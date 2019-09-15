California Fire Map: Track Fires Near Me Today [September 15]

New fires are being reported in California almost every day as we continue through September. Here’s a look at the latest wildfires for September 15, 2019, including the Horseshoe Fire in Juniper Flats This article first includes interactive maps for all of California, including Cal Fire and other sources. Then the second section details specific fires in the region in alphabetical order. Remember that when it comes to fires, details such as evacuations can change quickly, so stay tuned to your local news sources. This story will provide links for where updates will be posted for each individual fire, when available.

Interactive Maps of California Fires

Here are interactive maps you can follow to get the best updates about California fires in September. In many cases, the fires don’t always overlap on these maps, so it’s good to review all of them for the latest information.

One of the best interactive maps available right now is Inciweb’s map. You can see the full map here. There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires which you can see below. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom in using the + button within the map or change settings to only show Inciweb fires:

Another good map can be found here from Ca.gov. A screenshot is below since the map can’t be embedded, but you’ll want to go to the full map for details. You can input your address to see how close the fires are to your location.

Note that newer fires may not be listed on the above maps until they’ve been around for a few hours.

A new interactive fire map is below, provided by UCANR.edu. Note that this map is only updated up to twice daily, so it may not be not as current as the two interactive maps above.

Next are more specific details on the fires for September 15, 2019. If you are looking for a specific fire, search for the name so you can find it faster, or just scroll down and look at the fires, listed in alphabetical order.

List of Active Fires in California on September 15, 2019

Here are the active fires and updates about them. Most of these are in alphabetical order.

2019 Prescribed Burn Projects

Prescribed burns are purposefully set to help decrease the possibility of unexpected, damaging fires in the future. These are in the Yreka, California area.

Broder Fire

This fire is 381 acres in size and 70 percent contained as of September 12. It was started by lightning on August 8. It’s northeast of Broder Meadow.

Monache Meadows is open to recreationists, but use caution. The fire’s burning at a moderate rate of speed, Inciweb noted, and there may still be smoke in the region.

Cow Fire

This fire is 1,975 acres in size and 30 percent contained, Inciweb noted on September 10, which is the latest update. It was started by lightning on July 25 and is nearly 2,000 acres in size as of September 4. It hasn’t grown for the last three days. The map below is the last map released by Inciweb for the fire.

The fire’s burning in the Golden Trout Wilderness on Inyo National Forest. The fire’s being successfully confined and suppressed. Inciweb released its final official update on the fire on September 7. They wrote:

The 1,975-acre Cow Fire remains 30 percent contained. Minimal smoke may be visible from the Cow Fire until the area receives significant rainfall. Firefighters will continue to monitor the fire to ensure it stays within control lines. Containment will steadily increase as crews further secure control lines by identifying and extinguishing sources of heat along the fire perimeter. The ecosystem within the Cow Fire footprint will benefit from the low-intensity fire effects observed on the landscape. Lightning-caused wildfires have a natural role to play in Eastern Sierra forest ecosystems. Burned materials recycle nutrients back into the soil which enriches it and stimulates vegetation growth. New grasses, shrubs and trees replenish and grow stronger while old growth stands become more resilient. Wildlife habitats are created and an increase in food becomes available for animals to forage. The hazardous accumulation of logs and overgrown surface fuels on the forest floor are reduced which diminishes the risk of severe wildfires in the future. Heat from fire opens the strong resin which holds seeds inside of the serotinous cones of Lodgepole Pine, allowing the species to reproduce. The public is encouraged to avoid the fire area. Post-fire hazardous such as fire weakened trees and burning stump holes may be present.” September 7 was the final Inciweb update for the fire due to good suppression efforts.

Fork Fire

This fire started on September 8 in the early evening, caused by lightning. It’s at Middle Fork Parker Creek, in South Warner Wilderness. The fire is currently 39 acres in size. The map above is the most recent map for the fire.

