Uber Down: Issues With the Uber App Reported Worldwide

The Uber App is down, according to thousands of users across the world. Uber Support has not yet explained the cause for the outages, though users are flooding Twitter to report outages across the United States and in other countries as well.

In addition to the central Uber app, users are reporting that UberEats is down, as well, though it’s unclear if that outage is as widespread. What’s more, users are reporting that the Uber phone line and website help systems are down, as well.

Uber drivers have also begun to report issues with the app, with one user tweeting, “How is # Uber not trending!? My Uber driver app is not working and it’s apparently worldwide! # UberDown”

Uber Support has not yet offered an official statement on the outage, though it has replied directly to several users confirming that it is looking into their frustrations.

Here’s what you need to know:

Users Are Reporting That the Uber Driver App Is Showing Nothing But a World Map

Uber driver app seems to have crashed. Some reporting it is down.. anyone else having similar issue? #uberdown #uberapp #Uber pic.twitter.com/0IhV60DBWd — 𝓢𝓪𝓶𝓮𝓮𝓶 𝓜𝓸𝓷𝔃𝓪𝓿𝓲𝔂𝓪𝓷 ✴ (@CanMind) December 10, 2018

Several Uber drivers have tweeted screenshots of what they’re seeing on the Uber driver app, noting that they see a world map and no other information. Meanwhile, Uber riders have also taken to Twitter to complain about issues with the map and the Uber app overall, with one user tweeting, “ @ Uber_Support hey there! I’m having trouble with the app. My driver is “arriving” but I can’t track him. The GPS might be down or something?”

In some instances, riders and drivers are communicating about their shared frustrations via Twitter. One user tweeted, “ @ Uber Please work on your app. Spent close to 40 minutes waiting for a ride – only to find out the driver was never notified and I waited for nothing. MIND YOU, the app showed his vehicle headed my way.”

In response, a driver wrote, “It’s because the Partner app is down… we are just as frustrated as you are. ”

The App Has Been Reported to Be Down in the United States, Australia, Canada, & More

Issues with the Uber app appear to be happening in multiple countries, including the United States, Australia, Canada, parts of Europe and parts of Mexico. The app was first reported to be down in the early evening, eastern time, and several drivers have begun to demand that Uber compensate them for their hours lost.

One user tweeted to Uber drivers, “best of luck tonight seems like an epic meltdown continent wide#uberdown”

Still another driver tweeted, “@Uber_Support Any chance you guys are planning on letting drivers know what’s going on with this global outage and when we can expect to get back online? Something more definitive then “ASAP” would be nice.”