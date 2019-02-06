Doc Thompson Dead: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Michael “Doc” Thompson is dead after he was hit by an Amtrak train in Haltom City, Texas, on February 5. The tragic news was made public by Thompson’s production company, MoJo 5.0 Radio. His death was announced on February 6. Thompson is survived by his wife, Yuna, and his three children, Tiger, Cubby and Wythe.

Witnesses told the Dallas Morning News that Thompson was seen jogging alongside the train tracks in Halthom, about 30 miles west of Dallas, at around 3:45 p.m. The Dallas News report says that a pair of earbuds was found near the scene of his death. Nobody on board the train was harmed in the accident.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that the engineer of the train said that Thompson was not on the tracks at the time of the accident but was close enough to be hit by the train. Haltom Fire Marshal Fred Napp told the newspaper, “I don’t know how you could not hear a train, but it happens all the time.”

1. Thompson Referred to Himself as a ‘Conservative Libertarian American Radio Host & Political Commentator’

According to an official bio, Thompson was a native of Ohio and had worked in radio in Alabama, Virginia, Nevada, New Mexico, Nebraska, West Virginia, and Michigan. Thompson called himself a “conservative libertarian American radio host and political commentator.” Thompson goes on to say he uses “humor to reflect a conservative libertarian political philosophy with economic views supportive of the free market.”

Thompson also said as a description, “I’m just like Jon Stewart, except with very different views, and I host a radio show not TV, and I’m not rich, nor from New York. Okay, that was a really bad comparison! Don’t print that!” In addition, Thompson said he is a “self-admitted “pizza-snob”, Doc also enjoys cheap wine and expensive beer!”

2. Conservative Icon Glenn Beck Has Led the Tributes to Thompson

Among those paying tribute to Thompson is conservative media icon Glenn Beck. In 2018, Thompson left Beck’s The Blaze network to start his own show. Beck said Thompson was “one of more gregarious guys I know. He was the ultimate entrepreneur. He left us to start his own business. He loved new businesses and because of Doc, many businesses are flourishing because he would take them under his wings.” Beck said that Thompson had a “positive attitude” as well as a “can-do spirit.” Beck described himself as being “devastated” at Thompson’s passing.

Thompson’s producer at The Blaze also paid tribute saying, “He was always pushing the envelope. When me and Jeffy [Fisher] got the call [about his death], we thought he was about to release something or pulling a fast one on us. He was the real deal.”

3. A GoFundMe Page Has Raised Close to $50,000 at the Time of Writing

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Thompson’s colleagues for the late radio host’s family. At the time of writing, the page has raised close to $50,000. The original goal of the page was $20,000. The page calls Thompson a “great husband and father” who “loved his job as a radio talk show host.” Thompson lived with his family in Bentonville, Arkansas, and commuted weekly to the Dallas-area for his media work.

4. Thompson’s Wife Is a Reporter & Anchor With an Arkansas ABC Affiliate

Thompson’s wife, Yuna Lee, is a reporter and anchor with KHBS-KHOG, the ABC affiliate for Fort Smith and Fayetteville in Arkansas. Lee has been based in Arkansas since September 2014 when she moved to the station from WHIO in Dayton, Ohio. Previously, Lee worked for WHSH in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and WPBF in West Palm Beach, Florida. Lee and Thompson were married in Richmond in March 2012.

A profile of Lee on her station’s website says that she is a native of South Korea where her mother was a ballerina and her father was a chemical engineer. Prior to their marriage, Thompson traveled to Seoul to get her family’s blessing before they were married. Lee attended boarding school in the U.S. during her high school years. As part of the Maryland Youth Symphony, where Lee was a violin player, she performed for Hillary Clinton on one occasion.

5. In 2017, Thompson Co-Hosted ‘The Snowflake Awards’ Alongside Tomi Lahren

In February 2017, Thompson co-hosted The Snowflake Awards alongside Tomi Lahren. The show, which went up against the Academy Awards, saw liberal activists such as Colin Kaepernick, Amy Schumer, Debra Messing and Michael Moore up for awards. During the show, Meryl Streep was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award and an in memoriam segment ran that celebrated Madonna’s career.

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Making Adult Movies on the Side