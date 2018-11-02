Ted Daughety, Laura Kelly’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Ted Daughety has been married to Laura Kelly, the Democratic candidate for governor of Kansas, for more than 30 years. The couple has two adult daughters.

While Kelly focuses on politics and the issues that keep people up at night, Daughety is trying to help people get to sleep! He is a medical professional specialized in treating sleep disorders.

1. Dr. Ted Daughety’s Medical Career Took Him Across the Country

Ted Daughety appears to have been practicing medicine for the past several decades. His Linkedin page does not mention where he completed his undergraduate education.

According to Doximity, a social networking service for medical professionals working in the United States, Dr. Daughety earned his medical degree from the University of Texas Southwestern Medical School. From there, he completed his residency at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Dr. Daughety then moved to the west coast, for a fellowship at the University of California, San Francisco. A post doctoral fellowship with the National Jewish Medical & Research Center rounded out his education. The social site does not list the years in which Dr. Daughety completed all these moves.

2. Daughety Specializes in Treating Pulmonary Disease & Sleep Disorders

Dr. Ted Daughety focuses on internal medicine. He has a certification from the American Board of Internal Medicine in pulmonary disease; patients with this condition struggle to breath.

He is a practicing physician at the Kansas Sleep & Breathing Clinic located in Topeka. He has been working there since September of 2005. Dr. Daughety is affiliated with four hospitals: St. Francis Health and Stormont Vail Health in Topeka, Newman Regional Health in Emporia, and the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas.

It’s possible Daughety could be heading to retirement soon. His medical license with the state of Kansas, which he obtained in 1986, expires in 2019. He may choose not to renew it, especially if his wife wins the governorship.

3. Laura Kelly & Ted Daughety Have Been Married for 34 Years & Moved to Kansas After Becoming Parents

Laura Kelly’s campaign website states that she and Ted Daughety have been married for 34 years. Kelly explained to the Topeka Capital Journal that after years of moving around, they wanted to choose a permanent home. Daughety had been traveling to establish his medical career. Kelly’s childhood involved moving often because she was part of a military family.

She told the newspaper, “We wanted to put down roots. Kansas was the obvious choice. We came here because of the stellar public schools and the strong sense of community. Our two daughters got a world-class education here because of great schools and excellent teachers.”

The couple moved to Kansas in 1986. Their first home was in Salina, but they relocated to Topeka after 18 months. According to Doximity, Dr. Daughety obtained his state medical license that year. Kelly began a job as the executive director of the Kansas Recreation and Park Association that year as well.

4. Ted Daughety & Laura Kelly’s Two Daughters, Kathleen & Molly, Both Pursued Careers Outside of Kansas

Ted Daughety & Laura Kelly have two daughters. Daughety does not have his own Facebook page, but he shows up on the older daughter’s page. Kathleen shared the above photo in July 2017. Daughety is smiling in the background.

Kathleen Kelly Daughety, was born January 8, 1985. The 33-year-old lives in Brooklyn, New York. According to her Linkedin profile, Kathleen studied political science and history at the University of Kansas. But it appears she has spent little time in her home state since then.

Kathleen earned an MBA at the famed Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. Her past work included working for a super pac that supported President Obama, working as campaign coordinator for U.S. Senator Michael Bennet of Colorado, and launching a startup called the “Fresh Drinks Project” in New York City. Kathleen joined the executive staff of Uber in late 2016 and is now the Senior Customer Success Manager.

Daughety and Kelly’s younger daughter is Molly Maddock Daughety. She was born August 14, 1987 and is 31 years old. She currently lives in Portland, Oregon. She followed her father’s footsteps and became a physician. An online search shows that Molly attended the University of Kansas. She has been working at the Oregon Health and Science University since July 2013, according to her Linkedin page.

5. Ted Daughety & Laura Kelly Own a Historic Home in Topeka That They Reportedly Purchased in 1991

Ted Daughety and Laura Kelly wanted to put down roots in Kansas, and they have stayed true to that. They have owned their home in Topeka since 1991.

According to property records with the Shawnee County Appraiser’s department, their house was built in 1888. It appears the couple made major renovations to the original structure. The value of improvements is listed as $159,140.

The house has two stories with more than 2,600 square feet. It has 4 bedrooms and two bathrooms. The 2018 value was estimated to be $194,510. Both of their names, Ted W Daughety and Laura J. Kelly, are listed on the deed.

