Gabrielle Crahan: Daughter of Slipknot’s Shawn Crahan Dies

Gabrielle Crahan, the youngest daughter of Slipknot drummer Shawn “Clown” Crahan, passed away Saturday at the age of 22.

“It is with a broken heart, and from a place of the deepest pain, that I have to inform all of you that my youngest daughter, Gabrielle, passed away yesterday — Saturday May 18th, 2019,” Shawn Crahan wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “She was 22 years old. Funeral arrangements will be forthcoming. My family and I ask that our privacy be respected moving forward.”

The cause of Gabrielle Crahan’s death is unclear.

Crahan, a native of Des Moines, Iowa, shared a photo of her five-months Alcoholics Anonymous sobriety coin on Instagram just three days before her death.

Gabrielle’s sister Alexandria posted a message on Instagram asking people to “stop speculating” on the cause of Gabrielle’s death.

“If you’re going to be negative, please leave my family alone,” she wrote.

Gabrielle Crahan’s Family Shares Tributes on Social Media

Crahan’s family posted tributes to Gabrielle on social media Sunday.

“Today is the hardest day ever, I’m confused, I’m angry, I’m sad and I’m just sad just really sad,” Gabrielle’s brother Simon wrote. “Gabri I miss you so much I miss you like no other we were best friends we had a good bond and now your not here anymore. I love you Gabri and I know you’ll know that forever.”

“Yesterday my little sister Gabrielle passed away,” Alexandria Crahan wrote in an Instagram post. “I am in shock and have no idea how to process the wave of emotions I am experiencing. The comforts I have in these moments are my family, friends, and cats. Please put good energy out for my parents and my brothers. This loss leaves the biggest hole and our lives will never be the same. 22 is too young to die.”

Slipknot singer Corey Taylor wrote, “My heart has broken for my brother. Please keep the Crahan family in your thoughts and love. She will be missed.”

Gabrielle was Shawn Crahan’s youngest daughter with wife Chantel, USA Today reported.

Crahan’s Death Sparks Speculation Online

Crahan’s death days after posting her sobriety coin sparked speculation about her death online.

Alexandria Crahan posted a screenshot of a Reddit thread in which users speculated on whether Gabrielle had died of “natural causes,” “drug abuse,” or “suicide.”

“She died YESTERDAY,” Alexandria Crahan wrote in a message over the screenshot.

“STOP SPECULATING,” she wrote. “STOP WITH THE ASSUMPTIONS.”

“If you’re going to be negative leave my family alone,” she added.

Shawn Crahan was one of the founding members of Slipknot in 1993. His daughter’s death came just one day after he performed the band’s new single “Unsainted” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Friday.

