Matthew Brubaker, Terry Wallace & Marc Measnikoff: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Three Pennsylvania men will serve decades in prison for raping horses, dogs, a cow and a goat. They were charged with thousands of counts of sexual assault of animals. And they filmed the bestial sex acts.

A 16-year-old boy who lived with the men told police about the rapes.

In a Clearfield County courtroom Monday, Terry Wallace, 41, Matthew Brubaker, 33 and Marc Measnikoff, 35, were convicted and sentenced to a minimum of 20 years and a maximum of 41 years in state prison for the sexual assaults of farm animals.

The men were arrested and charged in the summer of 2018. Then, Clearfield County District Attorney William A. Shaw, Jr. said it was the most abhorrent case of animal abuse he’d seen.

The men lived together at a “makeshift farm,” on Mouse Lane in Munson, Pennsylvania.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Nine Female Horses, a Number of Dogs, a Cow & a Goat Were Regularly Raped by Measnikoff, Wallace & Brubaker

According to the DA, Pennsylvania State Police were contacted by the boy living with Measnikoff, Wallace and Brubaker in a crude and unfinished farm on a country lane in Munson, Pennsylvania. The juvenile told Trooper Jared Wolff the three men “were having sexual relations with animals, including dogs, horses, a cow and goat. The juvenile described a specially designed ‘v’ shaped pen that was used to facilitate the sexual contact.”

In the early morning hours of August 18, 2018, the State Police Cert Team served a search warrant on the property, according to the DA. The specialized team was called in given it was reported the men had semi-automatic weapons. They were arrested without incident, Shaw noted.

The three were held on $100,000 bail in the Clearfield County Jail.

2. Measnikoff, Wallace & Brubaker Recorded the Rapes & Police Found a ‘Large Volume’ of Videos

#BREAKING: Matthew Brubaker, 31, Terry Wallace, 41, and Marc Measnikoff, 34, have all been sentenced to 20 to 41 years in state prison with additional probation. https://t.co/gC9MKehu8g — WTAJ News (@WTAJnews) April 22, 2019

There are few details on the specifics of the videos, but it’s been reported that the number of counts with which each man was charged with, in the thousands, is based on video recordings of the rapes of the female horses, the cow, the dogs and the goat.

According to the DA, during a search of the property, a “large volume of homemade videos were seized, along with recording equipment and cameras.”

3. The Men Were Convicted on Thousands of Counts of Raping Their Animals Over a 5-Year Period

The charges leveled by state police were felonies Endangering the Welfare of Children and Corruption of Minors.

And, 1,460 counts each of misdemeanor Sexual Intercourse with Animals and misdemeanor Cruelty to Animals.

The court summary sheet for Brubaker, for example, runs 83 pages to include thousands and thousands of counts of sexual assault of an animal and dozens of counts of “corruption of minors,” for having the teen participate by helping the men, in many cases, by holding the animals still during the rapes. Wallace’s case runs 84 pages and Measnikoff’s also is close to 100 pages long.

4. All the Men Are Facebook Friends & Each Have Myriad Images of Farm Animals Blanketing Their Social Accounts

One of Matt Brubaker’s Facebook pages features only images of horses. On this page, Brubaker is Facebook friends with Wallace and Measnikoff.

Measnikoff asked in the winter of 2018, around six months before his arrest, that for his birthday, he hoped people would donate to a horse rescue sanctuary: “I’ve chosen this nonprofit because their mission means a lot to me, and I hope you’ll consider contributing as a way to celebrate with me …”

In 2014, he shared a story about someone mistreating a tortoise. He said people who mistreat horses should be punished. He has numerous such posts about horses heading to slaughterhouses and other inhumane conditions and acts against horses. His page is public so the public has commented and called him out on his hypocrisy.

Four months before he was arrested, Wallace posted to Facebook his concern about a kid who threw a puppy in with an alligator saying the child should be punished to the fullest extent of the law. The comments on that post come from people who were outraged by Wallace’s hypocrisy.

Wallace’s Facebook page is filled with images of his dogs. On this video of newborn pups,one commenter said, ‘Go back to hell, Satan.”

The animals tortured, abused and assaulted by Wallace, Brubaker and Measnikoff were rescued by the Clearfield County SPCA.

Shaw said last year, and again this week, that the case was the worst he had ever encountered.

“So I’ve been doing this for over 20 years and this is probably the worse situation of this type of case that I’ve come across,” Shaw said at the time of their arrest.

5. The 16-Year-Old Boy Was Placed In Protective Custody After The Arrest & Authorities Then Did Not Believe He’d Been Sexually Assaulted

It’s not clear how he is today. but at the time, DA Shaw said the teen that had been living with the men and told state police about the sexual assaults, was taken into protective custody. Shaw said there was no accusations that he’d been sexually assaulted or molested, but added then that the investigation was continued. In court documents, all three were convicted on dozens of counts of corrupting a minor.

Authorities did not pursue charges of sexual assault against the men in relation to the boy because there was no evidence he’d been molested. But he was victimized, hence the near four dozen counts.