What Restaurants Are Open in Philadelphia on Thanksgiving?

Not everyone wants to eat Thanksgiving dinner at home. For one, you have to make it. For another, you have to clean it up. Maybe you’re one of those people who – for whatever reason – is looking for a good place to eat out on Thanksgiving 2018 in the Philadelphia area.

What restaurants are open in Philadelphia for Thanksgiving 2018? Here are 7 possibilities, in no particular order. Call ahead if you waited until Thanksgiving Day to make a reservation, though, because some restaurants will book up fast.

Davio’s Northern Italian Steakhouse

Davio’s has a Thanksgiving Day menu for 2018. It’s served from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and costs $65. Some of the items on the menu include:

Oven Roasted Free-Range Organic Turkey

Creamy Potatoes

Cranberry Stuffing

Green Beans

Baby Carrots

Butternut Squash

Orange Cranberry Chutney

Homemade Gravy

Children under 12 years of age cost $23. Davios is located at 11 South 17th Street Philadelphia PA 19103, and the phone number is 215-563-4810.

Devon Seafood Grill

Devon Seafood Grill has a prix-fixe menu for Thanksgiving 2018. The website provides these details:

Noon – 8 p.m.

Adult $40

Children (12 & under) $20

Children 3 & under are complimentary

The restaurant is located at 25 S 18TH ST., Philadelphia, PA 19103-6141, and the telephone number is 215.546.594.

Sofitel Philadelphia’s Chez Collette

Sofitel Philadelphia’s Chez Collettee also has a Thanksgiving Day dinner – a buffet. The details are:

2 p.m.-4 p.m.

$65 per person

With a Complimentary Glass of Champagne

Half Price for Children Under 12

The phone number is 215-569-8300. The menu includes a carving station with Herb Brined Turkey, Cranberry- Apple Chutney, Jus and Prime Rib of Beef, Au Jus, Horseradish, a carving station, appetizers, and other entrees. You can see the full menu here.

London Grill & Paris Wine Bar

London Grill also has a Thanksgiving Day menu. It provides these details:

2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Reservations Required

$45 includes soup, buffet, dessert, Kid’s 11 & under half price

$25 Platter available in the bar area includes 5 items, soup, dessert

Menu items include things like Butternut and Acorn Squash Soup; Greens Salad, Mustard Shallot Vinaigrette or Balsamic Vinaigrette; Roasted Turkey; Apple Cider Glazed Ham; Cornbread-Sausage Stuffing; Herbed Vegetarian Stuffing; Sautéed Brussels Sprouts; Green Bean Casserole; Streusel Topped Sweet Potato Casserole, and other items.

London Grill & Paris Wine Bar are located at 2301-2303 Fairmount Avenue in Philadelphia, PA 19130. The phone number is 215-978-4545.

Urban Farmer

Urban Farmer Philadelphia also has a Thanksgiving Day menu. It’s available from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and costs $75 a person.

The menu includes such items as crispy potato gnocchi, Pennsylvania raised turkey, mushroom risotto, red bliss mashed potatoes, and other items. The address is 1850 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19103. The phone number is 215-963-2788.

Red Owl Tavern

Red Owl Tavern offers a Thanksgiving Day dinner. “This year we are offering a traditional three course dinner with turkey, signature sides, and all the trimmings. A portion of the proceeds from each feast will be donated to No Kid Hungry.” The meal costs $55 per person and runs from 12:30 to 8 p.m.

The address is 433 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106, and the phone number is (215) 923-2267.

Chez Ben

Chez Ben offers a Thanksgiving Day menu. You can see it here. For $39 plus tax and gratuity you get a full meal, including a traditional Thanksgiving dinner and chocolate bread pudding or a butter pecan tart. Chez Ben is located at 401 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106. The phone number is: (215) 925-4260.