Inciweb noted on September 15:

Due to the deliberately-slow growth and carefully-managed nature of the Fork Fire, information does not change daily. Updates are provided on this site as relevant information develops. The Fork Fire in the South Warner Wilderness is a full suppression fire being managed using tactics that will have a low impact and maintain wilderness character. To date the fire has burned 39 acres of primarily dead and downed fuels. Fire activity has been minimal as the fire slowly consumes surface fuels. Over time the amount of heavy downed fuels on the ground, along with the proliferation of white fire trees has greatly increased the amount of fuel available to wildfire. This large quantity of fuel could increase the intensity of a fast moving fire and cause severe damage to the soils, trees and watershed. The Fork Fire will help reduce the dead and down fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat. The results are expected to promote long-term ecosystem integrity and sustainability and reduce the damage of high-severity wildland fires for the area in the future. The fire also helps reduce the amount of white fir trees. These trees are out-competing the ponderosa pines and shading out the quaking aspen trees. They grow in the shadow of the pines and create a ladder fuel for fire to burn up from the surface and into the canopy of old growth pines. This condition can lead to a fire that severely damages or destroys the ponderosa pines. Personnel on scene are managing the fire to ensure it stays within desired containment lines. Smoke visible from Alturas is coming from the burning of heavy interior fuels.”

Henthorne Fire

The Henthorne Fire is 244 acres and 90 percent contained as of September 14, according to Inciweb. (Some sources now say 95 percent contained.) It’s located 15 miles northeast of Covelo in Mendocino County, according to Ca.gov. It’s in the Yolla Bolly Middle Eel Wilderness near Henthorne Lake.

The cause is under investigation.

The cause is under investigation.

Inciweb noted a few days ago: “The fire has stopped spreading and is mostly creeping and smoldering. There are 81 resources assigned to the incident including two crews, three engines and three water tenders. Crews are focused on improving firelines and implementing suppression repair activities. Warmer and drier conditions are expected for the next few days with light winds. This will be the final news release for the Henthorne Fire unless significant activity occurs.”

Horseshoe Fire in Juniper Flats

The Horseshoe Fire in Juniper Flats of Riverside County is now 250 acres in size and 20 percent contained as of the morning of September 15. It is near the 21000 block of Stagecoach Trail in Juniper Flats (ABC 7 says it’s near the 21000 block of Horseshoe Trail.)

The Horseshoe Fire in Juniper Flats of Riverside County is now 250 acres in size and 20 percent contained as of the morning of September 15.

According to RVCFire, all evacuation orders are still in place until further notice. Evacuations were issued for the community of Mayberry in San Jacinto near the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue and Warren Road, according to Cal Fire.

According to RVCFire, all evacuation orders are still in place until further notice. Evacuation orders were issued for the community of Mayberry in San Jacinto near the intersection of Cottonwood Avenue and Warren Road, according to Cal Fire.

An evacuation center has been set up at Tahquitz High School in Hemet at 4425 Titan Trail.

An evacuation center has been set up at Tahquitz High School in Hemet at 4425 Titan Trail.

You can stay updated at the incident information page here.

Kidder 2 Fire

The operations map for September 15 is below:

This fire is 181 acres, 54 percent contained, and was caused by lightning, Inciweb reported on September 15. It’s in the Marble Mountain Wilderness west of Etna, California.

Below is the most recent update on the fire from the U.S. Forest Service, as of the time of publication:

Inciweb noted on September 15:

The Kidder 2 Fire had minimal fire activity with smoke production from the interior of the perimeter. The 24-hour AQI for the Yreka, Happy Camp and Ashland monitors were all in the Good (green) range yesterday. The Hornbrook monitor was reading Moderate (yellow) during the day due to local sources other than the Lime and Kidder 2 Fires and will be relocated today. Four additional monitors were set up surrounding the fire in Oak Knoll, Fort Jones, Etna and Montague. All three monitors have been in the Good range since yesterday afternoon/evening. Due similar weather conditions and fire behavior today, smoke production on the Kidder 2 Fire may increase today and minimal smoke may settle into Etna briefly late at night and early in the morning. The 24-hour AQI is forecasted to be in the Good (green) range for all locations, with possible hours of Moderate (yellow) air quality in Etna late night/early morning. The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI)…”

Planned actions include: “Keep the fire south of Kidder Creek, west of Shelly Fork River and north/east of the Pacific Crest Trail.”

KNF Lightning Fires

Inciweb noted in its most recent update from September 8: “Approximately 40 fires have been confirmed in the Klamath National Forest from the storms on Wednesday night and Thursday. Most have been managed and remain small, between 1/10th of an acre to five acres. Resources are on scene or responding to all of these fires. Additional information for two larger fires, the Lime on the Happy Camp/Oak Knoll District and the Kidder 2 on the Salmon/Scott District are being updated on InciWeb separately on their own pages. We will continue to update InciWeb as new information is available.”

