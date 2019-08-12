California Fire Map: Track Fires Near Me Right Now [August 12]

Fires are still an issue in California as hot, dry weather continues in the region. Here’s a look at the latest wildfires being reported on August 12, 2019, including a fire that started at a mall in Oakland but was quickly brought under control and the Ward Fire. This article first includes interactive maps for all of California, including Cal Fire and other sources. Then the second section details specific fires in the region in alphabetical order. Remember that when it comes to fires, details can change quickly, so also stay tuned to your local news sources if there is a fire in your region.

Interactive Maps of California Fires

There are three interactive maps to follow to get the best updates about California fires this summer. In many cases, the fires don’t always overlap so it’s good to review all the maps for the latest information.

The first map is an interactive map of the more significant fires in California, provided by CAL FIRE and Google. Unfortunately, this map hasn’t been updated in awhile and as of August 9 it still hasn’t been updated, which is unusual. So we’re no longer embedding the map in the story. You can view the map here.

The second good interactive map is Inciweb’s map. You can see the full map here. There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires which you can see below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom in using the + button within the map or change settings on the Layers tab of Legend to only show Inciweb fires:

Another good map can be found here from Ca.gov. A screenshot is below since the map can’t be embedded, but you’ll want to go to the full map for details. You can input your address to see how close the fires are to your location.

Each of these maps often contains details the others are missing, so you’ll need to view all three for a full update on the fires. However, brand new fires may not be listed on any of the above maps until they’ve been around for a few hours.

Next are more specific details on the fires for August 12, 2019. If you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California on August 12, 2019

Here are the active fires and updates about them. Most of these are in alphabetical order.

Bowler Fire

This fire was first spotted on July 24. As of August 1 and August 12, the fire was 100 percent contained, although it’s still listed as active on Inciweb’s map. It grew to 40 acres.

Dixon Fire

This fire is nine acres in size as of August 4, the latest update, and was caused by lightning. It’s east of Silver Peak on Carson Iceberg Wilderness, Inciweb reported. Inciweb noted: “Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest fire managers are making use of a lightning-caused fire to meet multiple resource objectives in the Carson-Iceberg Wilderness. The Dixon Fire is located east of Silver Peak on the north side of Dixon Creek and was discovered on July 28 by aerial reconnaissance after storms passed through the area.”

Fish Fire

Listed on Inciweb’s map as an active fire, the Fish Fire was 77 acres is now 100 percent contained as of July 19. It was in the Sierra National Forest and was discovered on the afternoon of July 15, near the Fish Creek Campground. No structures were threatened.

Golf Fire

This fire was 33 acres and is now fully contained. It was in Lake County, northwest of Clearlake, near Soda Bay Road and Golf Drive. The cause is under investigation. About 40 structures were threatened from this fire on August 8, according to Ca.gov.

#GolfFire off Soda Bay Rd and Golf Dr, northwest of Clearlake in Lake County is 20 acres and is 100% contained. #CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/bdIE64IcfM — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) August 12, 2019

But by August 12, the fire was 100 percent contained.

June Lightning Fires 2019 (Bald Fire and Lost Fire)

In Kernville, California, two fires were discovered in the Sequoia National Forest from lightning, Inciweb wrote. These are the Bald Fire and the Lost Fire. Together they have burned about 122 acres as of July 16. The good news is that as of July 23, both fires are 100 percent contained at 122 acres.

McDonald Fire (Previously W1 Fire)

This fire is 1,020 acres and 100 percent contained as of August 12. It’s in Lassen County, 11 miles southeast of Madeline, Ca.gov noted. It’s at Cold Springs Road and McDonald Peak. Structures are threatened and the fire is spreading at a moderate rate of speed.

It started on August 8. It was previously called the W1 fire and is about 40 miles south-southeast of Alturas in the northeast corner of California, SacBee noted. The fire was caused by lightning. It’s still listed as active on Inciweb, but it’s 100 percent contained.

Mill Fire

This fire in Monterey County is 280 acres and 98 percent contained as of August 12. (Inciweb lists it as 310 acres and 98 percent contained.)

#MillFire 🔥 unofficial, automated update.@LosPadresNF; ~20mi WSW of Pine Canyon, CA. ⚠️ DO NOT USE FOR SAFETY PURPOSES – See officials instead. May be incorrect; disclaimers in images. pic.twitter.com/twr11fNQky — Wildfire Bot (CA) – Unofficial 🔥🤖 (@CaliFireBot) August 11, 2019

It’s in Los Padres National Forest, west of Fort Hunter Liggett, according to Ca.gov.

Best wishes for #SmokeyBear75 from the remaining crews mopping up the #MillFire along the Big Sur coast on @LosPadresNF. With the fire 95 percent contained, firefighters were able to pause & acknowledge 75 yrs of fire prevention messaging from @smokey_bear pic.twitter.com/sKEDbtaWWb — Los Padres NF (@LosPadresNF) August 9, 2019

The cause is being investigated.

Preston Fire

This fire is 24 acres and 0 percent contained. It was first seen on August 8. It’s in Tuolumne County, in the 10,000 Block of Preston Lane in Jamestown, according to Ca.gov. Forward progress has been stopped.

Photos from yesterday’s #PrestonFire shared with us by @tuolumnecofire Volunteer Fire Captain Anzar. He is consistently one of our most dedicated partners responding on the water tender to fires throughout the county.

Thank you Robert! pic.twitter.com/uwShl33wKM — CALFIRE TCU (@CALFIRETCU) August 9, 2019

The cause is under investigation. Details haven’t been updated on the fire since August 9.

