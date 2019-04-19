Andrew Freund Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Andrew Freund is a five-year-old boy from Crystal Lake, Illinois who was reported missing on Thursday, April 19.

Per The Chicago Tribune, Freund, who goes by “AJ”, was last seen around bedtime on Wednesday evening. His parents claim that they couldn’t find him after they woke up on Thursday. However, police also say that they don’t believe Freund left his residence on foot.

There are conflicting reports regarding Freund’s parents, who have not been identified by name. Some publications simply reference his “parents” as the ones who found his empty bed on Thursday, and other publications say Freund’s mother and her boyfriend found the empty bed. In the early stages of a breaking news event, it’s normal for there to be differing and even conflicting pieces of information.

Police have confirmed that they are “focusing on the residence” of Freund, in their investigation into his disappearance. What’s more, neighbors have told ABC7 Chicago that they’ve called the authorities in the past to request welfare checks on the children, after hearing yelling and loud fights inside the Freund house.

1. Police Are Asking for the Public’s Help in Locating Freund

Amid the strange circumstances surrounding this case, police are asking for the public’s help in finding Freund. Per The Chicago Tribune, Freund has blond hair, is 3 foot five inches tall weighs around 70 pounds, and was wearing black sweatpants and a Mario sweatshirt at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone with information is invited to call the Crystal Lake Police Department at 815-356-3620. You can also send an anonymous tip to the department by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 (tip411).

2. An Amber Alert Has Not Been Issued Because There’s No Proof of Abduction

Following an initial investigation into the disappearance on Thursday, police released a news release that read in part, per CBS Chicago, “several police search and rescue canine units, trained specifically to locate people, were utilized in an attempt to locate Andrew. The canine teams only picked up Andrew’s scent within the residence indicating that Andrew had not walked away on foot.”

The release continued, “In reviewing all investigative information thus far, there is no indication that would lead police to believe that an abduction had taken place.”

CBS Chicago that police also used bloodhounds to search Freund’s parents car, as well as nearby trash cans. They have not made any statement on the results, beyond the initial statement above.

3. Police Have Used a Sonar-Equipped Boat to Search the Nearby Lake

After an Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System mutual aid request was activated on Thursday, over 15 police agencies responded to assist in the search. The search included canine teams, drones, and a sonar-equipped boat that has searched the entirety of Crystal Lake.

UPDATE: Crews have now moved their search about a half mile away to Crystal Lake as a multi-jurisdictional team continues looking for 5-year-old Andrew “AJ” Freund. @fox32news pic.twitter.com/1uH89pfs09 — Dakarai Turner (@Dakarai_Turner) April 19, 2019

Per The Chicago Tribune, about 373 acres were covered on foot, and about 497 acres were covered through an aerial drone search. The FBI has since gotten involved; though police have taken boxes and bags of potential evidence from Freund’s home, police have not shared information on any possible leads.

4. The Freunds Also Have Another Younger Son

MISSING CHILD: The FBI has joined the search for a missing 5-year-old in #CrystalLake who police say they cannot to confirm whether or not was abducted. Andrew Freund’s parents told police they put him to bed last night, but he was gone this morning. @fox32news pic.twitter.com/o4JNEw0q1o — Dakarai Turner (@Dakarai_Turner) April 19, 2019

The Freunds, who have not yet been identified by name, have another son, who is three years old. The identity of their son, just like the Freunds’ own identities, has been withheld for now.

Little is known about the Freund family, as of now. However, a neighbor described them to The Chicago Tribune as “typical middle class,” and said he had seen them going on walks around the neighborhood.

Another neighbor said to the publication, “They really keep to themselves.”

5. Neighbors Have Spoken Out About the Freund Family

Here’s upclose video from outside the home where the 5yo went missing according to his parents. Where is #AndrewFreund? @fox32news pic.twitter.com/XCsSOouZS9 — Tia A. Ewing (@TIA_EWING) April 19, 2019

Neighbors have begun to speak to publications about how shocking the disappearance of Freund is. According to CBS Chicago, some neighbors stated that Freund’s parents were not at the house for the majority of Thursday, and left their house early in the morning with police on Friday morning.

A number of neighbors spoke to The Chicago Tribune about Freund’s apparent and sudden disappearance. Quirine Dahlquist, a neighbor who lives around the corner from the Freunds, said, “I’m freaking out for the family and I don’t even know them.”

Another neighbor, Bob Atkinson, said, “It’s upsetting, especially you think it’s not gonna happen in my backyard and it did.”

Other neighbors, who chose to remain anonymous, told ABC7 Chicago that police have visited the Freund house a handful of times a month, and that they could often hear yelling inside the home. Some neighbors even told the news network that they’ve called the authorities to request welfare checks on the children.

Neither of the Freund parents have spoken to the media.