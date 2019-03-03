Esplanade Avenue Crash in New Orleans Leaves 2 Dead

News Orleans police say that two people have been killed by a vehicle along Esplanade Avenue in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Photos showed that bicyclists might be among those struck. Others indicated the victims were pedestrians.

Initial reports from #NOPD indicate two people were hit by a car on the 3200 block of Esplanade; suspect in custody. pic.twitter.com/sRBgbTZTHo — Katherine Mozzone (@MozzoneReports) March 3, 2019

The incident broke in the evening hours of March 2, 2019. “The #NOPD is investigating a traffic fatality in the 3200 block of Esplanade Avenue. Initial reports show two victims were struck by a vehicle at the location. The victims were pronounced dead on scene by EMS. #NOPDalert,” the police wrote on Twitter.

The motive was not yet clear. “UPDATE: NOPD officers have arrested a suspect in connection with this incident. #NOPDalert.”

The #NOPD is investigating a traffic fatality in the 3200 block of Esplanade Avenue. Initial reports show two victims were struck by a vehicle at the location. The victims were pronounced dead on scene by EMS. #NOPDalert pic.twitter.com/yDDl8EoMXF — NOPD (@NOPDNews) March 3, 2019

Some news outlets reported that those struck were pedestrians. NOLA.com reported that there might be 10 others injured, although this was not confirmed by authorities.

According to NOLA.com, the incident came as the “krewe of Endymion was rolling through MId-City in its annual Mardi Gras parade.”

This post will be updated as more is learned about the incident.