Lake View Terrace Fire Near Sylmar

On Saturday, September 14, haystacks caught fire, starting a large blaze in Lake View Terrace near 210 Freeway. All westbound lanes on 210 were shut down near 118 Freeway, ABC 7 reported. As of September 15, the fire has been completely extinguished.

Lime Fire

This fire was discovered on September 4. As of September 15, the fire was 1,872 acres and 84 percent contained, according to Inciweb. (That’s up from 71 percent contained the day before, so they’re making great progress with no further growth in the last 24 hours.) It’s near Lime Gulch in the Klamath National Forest, west of I-5, north of Highway 96.

Here’s the September 15 operations map:

And below is the public information map (September 13 is the latest PIO map issued):

This fire is burning in the Cottonwood Peak/Little Cottonwood Peak area about 10 miles north of Yreka. Some communities nearby can see smoke from the fire, and it can also be seen from the I5 corridor.

The fire was caused by lightning. On September 15, Inciweb noted the following plans for the fire: “Keep the fire west of Ash Creek, Keep the fire south of Cottonwood Peak, Longfellow and Rattlesnake Peaks. And keep the fire east of the Klamath River.”

On September 12 in the evening, the Siskiyou County Sheriff lifted evacuation warnings for residents within and adjacent to the fire.

Inciweb noted: “The public is advised to continue to exercise extreme caution along Highway 96 when driving in the vicinity of the fire. To ensure public safety, the highway occasionally may be subject to temporary closure. Motorists are also encouraged to be aware of potentially distracted driving along Interstate 5, as the fire is visible from a number of vantage points north of Yreka.”

You can stay updated on Facebook or Twitter.

Lone Fire

This fire is 5,737 acres and 95 percent contained as of September 13, the most recent update from Ca.gov. It’s no longer listed as active on Ca.gov or on Inciweb.

#LoneFire 🔥 unofficial, automated update.

It's in Modoc National Forest in Modoc County, near Pinnacle Lake in the Doublehead Ranger district. It's five miles southeast of Clear Lake. The fire started from lightning.

It’s in Modoc National Forest in Modoc County, near Pinnacle Lake in the Doublehead Ranger district. It’s five miles southeast of Clear Lake. The fire started from lightning.

Middle Fire

The Middle Fire is 575 acres as of September 15 and located one mile east of Canyon Creek Trailhead. It was caused by lightning. It started on September 5 and is in the Trinity Alps Wilderness. The fire’s expected to have minimal growth as it moves back down the slopes.

Inciweb noted on September 15:

The Middle Fire showed moderate fire behavior yesterday, adding 121 acres for a total size of 575 acres. It continues to move south towards the Little East Fork of Canyon Creek, burning actively in timbered areas. Because of higher moisture levels the fire is barely burning in the brushy areas. Planned activities for today include the construction of indirect fireline for protection of private property and historic sites. A total of 109 personnel are currently assigned to the Middle Fire. Cooler temperatures are predicted for today with the possibility of showers over the fire today. A Closure Order has been issued for areas potentially affected by the Middle Fire, including Ripstein Campground, Canyon Creek Trailhead, Trail 10W03, Trail 10W06, and Trail 10W08 south of Canyon Creek Falls. It was started by lightning on September 5, 2019, and is located northeast of the Canyon Creek Trailhead in the Trinity Alps Wilderness. This fire is challenging because of the steep, rugged terrain. Two firefighters were injured on the Middle Fire during initial attack and keeping firefighters and the public safe is our number one priority.”

Ramshorn Fire/SHF Lightning Fires

This fire is 280 acres and 100 percent contained, according to Inciweb on September 12 at 9:50 a.m. It’s in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest in Trinity County, northeast of Coffee Creek.

The fire was near Highway 3 and Bear Creek Loop. Inciweb has now combined the listing for the fire with the SHF Lightning Fires.

Below is a long quote from Inciweb regarding the fires:

“Below we have listed each fire by the time the fire was reported, the name given to the fire, the approximate location and estimated fire size (if known) and current status. Any large fires will have a new “incident” page started in InciWeb and the link will appear next to the status.





