As of November 14, it’s 343 acres in size, with containment unknown. It was started by lightning on November 14 and is located in Eden Grove, John Krebs Wilderness, Sequoia National Park around 36.41 latitude, -118.737 longitude.

Inciweb noted: “Fire has slowed its progress in the Eden Creek drainage on the western edge of the fire. Fire however has established itself on the east side of the eastern branch of Eden Creek drainage. One spot fire was observed on the east flank approximately 200 feet off the main fire and burning actively. Fire does not appear to be moving up-slope (south) towards Homers Nose.

Continued positive fire behavior is occurring with consumption of brush and downed logs. Some standing dead trees, called snags, may have been the source of some spotting. Numerous snags are present in the area from tree mortality and the lack of modern fire history. The parks will continue to monitor the fire via helicopter while scouting for natural barriers along the rocky ridge (Homer’s Nose) to the south. Additionally the parks will actively track any new growth downhill toward the Kaweah drainage.”

Essex Fire

CAL FIRE is helping Modoc National Forest with this fire, which is located east of Essex Reservoir and northeast of Canby in Modoc County. The fire is still listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map as of September 19, but CAL FIRE hasn’t released any updates on the fire since September 4.

Fork Fire

“CAL FIRE is assisting the Angeles National Forest with a wildfire off East Fork Rd & San Gabriel Canyon Rd, Azusa (Los Angeles County),” according to CAL FIRE’s map listing. According to Inciweb, the fire was 166 acres and 98 percent contained as of October 4. This fire is no longer considered active and is not being updated by Inciweb daily.

Garner Complex Fire

Although still listed on CAL FIRE’s map as active, it is no longer considered an active fire by Inciweb, which is no longer updating details about it. It’s 8,886 acres and 85 percent contained as of August 9.

Georges Fire

This fire has been inactive for several weeks and is 95 percent contained, per Inciweb on August 24. It is still listed on CAL FIRE’s map, but Inciweb no longer considers it active and CAL FIRE stopped issuing updates on September 4.

Hill Fire

This map from Ventura County gives you an idea of the size of the #WoolseyFire and #HillFire in Southern California – the purple area is the approximate fire perimeter, more than 83,000 acres burnt so far @KTLA pic.twitter.com/Zfh2V86LnC — Angus Ledwidge (@angusleddo) November 11, 2018

The Hill Fire is in Ventura County in Santa Rosa Valley, near Camarillo. This fire was originally larger than the Woolsey Fire when they both started on November 8, but the Woolsey Fire has now surpassed it. The Hill Fire is estimated to be 4,531 acres and 94 percent contained as of November 14 at 8:22 a.m. That’s a great sign and means that this fire, at least, is almost under control.

CAL FIRE noted about the Hill Fire on Wednesday: “Fire crews continue to mop up and patrol the fire perimeter. Santa Ana winds will diminish through the day with weak onshore winds possible this afternoon along the coast. Fire suppression repair teams are actively engaged working around the fire perimeter and affected areas.”

As of Wednesday, November 14 at 7 a.m., CAL FIRE noted the following evacuations from the Hill Fire. (To see evacuations from the Woolsey fire, which overlaps some regions, scroll down to that entry in this story.)

Point Magu Naval Base

To see a fuller list of evacuations that include the Woolsey Fire and Malibu, along with additional maps, scroll down to the Woolsey fire section below.

You can see an interactive evacuation map at VCEmergency.com, where you can enter your address to see where you fall on this map.

You can get emergency alerts about Ventura County by texting VCALERT to 313131 or visiting vcalert.org. You can also call 805-465-6650 or visit VCEmergency.com for the latest updates.

To see evacuation shelters and other details, scroll down to the Woolsey Fire entry at the end of this story.

Holy Fire

The Holy Fire formed on August 6 in the afternoon and quickly grew. The Holy Fire was in Orange County, off Holy Jim Canyon Road, west of the North Main Divide. As of September 13, the fire is 23,136 acres according to Inciweb and 93 percent contained.The fire is no longer considered active by Inciweb (although it’s listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map) and Inciweb is no longer updating details about the fire. CAL FIRE stopped issuing updates on August 27.

The cause is under investigation, but authorities have arrested Forrest Gordon Clark on suspicion of felony arson. Read more about Clark in Heavy’s story here.

