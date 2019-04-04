Santana Wallace Adams: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A call came in to police Monday from a woman in a West Virginia mall saying a man had tried to kidnap her 5-year-old in an Old Navy sotre. She pulled a gun on the alleged abductor and he took off. Police responded, saw the man in the mall food court and arrested him. The woman is white. The man is Middle Eastern.

Headlines read ‘Mom scares off kidnapper with gun’ and the like.

But what happened next has many outraged and calling her motives racist. Police called it a “cultural misunderstanding” because after a copious investigation, with the man locked up and held on a high bond, she’s recanted her story. But Mohamed Fathy Hussein Zayan, 56, an engineer from Egypt in the U.S. on a work visa, was arrested and booked on felony charges and held on a $200,000 bond. Police now say Zayan was patting the child on the head and smiling.

Though police in Barboursville have declined to officially name her, and it appears she will not be charged, but was repeatedly identified on the police department Facebook page.

Santana Wallace Adams shuttered her Facebook when images of her began circulating, but her Twitter remains, albeit a near-eight-year-old account. In photos, Adams proudly displays her holstered handgun.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Adams Claimed Zayan Grabbed Her Daughter by the Hair & Tried to Abduct Her Only to Release the Child When Adams Pointed a Gun at Him. The Daughter Backed up Her Mom’s Story, Police Said

A man is in police custody, accused of trying to abduct a child in the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.https://t.co/uD5U1g2643 — Eyewitness News (@wchs8fox11) April 2, 2019

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Monday April 1, a 911 call was made to Cabell County from Adams who told “dispatchers that while she was in a department store, a male suspect of Middle Eastern dissent (sic) attempted to grab her 5-year-old daughter by the hair and abduct her from the store.”

54-year-old Mohamed Fathy Hussein Zayan of Alexandria, Egypt was trying to abduct a child when the armed mother stopped him. Armed. Mother. Get it? https://t.co/g8bOeNWXh1 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) April 2, 2019

She told police that she “pulled out a firearm and the male suspect fled the scene.”

She said she reported it to mall security and they and Barboursville police “observed the male suspect, as described by the female witness, walking near the Food Court and detained him.”

Police said they got a statement from Adams and the girl and they arrested Zayan based on those statements. Then Adams went to the police department and provided a more detailed description of what happened “verifying her previous verbal statement.”

WATCH: A suspect in the alleged attempted abduction of a 5-year-old girl at the Huntington Mall appears for his arraignment in Cabell County Magistrate Court. https://t.co/7WpkrChiwl pic.twitter.com/PK49SIxxVp — Eyewitness News (@wchs8fox11) April 2, 2019

But by the next morning, her story began to unravel.

2. There Were no Witnesses & After Talking to Adams Again, Cops Found ‘Inconsistencies’ in Her Tale & Kept Digging

Police said that by the following morning, as detectives continued the investigation by returning to the mall store where the alleged incident happened and examining “video evidence along with other investigative procedures, revealed some inconsistency with the female witness’s original statement. No witnesses to the alleged crime could be found.”

Cops called Adams and told her to come back to police headquarters.

“During the interview with the female witness, detectives discovered more inconsistencies to the original statement. Female witness (mother of the child) eventually told detectives that she might have misjudged the suspect’s actions, overreacted to the uninvited touching of her daughter, and misinterpreted the intentions of the male suspect.”

The “more she thought about it, the more she realized it might have been a cultural misunderstanding and that the suspect might have just been patting her daughter on the head and smiling.”

That subsequent account and explanation has many people angry.

“The GIRL who has now ruined a mans life by lying. First it was he dragged her daughter off by her hair till she Scared him away, then it turned into a “cultural misunderstanding” because he MAY have patted her daughter on the head. So if she didn’t know for sure something was happening, she should be charged for threatening a man with a firearm. Can someone explain to me why the man is still in JAIL?”

3. Police Aren’t Charging Adams & Some Residents Are Demanding Action But Not All. Plenty of Folks Say She Was a ‘Scared Mother’ & Was Justified

A person that was in the mall is furious. In an Instagram post, they said that “the false claim that someone tried to steal her child at the Huntington Mall and had me and everyone else in the area scared as hell.”

On the Barboursville Police Department Facebook page, nearly 800 comments have been posted with a seeming majority of folks are not happy with Adams’ bogus story and the fact that police haven’t officially named or charged her, though she has been publicly identified.

“Post her name and her photo. This man had it done to him. Nows the time for her to get the same treatment.”

Among the more popular or ‘liked’ comments are:

“What didn’t make sense to me was the fact they arrested him in the food court after this happened. If he had tried to abduct this child why would he have stuck around the mall! It’s sad how quickly this man was judged by everyone including myself. Her pictured should be plastered all over the internet and news just like his was! And she should pay for his overnight stay in jail by spending the night there also!”

In my small town yesterday, an Egyptian man patted a 5yr old child on the head at the mall. Mom pulls a GUN & he’s now in jail for attempted kidnapping. Today, she admits that she lied. Had he been white, this wouldn’t have happened. Please share this! 🙏https://t.co/2O4OuB05Ie — April Edwards (@AprilEdwardss) April 2, 2019

“Cultural difference, lol. She meant prejudice.”

Not everyone commenting on the Barboursville police’s social media was critical of her.

“She was a scared mother who did what she thought was right at that time.. and who knows, he may have had those bad intentions. He was a stranger who uninvitedly touched a child.. I damn sure would have pulled a gun too.. that may be the only reason that little girl is still here… and as for his ‘reputation’… if everything checks out fine he will be released with NO charges and therefore his reputation will be just fine.. maybe he will learn his lesson as to NOT touch a stranger’s child.”

4. Meanwhile, Charges Against Zayan Have Still Not Been Dropped

West Virginia: Mom with gun ends abduction attempt https://t.co/xpF0clBmgT A woman was with her 5-yo daughter when 54-yo Mohamed Fathy Hussein Zayan grabbed the girl and tried to pull her away. Police say the mother pulled out a gun and told the suspect to let go of the child. pic.twitter.com/BbgOMt47oi — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) April 2, 2019

WSAZ reported that while Zayan’s bond was reduced Tuesday and he was released to his family after posting bail, the prosecutor hasn’t made a decision on whether or not to pursue the case against Zayan.

Zayan’s attorney told WSAZ that he’s “thoroughly and diligently investigated this case and there is absolutely no evidence to support any charges or wrongdoing against Mr. Zayan. We have consulted with local law enforcement officials and we are convinced there is no evidence to support these charges at all. However, the ultimate decision rests with the prosecutor, and as we wait for his decision, we will continue to zealously advocate for Mr. Zayan.”

5. The NRA’s Dana Loesch Praised Adams as a Lawfully-Armed ‘Mama’ Protecting Her Child From Being Kidnapped. But Adams Admits She Made it Up

Lawfully armed mother stops a man trying to abduct her daughter at the mall. Another reason why mamas like me support #2A. h/t @josephbenning https://t.co/yz7L5ZQZzz — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 2, 2019

“Lawfully armed mother stops a man trying to abduct her daughter at the mall. Another reason why mamas like me support #2A. ”

Looking forward to the NRA reaction to the fact that that an unhinged racist made up the story and pulled a gun on an innocent Middle Eastern man.https://t.co/DrLopwzIL8 https://t.co/ObdujVfGps — Todd (@artist_tao) April 3, 2019

“Looking forward to the NRA reaction to the fact that that an unhinged racist made up the story and pulled a gun on an innocent Middle Eastern man”