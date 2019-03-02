Greg Schultz: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Greg Schultz is a long-time adviser to former vice president Joe Biden. Schultz served as Biden’s senior political adviser during the second term of the Obama administration. More recently, Schultz has run Biden’s PAC American Possibilities. Schultz is widely expected to take on a leading role in Biden’s campaign, if Biden decides to join the crowded race for the Democratic nomination to the White House in 2020. The Hill has reported that if Biden decides to run for the presidency in 2020, he will tap Schultz to be his campaign manager.

Here’s what you need to know about Greg Schultz:

1. He Is an Ohio Native Who Once Managed Obama’s Re-Election Campaign in the State

Schultz grew up in North Royalton, a suburb of Cleveland, Ohio. He graduated from North Royalton high school. Schultz went on to steudy at The Ohio State University, earning a BA in history and political science. He later earned a Masters in Education from The Ohio State University.

In 2009, Schultz went to work for then-president Barack Obama, serving as Obama’s state director in Ohio. Schultz was charged with overseeing the Communications, Political, Voter Protection, Digital, and Operation Vote departments. Previously, Schultz was the deputy political director of Ohio for Obama for America.

2. He Spent a Year as Chairman of the Franklin County Democratic Party Before Stepping Down Amid Questions About His Ties to a Fundraiser

In 2012, Schultz was working as Franklin County Democratic Party Chairman. But Schultz resigned from his job after questions were raised about his ties to Melissa Barnhart. When Schultz was named party chairman in 2011, he hired Barnhart to be the party’s fundraiser. Around that time, according to the Columbus Dispatch, Schultz started approving payments to Barnhart for “undocumented work.” The Dispatch reported that those payments added up to $20,500. Barnhart said that the money was a payment for work that she had done on Columbus City Council races years ago, but the Dispatch was not able to verify that.

Schultz resigned as county chair in 2012, amid investigations into Barnhart’s payments. Schultz’s resignation letter did not mention Marhart; he said that he was resigning so that he could focus all of his energy on Obama’s re-election campaign.

“The Franklin County Democratic Party is in strong shape to take on the election challenges in this most critical year,” Schultz wrote in his letter. ” … It is with this strong show of Democrats serving our county and my belief that the leaders have and will continue to succeed, that I announce my resignation.”

3. He Went to Work for Biden in 2013, Serving as Then-Vice President’s Senior Adviser

In 2013, then-vice president Joe Biden hired Schultz as his senior adviser. Schultz was taking over the job from Steve Ricchetti, who had moved up to chief of staff after Biden’s former chief of staff, Bruce Reed, stepped down.

Schultz had previously worked for then-president Obama as the state director of Obama for America. Schultz also did a stint as aide to Ohio governor Ted Strickland. Before getting into politics, Schultz was the executive director of Business Forward, a group that organized meetings between corporations and government officials.

4. Schultz Earned $225,000 Over 18 Months of Working for Biden’s PAC

In January, the New York Times reported that Schultz had earned $225,000 over the course of 18 months working for Biden’s PAC American Possibilities. Schultz went to work for the PAC as Executive Director in June 2017. The Times reported that the PAC raised $2.5 million during the 2018 midterm season — but nearly 80 percent of the PAC’s spending was used to pay the salaries and expenses of Biden’s staff.

5. Schultz Spent a Few Months Working for Hillary Clinton’s 2008 Campaign in Ohio

Back in 2008, Schultz went to work for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. Schultz served as Ohio political director for Hillary Clinton for President. Schultz remained in the job from February 2008 until March of the same year.

After Obama’s re-election, Schultz served as senior adviser to vice president Biden and Special Assistant to President Obama from 2013 to 2017. He went into