Lions Fire

This fire is listed on the CAL FIRE map as active, but Inciweb no longer considers it active. It’s 13,347 acres and 85 percent contained as of October 1. It’s located seven miles southwest of Mammoth Lakes. It was caused by lightning. Most of the fire is on the Sierra National Forest, but about 1,600 acres are on the Inyo National Forest. The fire is now in monitoring status and is no longer considered active.

Lynn Fire

Another fire started in Ventura County on Monday. It was held to five acres as of about 12:45 p.m. on November 12, and appears to now be contained.

#Lynnfire location – just North of the 101 in Thousand Oaks pic.twitter.com/KxtreCpoc9 — Sterph1 (@Sterph1) November 12, 2018

Natchez Fire

This Oregon fire falls under the jurisdiction of the Oregon Department of Forestry Fire, but is also listed on the CAL FIRE map. It’s 38,134 acres according to Inciweb as of October 7, and 89 percent contained. It was caused by lightning. It’s located 15 miles southeast of Cave Junction, Oregon, located on the Oregon/California border between Happy Camp, California and Cave Junction, Oregon.

Inciweb issued its final update for the fire on October 7, unless conditions change. Inciweb no longer considers this fire active.

Peak Fire in Simi Valley (Originally Called the Rocky Fire or 118 Fire)

The Peak Fire (originally called the Rocky Fire) was about 20 acres in size before growing to about 186 acres off Highway 118 and Rocky Peak Road in Simi Valley. The fire is now 100 percent contained, according to CAL FIRE.

Rialto Fire (Sierra Fire in Devore, Rialto Region)

Fire in Rialto along Riverside Dr at the 15 fwy. #rialtofire #NBCLA pic.twitter.com/XpcQFnltmc — Peter G (@Pgottuso) November 14, 2018

Around 9 p.m. on November 13, a new fire was reported in the Rialto region on Riverside, across from Las Colina, ABC 7 reported.

Fire in Rialto. Right in front of the house. Pray for us pic.twitter.com/Bh636ABkwC — Paranoid Films (@ParanoidFilms) November 14, 2018

This new fire was near N. Riverside Ave. and Amberwood Ave.

#Breaking NEW FIRE in Rialto near N. Riverside Ave at Amberwood Ave. pic.twitter.com/mrTVmwgGd3 — Marc Brown (@abc7marc) November 14, 2018

The fire grew to 20 acres in size in just a few minutes. Now it’s 147 acres, but it’s 85 percent contained, according to CAL FIRE on November 14 at 2:03 p.m. Structure threats from the fire are mitigated.

I-15 is not affected by the #SierraFire and remains open. Please drive safely during your travels, and move over for emergency personnel coming and going in the area. https://t.co/7ITNywzokp — Caltrans District 8 (@Caltrans8) November 14, 2018

Suisun City Fire (Nurse Fire)

A vegetation fire was spotted in Suisun City on Thursday, November 8 near Highway 12 and Nurse Slough Road. A big rig caught fire and the fire spread to nearby vegetation.

RT CAL_FIRE "CAL FIRE is assisting the Suisun City Fire Protection District with a 2, 500 acre fire off Highway 12 and Nurse Blue Road, Suisun City (Solano County). #NurseFire ***This is not a CAL FIRE incident. pic.twitter.com/rAbM0s4Jzt" — CALIFORNIA PIO (@CaliforniaPio) November 8, 2018

According to CAL FIRE, this fire is 1,500 acres and 90 percent contained as of November 9. CAL FIRE hasn’t updated details about this fire since, which indicates it’s well under control.

Wilson Fire

This fire was at Wilson Lake Road and Lost Creek Road, 10 miles northwest of Chester in Tehama County. It’s 261 acres and 95 percent contained as of October 4. Inciweb no longer considers this fire active, although it’s still listed as active on CAL FIRE’s map.

Woolsey Fire in Ventura County & Malibu

The Woolsey Fire also was spotted Thursday afternoon, November 8, and by 7:51 p.m. it was 2,000 acres in size. Now it’s 97,620 acres and 47 percent contained as of Wednesday, November 14 at 8:04 a.m. The fire caused numerous evacuations, including all of Malibu. It began in Ventura County, not too far from the Hill Fire.

