Albert N. Wilson Sentenced to 12 Years for Rape

Albert N. Wilson was sentenced to 12 years in prison in Kansas after he was found guilty of raping a minor in Lawrence, Kansas, in September 2016. Wilson is a former student at the University of Kansas. The victim was in the area to visit a cousin who attended the university. She was 17 years old on the night in question, Wilson was 20 years old.

The pair met in a bar named the Jayhawk Cafe, more specifically in the downstairs part of the bar known as the Boom Boom Room. Wilson got into the bar thanks to a friend’s ID while the victim was not carded. The pair first met in the queue and later saw each other again in the bar. The victim, who said in court that she was extremely drunk, alleged that Wilson coerced her back to his nearby home and raped her. In January 2019, Wilson was found guilty of rape by a jury of nine men and three women. A second charge of sexual assault resulted in a hung jury.

Wilson Was Sentenced on ‘Lowest End of Kansas Sentencing Guidelines for Rape’

On April 3, 2019, the Lawrence Journal-World reported that Douglas County District Judge Sally Pokorny sentenced Wilson to just over 12 years in prison for the crime. In addition, Wilson will be subject to lifetime supervision after his release and he will be forced to register as a sex offender. The Journal-World noted in their report that “Wilson’s sentence is the lowest end of what’s called for by Kansas sentencing guidelines for rape.”

While in the Bar, Wilson Is Accused of Lifting Up the Victim’s Skirt

BREAKING: A former KU student has been sentenced to more than 12 years for raping a teen he met at a Lawrence college bar https://t.co/sKY3ab0Fi3 pic.twitter.com/dez9zClHKY — Lawrence Journal-World (@LJWorld) April 3, 2019

During the trial, the jury heard that Wilson was accused of lifting up the victim’s skirt on the dancefloor as well as kissing her. At one point, Wilson asked the victim to come back to his home, which was a few blocks away. The victim said that she was too drunk and that she needed to find her cousin. The victim said during her testimony that Wilson convinced her to go outside in an attempt to call the cousin. Once outside, the victim says that Wilson led her back to his home. Once inside, the victim said she was raped by Wilson, the Lawrence Journal-World reported on January 8.

Wilson has admitted the pair had engaged in sex acts, but not penetrative sex. A scientist with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation testified during the trial that Wilson’s DNA in the form of his saliva on the victim’s body. That came from when Wilson kissed the victim. No seminal fluid was found. The swabs used in the analysis were taken from the victim on the day after the rape took place, according to the Lawrence Journal-World’s reporting on January 9.

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Making Adult Movies on the Side