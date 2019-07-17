“The men and women of the National Rifle Association, along with the majority of the American people and the Supreme Court, believe in the Second Amendment right to self-protection and we will unapologetically continue to fight to protect this fundamental freedom,” the statement said.

3. Justice Stevens Said He Hopes Trump Does Not Do Too Much Damage to the Courts

John Paul Stevens & Donald Trump: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty Former U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens is presented with a Presidential Medal of Freedom by U.S. President Barack Obama during an East Room event May 29, 2012 at the White House in Washington, DC.

Earlier this year, Justice Stevens sat down with CNN to discuss Trump and the decisions he has made about the Supreme Court.

“I hope he won’t do too much damage,” the liberal justice told CNN’s John Berman on the program “New Day.”

Stevens also disagreed with other Democrats who have proposed court-packing and enlarging the number of members on the Supreme Court.

“I don’t think they should do that,” Stevens said. “I think in time the court will straighten itself out. It may take longer, but I don’t think the answer is increasing the number of justices.”