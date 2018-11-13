Medina Hospital Has Been Locked Down as Authorities Hunt for Active Shooter

Police are on scene at Medina Hospital responding to a potential active shooter situation in the medical office building. Both the hospital and office building are on lockdown. We advise no one travel to the Medina campus. We will continue to share updates. — ClevelandClinicNews (@CleClinicNews) November 13, 2018

The Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital is on lockdown and police have rushed to the scene amid reports of an active shooter in the clinic.

The clinic confirmed the lockdown in a tweet and urged people to stay away from the area. The tweet said that there was a “potential active shooter situation” in the clinic’s medical office building.

The full text of the tweet said, “Police are on scene at Medina Hospital responding to a potential active shooter situation in the medical office building. Both the hospital and office building are on lockdown. We advise no one travel to the Medina campus.”

Just before 2PM today, the Cleveland Clinic’s alert service sent out a text message warning people that there was a “code silver / active shooter” situation in the clinic. The message called on everyone in the clinic to take immediate action to protect themselves.

active shooter Medina hospital pic.twitter.com/oOkUIDi7pQ — stephen hudak. (@whoodak) November 13, 2018

The full message read, “There is a Code Silver / Active Shooter situation on Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital. Take immediate action to protect yourselves and others. ALICE options: Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate. More info to follow.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.