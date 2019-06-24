David Oxenrider Accused of Myerstown, PA Bomb Threat

David Oxenrider, a 28-year-old Pennsylvania man, is accused in a bomb threat at the Bahney House Hotel in Myerstown, PA, according to the Pennsylvania State police.

Police found a device in the hotel’s parking lot. The Pennsylvania State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section disabled the device. It was not described in more detail.

The Bahney House’s full name is the Bahney House Hotel & Public Laudromat. “As you may be aware, we received what what was determined to be a credible threat from a hotel guest this morning. The threat was not intended toward any guests or employees but the person wanted to be heard by the authorities,” the Bahney House wrote in a post on its Facebook page.

“The state police were called and the person is in custody and the authorities have determined that all is safe. Thanks for all prayers and concerns. Feel free to share this post as there is already much being said that is incorrect. Thanks to the police and other emergency personnel for the excellent response.”

The hotel explains, “We offer overnight and weekly stays. Rooms have private bathrooms, wifi, cable tv, desks, closets space, mini fridge, microwave, AC. Laundromat is 24 Hr.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Authorities Found a Suspicious Package at the Scene

PA State Police say 28 y/o David Oxenrider is the man behind placing the suspicious package. Oxenrider has been charged w/ manufacturing a weapon of mass destruction, causing or risking a catastrophe & recklessly endangering another person. I'll have details at 10 p.m. on @fox43. pic.twitter.com/So1i1OXRJq — Jossie Carbonare (@JossieCarbonare) June 23, 2019

The suspect, David Oxenrider, 28, “was charged with Manufacturing a Weapon of Mass Destruction, Causing or Risking a Catastrophe, and Recklessly Endangering Another Person. He was transported to Lebanon County Booking Center, and is currently awaiting arraignment on the charges,” a press release from the Pennsylvania State Police said.

On June 23, 2019 at 8:54 a.m., troopers from the Pennsylvania State Police-Jonestown Station were dispatched to the Bahney House, located at 2 West Main Avenue, Myerstown Borough, Lebanon County, PA for “a report of an active bomb threat in the rear parking lot of this location,” according to the press release.

“Upon arrival, responding troopers located both the suspicious package and the suspect. Troopers were able to safely take the suspect into custody and establish a perimeter around the suspicious package. Appropriate measures were taken to ensure the safety of Borough residents.”

The press release says that “numerous residents were evacuated to a safe area, and the surrounding areas were blocked off. The PA State Police Hazardous Device and Explosives Section (HDES) was activated and members of the unit responded to the scene.”

The police did find a device. “The HDES members analyzed the suspicious package and completed render safe methods to disable the device within it,” they wrote. “There is no danger to the public at this time. The incident disrupted traffic within Myerstown Borough for approximately 6 hours, until it was resolved. The incident is being handled by the Troop L, Jonestown Criminal Investigation Section.”

Oxenrider Is Accused of Being a Conspiracy Theorist

Bomb found and destroyed at The Bahney House Hotel in Myerstown pic.twitter.com/nbFaQz2dkn — Emily Damiano (@EmilyDamiano91) June 23, 2019

Local residents told The Reading Eagle that they knew David Oxenrider, and they were concerned recently by things he was allegedly saying. He was a conspiracy theorist, they claimed to the newspaper.

“He told me four helicopters were flying around with FBI agents laughing at him,” Wesley Morris told the Reading Eagle.

Jessica Bankus told the newspaper that the suspect had talked about making bombs. “He’s always talking about these conspiracies and everything is very violent, almost like he’s living in a video game,” she said to the newspaper.