Wednesday 11/14 #WoolseyFire. 100,873 acres per 8:46pm infrared flight yesterday + analysis by fire staff. If you have not done so, please read the "Map tips" – link in upper left corner. Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/GVaTpAdGQA #GeoSpatial pic.twitter.com/vT4Y5YuPm3 — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) November 14, 2018

Even though some areas are being repopulated, the Woolsey Fire still remains very dangerous, as other flareups are spotted.

The map below shows where evacuations have been issued and where the Woolsey and Hill fires are located. The map was shared by Los Angeles Daily News on November 9. It’s unclear how quickly the map is being updated, so keep that in mind:

Here is another unofficial map of the Woolsey Fire evacuations. It’s also unclear how quickly this map is being updated:

More than 200,000 residents and 75,000 homes, including in Malibu, were under mandatory evacuations from the Woolsey and Hill fires. According to CAL FIRE, there have been three firefighter injuries and two civilian fatalities from the fire. About 57,000 structures are threatened and more than 483 structures have been destroyed.

CAL FIRE wrote on Wednesday: “Santa Ana winds will diminish through the day with weak onshore winds possible this afternoon along the coast. Firefighting resources will pursue opportunities to build and improve direct line to minimize further perimeter growth and support containment objectives. Fire suppression repair teams are actively engaged working around the fire perimeter and affected areas.”

Here’s a list of some of the areas that have been issued evacuation orders, including Los Angeles County, Malibu, and Ventura County, according to CAL FIRE on November 14:

Ventura County mandatory evacuations per CAL FIRE:

South Coast – E. Las Posas Rd. South of Potrero Rd. to Hwy 1 and County Line.

Los Angeles County Mandatory Evacuations per CAL FIRE:

Calabasas – portions have been repopulated Malibu – portions of the unincorporated areas of Malibu have been repopulated.

South of Carbon Canyon & North of Tuna Canyon just North of PCH.

Topanga – entire canyon/community

Monte Nido – entire community

Malibu Lake – entire community

No access will be available to neighborhoods south of Mulholland Hwy.

Note that Los Angeles County itself has a more detailed list of mandatory evacuations as of November 14. You can see a map of mandatory and voluntary evacuation areas for LA County only here.

You can see exactly where your address falls in Ventura County evacuations by scrolling down to the map on this page.

Remember, evacuation details can change quickly. Contact your local authorities for the latest updates.

Evacuation centers for the Hill and the Woolsey Fire include:

Cal Lutheran University – 60 W Olsen Rd, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

Taft Charter High School – 5461 Winnetka Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91364

Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Dr., Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.)

Palisades Charter High School – 15777 Bowdoin St, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Here is a list of shelters accepting animals:

Ventura County Fair Grounds – 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, CA 93001 (at capacity)

Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258

Ventura County Animal Shelter – 600 Aviation Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010

Ventura County Animal Services (805) 388-4258 Accepting small animals

Simi Valley Animal Shelter – 670 W Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley · (805) 388-4341 Accepting small animals

Pierce College – 7100 El Rancho Drive Woodland Hills, CA 91371 (Entrance off Desoto Ave.) (at capacity)

Los Angeles County Animal Services Hansen Dam Equestrian Center – 11127 Orcas Avenue, Lake View Terrace, CA 91342 (at capacity)

Los Angeles County Animal Services Earl Warren Show Grounds – 3400 Calle Real, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Accepting large animals If you need large animal assistance, please call (805) 388-4258

70,000 acres burned; significant structure loss in LA Co, no exact number on structure damage- damage assessment teams throughout the day/night to make assessments to structures but don’t have an exact number #LASD #WoolseyFire pic.twitter.com/uDQbbgnptm — LA County Sheriff's (@LASDHQ) November 10, 2018

How to stay updated on the latest evacuations:

Remember, you can get emergency alerts about Ventura County by texting VCALERT to 313131 or visiting vcalert.org. Other sources for staying updated on this fire include @CHPWestValley and @VCFD_PIO.

In the Malibu region, visit www.MalibuCity.org and scroll down to Alert Center and select “Emergencies” to sign up for Malibu Emergency Alerts by text or email. Sign up for City of Malibu Disaster Notifications at www.MalibuCity.org/DisasterNotifications.

For the latest updates on LA County evacuations, check here.

This is a developing story.

