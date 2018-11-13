Malibu Hindu Temple & Woolsey Fire Update [PHOTOS]

The Malibu Hindu Temple is located in Calabasas near Malibu, California, close to where the Woolsey fire has decimated many homes, businesses, and landmarks. As of 9:29 a.m. on Monday, November 12, the Woolsey Fire as more than 91,000 acres in size and only 20 percent contained. Firefighters still have a long road ahead of them in getting this fire contained. But so far, the Malibu Hindu Temple appears to be OK.

On the Malibu Hindu Temple’s website, Nadadur S. Kumar, Chief Administrative Officer of the Hindu Temple Society of South California, said that they have been unable to visit the Temple yet, but publicly available information makes it appear that the Temple has survived. However, the Temple is still in harm’s way until at least Tuesday, and will remain closed until Friday.

Here is the note that Kumar wrote:

Since my previous e-mail dated Saturday, November 10, 2018, we have been unable to visit the Temple because of the mandatory evacuations and red flag warnings. As of Saturday, November 10, the Temple had not suffered any damages at all. Based on the publicly available information, we believe that the Temple has been spared of any damages. However, the Temple is still in harm’s way with the winds posing a continuing threat at least until Tuesday, November 13, 2018. In light of this, the Temple will remain closed until Friday, November 16, 2018, even if mandatory evacuation orders are lifted in order to give us an opportunity to arrange for a crew to clean up the Temple premises and take steps to ensure that the Temple is safe for all devotees to return. In the meanwhile, our collective prayers for the well-being of the Temple will be reassuring. We will issue further updates as they become available.”

On Sunday afternoon, Ashtar-Athena SherAn posted on Facebook about visiting the Temple. This post is actually a letter from Kumar shared on Saturday, November 10. On that day, Kumar shared photos showing the Temple was standing tall and just fine. But the Temple’s current status as of Monday is not known because of the mandatory evacuations. Here are photos that Kumar shared on Saturday. The photo at the beginning of this story is from the same day, provided by Getty.

Here is another photo from Getty on November 10:

On November 11, Narayan Hebbale Swamy shared this photo on Facebook showing the fire close to the Temple:

On Sunday, Jeff Frost, a photographer, shared these amazing photos of the Temple:

From the video he also shared, he appears to have visited on Saturday:

On Monday, Prasenjit Chaudhuri shared a photo showing the Woolsey Fire’s estimated location and the Malibu Hindu Temple’s location.

The Malibu Hindu Temple was built in the 1980s.

We will update this story when more details are known about the Temple’s current status.