Cardi B Posts Photo of ‘Real Progressives’ with Tulsi Photoshopped over Pelosi

Cardi B showed her support for Tulsi Gabbard today when she shared a photoshopped version of a Rolling Stone cover about women shaping the future of the Democratic party. In the photo she shared on Instagram, Tulsi Gabbard is photoshopped over Nancy Pelosi and the new image talks about the “real progressive women” in the party.

You can see the original cover in the tweet below:

Rolling Stone cover features Democratic "women shaping the future" https://t.co/CkRvUzHH15 pic.twitter.com/AgdawWRWt0 — The Hill (@thehill) February 28, 2019

The original cover, which was first revealed in late February, showed Nancy Pelosi on the cover with Jahana Hayes, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ilhan Omar. The original cover read “Women Shaping the Future” followed by “Nancy Pelosi and the New Voices of the House.”

Cardi B’s version, which she shared on her Instagram story, shows Tulsi Gabbard photoshopped into the cover, over Nancy Pelosi, along with a new headline. It was shared with her 47 million followers.

At the top of the photo in Cardi B’s version is the headline: “The Real Progressive Women in the Democratic Party.” Then at the bottom of the photo it reads: “The people who added Nancy Pelosi [hard to read]… Nancy Pelosi is a Neoliberal, Third Way Establishment Democrat and NOT a Real Progressive!” Heavy has been told that the Photoshopped cover previously circulated back when the Rolling Stone cover first came out.

Meanwhile, Gabbard has also announced that they surpassed a 100,000 donor goal on Sunday night. Gabbard supporters are reacting with excitement about Cardi B’s support.

Waking up to the best Monday ever! @iamcardib tweeted out some @TulsiGabbard love, and we surpassed our 100,000 donor goal last night!! This is happening, and I’m so thankful for all my fellow #Americans who want to end these wars and empower #Tulsi’s voice ☮️🇺🇸🦅 pic.twitter.com/hRbgWu82CU — Cullen Tiernan 🕊 (@CullenYossarian) July 15, 2019

Cardi B has supported progressive causes before. In fact, she’s said that she supports Bernie Sanders in the 2020 election and is rooting for him.

Cardi B says she's rooting for Bernie Sanders in the 2020 election (Watch) pic.twitter.com/WDwXhP69fA — Variety (@Variety) April 13, 2019

In the interview above, Cardi B said regarding Trump: “I just hate him.” And regarding Sanders she said: “Imma always be with Bernie… Bernie don’t say things to be cool. There’s pictures of him being an activist from a very, very, very long time.”

Tulsi Gabbard and Bernie Sanders work closely together. When Sanders was running for President in 2016, Gabbard resigned from her position as vice-chairman of the Democratic National Committee so she could endorse Sanders in the Democratic primary. After she endorsed Sanders, she was often seen campaigning with him at his rallies and opening for him at many rallies before he spoke.

Cardi B spoke about her progressive values to GQ too when she praised FDR. “He helped us get over the Depression, all while he was in a wheelchair. Like, this man was suffering from polio at the time of his presidency, and yet all he was worried about was trying to make America great—make America great again for real. He’s the real ‘Make America Great Again,’ because if it wasn’t for him, old people wouldn’t even get Social Security.”

Cardi B has been outspoken over many political issues, The Guardian shared in January. Bernie Sanders tweeted in April 2018: “Cardi B is right. If we are are really going to make America great we need to strengthen Social Security…”