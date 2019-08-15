Jeffrey Epstein’s Neck Bones Were Broken, Autopsy Shows: Reports

Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender and financier to millionaires, sustained multiple breaks in his neck bones, The Washington Post is reporting that his autopsy reveals.

Reports show that Epstein’s hyoid bone near his Adam’s apple was severed. Such broken bones can occur when a person hangs themselves, but more commonly occur when there is strangulation involved in homicide cases, The Post reported through sources.

The report is sure to fuel conspiracy theories that have raged since Epstein died. Multiple reports said he died by an apparent suicide, but his cause of death has not been officially determined. Since his death, Attorney General Bill Barr has said the Justice Department has learned of “serious irregularities” at the federal facility where Epstein was being held that are “deeply concerning.” He said officials “demand a serious investigation.” Barr also said the FBI and the DOJ’s Inspector General’s office will “get to the bottom of what happened and there will be accountability.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Medical Examiner Previously Said the Cause of Death Determination Was Pending

In a statement obtained by Heavy, Barbara Sampson, Chief Medical Examiner on Esptein’s case confirmed that an autopsy was performed on his body, but that cause of death is pending.

“The ME’s determination is pending further information at this time. At the request of those representing the decedent, and with the awareness of the federal prosecutor, I allowed a private pathologist (Dr. Michael Baden) to observe the autopsy examination. This is routine practice,” the statement read.

“My office defers to the involved law enforcement agencies regarding other investigations around this death.”

Sampson reported that celebrity pathologist Michael Baden was able to observe Epstein’s autopsy. He also observed those of Michael Brown and former NFL tight end Aaron Hernandez.

As stated before, the most significant break in Epstein’s neck was the hyoid bone, which most commonly occurs during strangulation, but has occurred during suicide by hanging. Justice officials declined to comment on the published findings of Epstein’s autopsy confirmed by Sampson.

This new information feeds into the conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein’s death. President Trump was asked Tuesday whether or not he believes that the Clintons are behind Epstein’s death.

His response:

I have no idea. I know he was on his plane 27 times, and he said he was on the plane four times. But when they checked the plane logs, Bill Clinton, who was a very good friend of Epstein, he was on the plane about 27 or 28 times, so why did he say four times? And then the question you have to ask is ‘Did Bill Clinton go to the island?’ because Epstein had an island that was not a good place as I understand it, and I was never there. So you have to ask, ‘Did Bill Clinton go to the island?’ If you find that out, you’re going to know a lot.

The Two Guards Monitoring Epstein Fell Asleep And Failed to Inspect His Cell For Three Hours Leading up to His Death, Law Enforcement Said

Law enforcement informed the New York Times on Tuesday that the two guards assigned to Epstein’s cell were sleeping on the job leading up to his death.

Not only did Epstein’s guards fall asleep on the job, they falsified records saying they checked on Epstein every 30 minutes in the hours leading up to his death when they hadn’t, prison officials reported. Both guards have been placed on administrative leave.

Epstein was found dead in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center at 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. It was reported as a suicide by hanging, since a bedsheet was found with his body, but President Trump is demanding a full-blown investigation on Epstein’s death.

Trump told reporters Tuesday that “what we’re saying is we want an investigation. I want a full investigation. That’s what I absolutely am demanding. That’s what our great attorney general is doing, he’s doing a full investigation,” the president said.

