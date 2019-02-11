Nakira Griner: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Nakira Griner, a New Jersey woman charged with killing her 23-month-old son Daniel and then burning and dismembering his remains, said she hit him “because he would not eat nor listen to her,” NJ.com reports.

Griner, 24, of Bridgeton, was charged with first-degree murder and related charges in Daniel Griner’s death.

Police say the child’s burned and dismembered remains were found buried near the family’s home.

Griner previously reported the child as abducted.

After police discovered his body, Griner admitting to hitting the boy. Police have not said how the child died.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Nakira Griner Reported That Daniel Was Violently Abducted

On Friday, police responded to a report of a woman screaming and found Griner, who told them that a stranger assaulted her and took Daniel while he was in a stroller and her infant son was strapped to her chest, NJ.com reported.

She said the man kicked her repeatedly before abducting the child.

Police found the stroller, which only had a pair of sneakers, a few blocks away.

Griner told police that Daniel “liked going with strangers and she did not remember if she heard him screaming during the attack.”

Griner told officers that the attacker did not demand any money nor take the $5,000 ring she was wearing.

2. Evidence Disproved Griner’s Claims

Police combed through surveillance footage to find video of the alleged assault. NJ.com reports that as police were looking through the footage, her story changed to another street.

No video could be found to corroborate her claim.

Griner agreed to take a polygraph exam and failed.

She later told police that she left the boy in a stroller “because she wanted someone to find him and help him because no one would believe her.”

3. Police Discovered Daniel’s Dismembered & Burned Body Near Griner’s Home

Police used K-9 units to search the area for the boy and found his dismembered and burned remains under a shed near the family’s home around 3 am.

A police report said “burnt remains of what appeared to be a child were located in Nakira’s purse under the shed.”

Investigators have not said how the child died or when the boy died.

4. Griner is Charged With Murder & Desecration of Human Remains

Griner faces charges of first-degree murder, endangering the welfare of a child, desecration of human remains, and tampering with evidence.

Police say the mother told officers that she hit the boy “because he would not eat nor listen to her.”

In her final Facebook post last Thursday, Griner wrote about her husband and kids.

“In love with him that’s why we have two beautiful children,” she wrote.

Family friend Crystal Castillo told a local NBC affiliate that she had not seen the child since before the holidays and was shocked about the allegations.

“She is, like, the most genuine person in the whole world,” Castillo said. “My kids were close with her and her kids were close with me. I just don’t know what to do.”

Griner is being held in Cumberland County Jail.

5. A GoFundMe Campaign Has Been Set Up To Help The Boy’s Father

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help the boy’s father, Daniel Griner Sr., pay for funeral expenses.

“The father of this little boy is a hard working two job holding RN,” Daniel Griner’s co-worker Heather Wooton wrote. “He had two baby boys. The mother of his children killed their first born. I have no idea why. What I do know is he’s going to struggle with paying for things from here on out. Every little penny counts. Reach deep into your pockets and if you can’t donate please send a prayer for this man. I used to work with him and he nor his son deserved this.”

Police have said they do not expect anyone else to be charged in the case, suggesting the father was not involved in the boy’s death.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Drunk Woman With Baby in Car Crashes Into LAPD Station