Yael Cohen, Scooter Braun’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Yael Cohen, Scooter Braun’s wife, is the founder of a health organization and a parenting website, as well as a fierce defender of her husband.

Braun, who manages superstars like Justin Bieber, Carly Rae Jepsen, Ariana Grande, and more, has come under fire recently after Taylor Swift called him a “bully” following the news that he purchased her masters. Taylor shared her feelings in a lengthy post on her Tumblr account.

“Some fun facts about today’s news: I learned about Scooter Braun’s purchase of my masters as it was announced to the world,” Taylor wrote in the post. “All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years.”

Swift went on to cite a few instances. She mentioned the time when Kim Kardashian “orchestrated an illegally recorded snippet of a phone call,” after which Scooter and some clients allegedly got together to bully her about it. She also mentioned the time one of his clients, Kanye West, “organized a revenge porn music video” which strips her body naked. Scooter purchasing her past work from CEO of Big Machine Records Scott Borchetta is “the worst case scenario” for Swift.

Scooter’s wife Yael was not about to let it go. She responded with her own comment in a post to her Instagram page. She prefaced the message by saying she “is not one for public airing out of laundry,” however, she wanted to “get the facts straight.”

“If you think he can control his clients, please control your fans,” Yael wrote. “Leave our personal life and kids out of this,” Yael said to her 438,000 followers on Instagram. “You don’t understand yet what line that crosses, but one day you will. And I hope you have the dignity, class, and kindness to leave your fans out of this and have an open discussion. Tumblr can’t fix this. A phone call can.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Yael Co-Founded Founded the Health Organization Fuck Cancer

According to its website, Fuck Cancer is a 501(c)3 nonprofit in the United States and a registered Canadian charity dedicated to the prevention, early detection and providing emotional support and guidance to those affected by cancer. The organization runs digital and on-the-ground programs and events that seek to change the way people think and talk about cancer, ultimately improving health outcomes.

Yael founded her organization in 2009 after her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer. Shortly thereafter, Julie Greenbaum created F*ck Cancer in honor of her mother who lost her life to ovarian cancer.

In 2015, “Yael and Julie announced the merger of their two entities to form one unified non-profit,” the site says. “Together, the two founders are dedicated to the prevention and early detection of cancer while empowering their shared community to be the generation that makes a real change in the cancer space and ultimately improve health outcomes.”

2. Yael Founded the Parenting Website Motherlucker

“Let’s begin with I don’t know what the hell I’m doing and I’m pretty sure any new parent who says they do is either full of it, delusional, or high,” Yael wrote on her mommy blog. “I wing it on a daily basis and pray for the best. That’s a lie, I read like all hell; seek out help, answers and ideas; and put in the time- but then I wing it and hope for a little luck.”

According to the blog’s Facebook page, “motherluckers” are mothers who don’t shy away from the shit stains on their shirts, they are mothers who Instagram them. Yael’s adorable children can be seen on her social media quite often.

While she knows she’s not an expert on mom life, she hopes that putting her experience out there with the world will help other mothers looking for support, information, and help. The site offers posts in a variety of categories like mom-to-be, new mom, experienced mom, single mom, stay-at-home mom, working mom, and more.

Yael recently became a senior advisor at Bumble, which acquired the assets of her site, Motherlucker. She is working directly with the senior executive team to grow three platforms: Bumble Date, Bumble BFF, and Bumble Bizz. She is also focusing on brand partnerships, business growth, and scale.

3. Yael and Scooter Married in 2014

“Yesterday was officially the best day of my life,” Yael wrote in an Instagram post on July 4, 2014.

Braun popped the question to Cohen around New Years 2014. The couple tied the knot in Whistler, British Columbia, Canada, on Sunday, July 6, 2014.

The guest list reportedly included some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Sophia Bush, and Carly Rae Jepsen.

The two frequently post loving pictures of each other to social media. In a recent post for Yael, she wished her husband a happy birthday on June 18, 2019. She called him her love and her partner.

“Aging looks good on you, my love,” Yael wrote. “I love every wrinkle, every smile line because we’ve earned them together. I love you, forever.”

4. Yael and Scooter Have Three Children Together

Braun and Cohen are happy parents of two beautiful boys. The two welcomed their first son, Jagger, on February 6, 2015. They welcomed their second son, Levi, in November 2016. Finally, they most recently welcomed their first daughter, Hart, on December 2, 2018.

“We’re so in love. Hart Violet Braun,” Yael wrote in an Instagram post.

Scooter recently shared a photo from the day they found out they were going to be parents. He said Yael is “the real superhero” of the family.

“There is no way I could of realized the immense happiness and joy that was on the way,” Scooter wrote. “The greatest achievement of my life is being a father. I can’t even imagine a world without them. You gave me that gift.”

5. Yael Grew Up in Canada

According to her Facebook page, Yael grew up in Canada, having attended Collingwood Schook in West Vancouver, British Columbia. She went on to earn a B.A. in Political Science from the University of British Columbia.

“So lucky to be your daughter,” Yael wrote in a post on Instagram.

Yael parents are David and Diane Cohen, who lived in South Africa, where Yael was born, but later moved to Vancouver. David is an entrepreneur, focusing predominantly in the mining and oil and gas industries. He has reportedly started and financed many international companies, created employment opportunities for thousands of people, and founded or co-founded four companies with valuations of well over $1 billion each.