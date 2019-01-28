Carson Smith: A Tribute to the Austin Stabbing Victim

Carson McCullough Smith, 18, was stabbed in Austin on Friday evening. He was found on the 8100 block of Sonnet Avenue and was pronounced medically deceased at Dell Seton Medical Center on Saturday night, KXAN reported. Two juveniles were arrested in connection to Carson Smith’s heartbreaking death, and his friends and family are struggling to come to terms with what happened to the young man they loved so much.

1. Carson Smith Was Stabbed About a Mile Away from Anderson High School

APD announced the arrest of two teenagers one aged 13 involved in the stabbing death of Carson Smith. #kvue #austinpolice #gardnerbetts #stabbing pic.twitter.com/ZOYsd277jC — Scott Guest (@ScottGuest67) January 28, 2019

Carson Smith was stabbed about a mile away from Anderson High School, where he was a student. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and immediately went into surgery, but he could not be saved. Police could not yet say how many times Smith was stabbed, only where it happened.

“The specifics of it I can’t release just yet,” said Sgt. Eric De Los Santos of the Austin Police Department, explaining that the information would be released after the medical examiner receives Smith’s body and releases an official statement.

Sammi Harrison, the principal of Anderson High School, sent the following letter to the Anderson High School community, which was shared by KXAN.

Dear Anderson community, It is with an extremely heavy heart that I write to update you on an incident that happened Friday evening. Carson Smith, an Anderson Senior, was severely injured in an altercation. In spite of efforts from Austin EMS and the medical staff of Seton Dell Medical Center, Carson Smith’s prognosis is grave. His family has chosen organ donation so that Carson may live on by helping others. This is an active investigation by both the Austin Police Department and the Austin Independent School District Police Department. This incident occurred off campus about 7:00 pm on Friday, January 25th. Due to the seriousness of the incident, information is extremely restricted. Law enforcement issued a statement earlier today indicating that no safety concerns for Anderson exist at this time. Anderson students and staff are significantly impacted by the loss of Carson. We will have Counselors and AISD support staff on hand for anyone who needs support and time to process the loss. Carson’s family has been in communication with Anderson throughout this weekend. Information about arrangements will be shared as soon as it is made available. Please take a moment to process this information with your student. If you have concerns or questions please feel free to reach out to the campus. Tomorrow will be quite busy while we support students’ individual needs and teachers who are feeling the loss of an intelligent and promising young man. Sincerely, Sammi Harrison, Principal

2. Witnesses Tried To Save Smith. Now His Family Is Planning To Donate His Organs To Help Others

Adult witnesses on the scene attempted “life-saving measures” to help Smith before emergency officials arrived, said Sgt. Eric De Los Santos of the Austin Police Department. “That probably has a lot to do with why he was even able to make the transport, because those witnesses jumped in and helped.”

Smith’s body is being kept on a ventilator so his organs can be donated and give others a chance at life when his was so tragically cut short.

3. A 13-Year-Old & a 15-Year-Old Were Arrested in Connection with Smith’s Death

APD provides media briefing regarding Homicide #2 https://t.co/LH5SLMjmhC — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) January 28, 2019

Two juveniles were arrested for murder in connection with Smith’s stabbing, Austin police shared in a press conference. One was arrested on Saturday morning and the second was arrested Sunday morning. Authorities have not released their identities, but have said this was an “isolated” incident. They are being held at the Gardner-Betts Juvenile Justice Center, Spectrum News reported, and were identified following the statements from several witnesses.

The arrested juveniles were 13 and 15 and they will be charged in connection with Smith’s death. Police did reveal in the press conference, in answer to a reporter’s question, where at least one suspect may have been arrested at Terracina Apartments. The name was said quietly and not spelled, so further confirmation may be needed to verify the name. We will update this story when we can confirm the location of the arrests.

Multiple sources told KXAN that the students were eighth graders at Murchison Middle School.

4. Police Said That Because of Laws Regarding Juvenile Crimes & an Ongoing Investigation, They Can’t Release More Details or Motives Yet

Police have not released a motive, but friends and acquaintances have said on social media that the stabbing may have been related to Juul cartridges. This has not, however, been confirmed by authorities. When reporters asked the Austin police about the vaping rumors during a press conference on Monday, they were told that the information was not available. “I hope to get you guys that information as soon as we can,” said Sgt. Eric De Los Santos.

Police said in a press conference that they are investigating the motive and hope to be able to reveal why the stabbing happened in the coming days or weeks. Authorities did not reveal how they knew Smith.

Police said that incidents involving juveniles of this age are very rare and shocking. They could not say if the juveniles had any criminal history or if they knew each other because of their ages.

“There are legal issues we have to resolve before we can say things,” said De Los Santos in a press conference. “…We want to get that information out there and as soon as we can, we will.”

Police said that it will be up to the District Attorney’s office if the two suspects are charged as adults.

5. Friends Remember Smith as a Smart & Kind Person

Anderson High students remember Carson Smith fondly. Said he was kind, caring and popular. Was the type of kid who would stop you, ask how you were doing and offer you a ride home. pic.twitter.com/4beh8qHtJr — Alex Caprariello (@alcaprari23) January 28, 2019

Carson Smith was born in November 2000, just on the verge of graduating and starting life on his own when his future was tragically taken away from him.

After the news about Carson Smith’s death was revealed, friends, family, and acquaintances took to social media to talk about Smith and mourn his passing. One mom, Allison Hay, wrote in response to the Statesman’s article on Facebook: “He’s been to my home in the last month and they were very close. What a tragic thing to happen to such an intelligent, kind boy.”

Friend Mark Ramsdale wrote on Facebook, “One hell of a wonderful kid, great memories and love from all your teammates and friends.”

Friends told Alex Capraiello of KXAN that Smith was the kind of guy who would ask how you were doing and offer you a ride home if you needed it.

If you have any information about what happened, please call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text Tip 103 and your message to CRIMES.