Celebrity Homes Destroyed by the Woolsey Fire: See a Full List & Photos Here

The Woolsey Fire in Malibu has already left vast amounts of destruction in its wake, and the fire is only 15 percent contained as of 8:30 p.m. on Sunday night, November 11. It is estimated that 177 structures were destroyed, including homes, and 57,000 structures are threatened, CAL FIRE reported. Among these are the homes of numerous celebrities who had to evacuate to escape the fire. Many of these celebrities' homes were destroyed, along with some beloved Hollywood filming locations. To learn more about the celebrity homes and Hollywood locations that were destroyed in the fire, click through this gallery. You can also scroll to the end of this story and click directly on the link you're most interested in reading.

The Woolsey Fire Has Grown to a Devastating Size

The Woolsey Fire just started Thursday, November 8, and now it’s 85,500 acres in size and 15 percent contained.The Woolsey Fire began Thursday afternoon as a “smaller” fire in Simi Valley near the Rocketdyne facility in Santa Susana Pass, ABC 7 reported. It was close enough that you could see it near the Hill Fire in aerial photos. But now the fire has grown because of strong winds in Santa Ana.

CAL FIRE noted on Sunday morning: “Due to extreme fire behavior, firefighting efforts have been focused, and will remain focused, on the protection of life, and structures. Favorable overnight weather conditions contributed to minimal fire growth, which allowed crews to reinforce containment lines. Crews will continue to battle steep terrain, limited access, and extreme fire behavior. Moderate to strong Santa Ana winds will continue across the area throughout the day, peaking tonight into tomorrow morning.”

Multiple evacuation centers were opened for the fire, and some of them filled quickly. See a list of evacuation centers here.

CAL FIRE is reporting that the cause of the Woolsey Fire is “under investigation.” When the cause is known immediately, such as when a car catches fire and starts the quick spread of flames, CAL FIRE will immediately mention the fire’s cause. If CAL FIRE knew the fire was caused by lightning, it would also list this as a cause. However, at this time CAL FIRE is unsure if the Woolsey Fire was caused by natural means or by human activity. So it appears that there’s a big mystery surrounding the Woolsey Fire so far. Sometimes the source of a fire can be determined, and sometimes the source is never known. We do know that strong winds and low humidity with dry conditions combined to help the fire grow as fast as it did. The main component in why this and the other fires in California grew so much is wind, with gusts up to 60 miles an hour or more in some places, Wired reported. Dry vegetation helped the winds push the fires even more. When the winds died down a bit on Saturday, firefighters were able to make some progress and get a little containment in place. However, gusts are picking back up and may continue through Tuesday.

Many Celebrities Have Lost Their Homes, & the List of Names Is Growing

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information is known. Click through the gallery to learn more about celebrities' homes that were destroyed, celebrities who are unsure about their homes, and Hollywood locations that were devastated by the fire.