Oakland Outlet Mall Fire

Firefighters look like they have the upper hand on the fire at Oakland Outlet in the Fruitvale District, according to these images from SkyFox flying over head. https://t.co/TJn0UOCGa3 pic.twitter.com/Bx984p0iWS — KTVU (@KTVU) August 12, 2019

A fire started at an Oakland outlet mall in the Fruitvale district and seemed to grow quickly. But now officials appear to have the fire under control. The fire was reported at 3313 Farnam Street at the Oakland Outlet on August 12, KTVU reported. Firefighters were getting the blaze under control by noon. You can see videos here.

Radio Fire

This fire is 20 acres and 0 percent contained as of August 12. It’s located in Beaumont, in Riverside County, at David Mountain Radio Road, according to Ca.gov.

Range Fire

This fire is in the Los Padres National Forest region, north of Lake Cachuma. It’s 150 acres and has now been extinguished, according to CA.gov. It’s still listed on Ca.gov’s map, but the fire is 100 percent contained as of August 12.

Sherman Prescribed Burn

Listed on Inciweb, this is a prescribed fire to help prevent wildfires from getting out of control.

SHF Lightning 2019

In a 48 hour period, the Shasta-Trinity National Forest had 700 lightning strikes on August 11, according to Inciweb, prompting numerous fire reports. Here is the current status of fires in the region, as quoted from Inciweb.

SFMU 08/09/2019 19:56, PINE, W of Brushy Mtn, 0.25, acre Contained TRMU 08/10/2019 19:11 MONTGOMERY, Montgomery Ridge near Hwy 3 0.1 acre Contained

08/10/2019 07:21, TANGLE, Tangle Blue Creek and Hwy 3, 0.1 acre, Controlled

08/11/2019 12:51, STONEY, Stoney Point Trinity Lake, 0.1 acre, Controlled

NRA 08/10/2019 09:15, DONEY, NW of Lakehead, 0.1 acre, Patrol

08/10/2019 11:21, DOOLES, N of Salt Creek Mtn, 0.1 acre, Contained

08/10/2019 10:41, SPRING, Across canyon from Prospect Creek, 0.1 acre, Out

08/10/2019 11:24, SALT, , N of Salt Creek Mtn, 0.1 acre, Contained

08/10/2019 19:00, CHARLIE, NW of Lakeshore East, 0.1 acre, Contained

08/10/2019 09:57, PROSPECT, W of Shoeinhorse Mtn, 0.1 acre, Out

08/10/2019 07:14, BRUSHY, , Near Brushy Canyon, 0.25 acre, Out

08/10/2019 09:57, HAPPY, Happy Hunting Grounds, 0.1 acre, Contained

08/10/2019 17:58, HUNTING, W of Iron Canyon Reservoir, 0.1 acre, Contained

08/11/2019 10:44, MUDDY, East side of Garden Ridge, 3 acres, Jumpers on scene

08/11/2019,12:45, HOOVER, Squaw Arm Shasta Lake, 0.5 acre, Staffed SMMU 08/10/2019 11:28, ZOT, Near Hazel Creek Rd, 0.1 acre, Contained

08/10/2019 13:15, TOAD, E of Toad Mtn, 0.1 acre, Contained

08/10/2019 16:41, CINDER, E of Hotlum near Cinder cone, 0.1 acre, Contained

08/10/2019 16:16, BEAR, N of Gumboot Lake, 0.1 acre, Contained

08/10/2019 19:25, FISCHER, Across from Sims Flat, 0.1 acre, Contained

08/10/2019 12:13, SISSON, Rocky high elevation on Mt Eddy, 0.1 acre, Under surveillance

08/10/2019 16:17, WHITE, N of Bear Ridge, S of 0.1 acre, Staffed

08/10/2019 15:53, FRENCH, W of Sugarloaf 0.1 acre, Staffed

08/10/2019 20:01, PICAYUNE, West of Porcupine Lake, 0.1, Contained

Springs Fire

This fire is now 888 acres and 13 percent contained, according to Inciweb. It grew from 200 acres in just a few days. It was caused by lightning. It’s located 13 miles southeast of Lee Vining. The map above is from August 10, the most recent Inciweb map.

Here’s a map of road closures from the fire:

On August 12, Inciweb wrote in part: “The Inyo National Forest Type 3 Incident Management Organization is managing the Springs Fire. Fire management have based strategic and tactical decision making on historical and scientific data for the purpose of managing for multiple objectives including protection, suppression and resource benefit. Firefighters continued with holding and mop-up operations through the day. Crews assigned to night shift continued with tactical firing operations, for a total fire growth of 268 acres over the past few days. This continues to provide more depth to the control line securing the established anchor point. Minimal growth occurred on Sunday due to Easterly winds throughout day. Early morning light smoke/haze is also likely to spread west toward the Big Sand Flat area and possibly as far south as the Bishop/Owens Valley. Afternoon winds will spread towards the Benton/Hammil Valley area.”

Ward Fire

This fire is in Oregon but near the border with California. It’s currently 1,500 acres and 0 percent contained. The cause is under investigation. The fire started August 9 and is near Highway 66 and Ward Road, about 13 miles west of Keno, Oregon. It’s also 18 miles southwest of Klamath Falls.

.@ORDeptForestry: Favorable weather helping crews make progress on the #WardFire (18 mi SW of Klamath Falls) yesterday, but warmer, drier weather today could cause smoldering areas to flare up. https://t.co/DRTT9RPFy5 pic.twitter.com/qK1Jn6uAxE via @OregonGovBrown — Western Govs Assoc. (@westgov) August 12, 2019

Drier weather today may help some areas flare back up.

Here’s a map of the fire.

You can follow updates on the fire’s Facebook page.