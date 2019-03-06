Kole Brodowski: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Kole Brodowski, 20, is one of two Americans detained in Russia while volunteering for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, otherwise known as the Mormon Church.

Church spokesman Eric Hawkins confirmed in a statement that two volunteers had been taken into custody on Friday, March 1.

He did not release their names, but Brodowski’s father, Kyle, confirmed in a Facebook post that Kole had been arrested. The second volunteer’s name has not yet been made public.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. The Church Confirmed That Two Volunteers Had Been Detained in Russia & Stated They Reportedly Remained in Good Condition

Media relations director for the Church of Latter-day Saints Eric Hawkins released a statement on March 5, 2019. He confirmed that two of the church’s volunteers had been arrested in Novorossiyk, Russia, on March 1. Novorossiyk is located in southern Russia on the coast of the Black Sea near Crimea.

Hawkins did not release the names of the volunteers. The statement read:

“Two of our volunteers serving in Novorossiyk, Russia were detained by authorities Friday evening while engaged in a meeting at a local meetinghouse. While we are grateful these young men are reportedly in good condition and are being treated well, we are troubled by the circumstances surrounding their detention. They have both spoken to their parents. We will continue to work with local authorities and encourage the swift release of these volunteers.”

2. Kole Brodowski Was Identified as One of the Detained Volunteers By His Father, Kyle Brodowski

Kole Brodowki’s father, Kyle, identified his son as one of the volunteers arrested in Russia. In a Facebook post published on March 5, which has since been made private, Kyle asked for prayers for his son and the other volunteer.

He wrote that Kole and his companion had been inside the church building when they were detained. The elder Brodowski described the sitation as increasingly complicated and reiterated that they “really need” the prayers. CBS affiliate KUTV in Salt Lake City published a screen grab of the Facebook post, which you can see here.

Mr. Brodowksi followed up on March 6, writing, “Lots of reporters reaching out. Sorry nothing to comment on. We have received love from all around the world. Thank you everyone. God bless his servants everywhere.”

3. Report: Kole Brodowski Was Arrested on Suspicion of Teaching English Without a License

BREAKING NEWS: Responding to media requests, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints spokesman Eric Hawkins issued a statement after two of their volunteers serving in Novorossiyk, Russia were detained Friday in a church meetinghouse.https://t.co/FZEjLGQTjq — KSL 5 TV (@KSL5TV) March 6, 2019

The official statement from the Church of Latter-day Saints mentioned that the two volunteers had been “engaged in a meeting” at the time of their arrest. They allegedly were accused of teaching English without a valid license.

But Kole Brodowski’s father told KSL-TV that the accusation is false. He insisted that Kole and the others had been playing games together, not leading a class.

Kyle Brodowski added KSL-TV that he thought the arrest could have been politically motivated.

4. Missionaries Are Banned in Russia & the Kremlin Has Not Commented on Brodowski’s Case

The Kremlin has yet to comment on Kole Brodowski’s case. On March 6, CBS News quoted President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, as saying that the government did not have any information on the arrest of the two Americans.

Missionaries are not allowed to operate in Russia. President Putin approved a law in 2016 that prohibits residents from discussing religion outside of official church buildings. Groups were no longer allowed to meet in homes or discuss religious ideas online. The regulations were part of an anti-terror law.

The Washington Post reported that the Mormon church had more than 60 missionaries working in Russia at the time the new laws took effect. To comply with the law, the church began referring to their service members as volunteers. They were also told to refrain from actively trying to covert new members to the Mormon Church.

5. Kole Brodowski is a California Native & Was Part of the Russia Samara Mission

Kole Brodowski’s Instagram profile is private, but he listed in the bio that he was part of the Russia Samara Mission. He appears to have begun the mission on May 24, 2017.

This is not the first time that members of the Samara Mission have been detained. Six volunteers were taken into custody in 2016 shortly after Russia’s new law against missionaries took effect. They were reportedly questioned about their visas and released a few hours later.

Kole Brodowski is a native of Garden Grove, California, according to his Facebook page. He appears to have worked as a lifeguard in Laguna Beach. He’ll turn 21 years old on April 16, 2019.