South Fork Management Unit (Hayfork and Platina area)

09/05/2019 7:11, LITTLE, Yolla Bolla Wilderness, 0.25 acre, Out

09/05/2019 7:14, FORK, southwest of Platina west of Tedoc, 0.25 acre, Out

09/05/2019 8:57, LOVE, north of Hayfork near Love Letter Springs, 0.3 acre, Out

09/05/2019 9:34, NATURAL, near Natural Bridge > CAL FIRE SHU direct protection area

09/05/2019 1:50, SOUTH, SE of Tomhead MTN, 3434 acres (link goes to South Fire InciWeb page)

Trinity River Management Unit (Weaverville, Big Bar, Trinity Lake, Trinity Alps)

09/05/2019 7:09, EAST, Halls Gulch NE of Trinity Lake, 0.25 acres, OUT

09/05/2019 7:22, LADY, Lady Gulch Trinity Alps Wilderness, 1 acre, CONTAINED

09/05/2019 7:25, LICK, east of Trinity Lake, unable to locate

09/05/2019 8:16, CEMENT, east of Trinity Lake, unable to locate

09/05/2019 8:18, FOOL, west of Trinity Lake, 0.1 acres, OUT

09/05/2019 8:20, QUARTZ, west of Trinity Lake, unable To locate

09/05/2019 8:23, SLATE, west of Trinity Lake, 2 acres, OUT

09/05/2019 9:07, MIDDLE, NE of Canyon Creek Trailhead, 454 acres, staffed (link goes to Middle Fire InciWeb page)

09/05/2019 10:13, EASTMAN, south of Tunnel Rock .25 acres, OUT

09/05/2019 10:38, WAGNER, Billy’s Peak west of Trinity Lake, 0.1 acres, CONTAINED

09/05/2019 10:44, HATCHET, east of Poison Canyon .5 acres, OUT

09/05/2019 11;15, JAKES, Jakes Upper Camp, 1.8 acres, staffed

09/05/2019 12:18, RANCH, located above Rancheria Creek, 0.2 acres, OUT

09/05/2019 12:56, CUTTHROAT, west of Cutthroat Gulch, 15 acres, OUT

09/05/2019 2:29, IRISH, Jackass Springs, 0.1 acres, OUT

09/05/2019 2:53, SWIFT, NW of Trinity Center, OUT

09/05/2019 4:50, HOBEL, SW of Trinity Center, OUT

09/05/2019 5:39, RAMSHORN, Ramshorn Creek north of Bonanza King Mtn., 279 acres, CONTAINED

09/06/2019 10:14, HORSESHOE, Horseshoe Lake, 0.25 acres, CONTAINED

09/06/2019 12:34, LAKE, Toad Lake, 0.1 acres CONTAINED

09/09/2019 7:21, NORWEGIAN, Trinity Center, 0.1 acres, OUT

Shasta Lake Ranger District and the National Recreation Area (Shasta Lake)



09/10/2019 1746, Deadlun, near Iron Canyon Reservoir, 4 acres, CONTAINED



Shasta McCloud Management Unit (Mt Shasta and McCloud area)

09/05/2019 5:21, HERE, east of Hwy 3 and west of Castle Crags, 5.4 acres, CONTAINED”

South Fire

The South Fire started in Shasta-Trinity National Forest in Tehama County. As of September 15, the fire is now 4,727 acres in size and 20 percent contained, according to Inciweb. The fire is 15 miles south of Platina, California. The map above is the most recent map for the fire.

An expected wind increase today may increase fire behavior upslope.

The following planned actions are in place:

Provide point protection for structures and critical values at risk. Improve the Humboldt Trail to the northwest in preparation for possible firing operations. Continue firing operations on the northwest flanks as conditions allow. Hold improve, and mop up the extent necessary to keep the fire within existing containment lines to the extent necessary. Continue to scout line on the south western flank, and keep fire north of Cottonwood Creek. Scout and plan contingency line to the north of Yolla Bolly Middle Eel Wilderness. Improve the Humboldt Trail to the northwest in preparation for possible firing operations. Cal Fire will continue to improve and strengthen control lines, mop up 200 feet and perform suppression repair needed in Branch 10.”

The fire is very close to the Red Bank Fire, so teams are coordinating suppression efforts.

Springs Fire

This fire is now 4,840 acres and 98 percent contained according to Ca.gov on September 6 and Inciweb on September 8, the last update. It was caused by lightning. It’s located 13 miles southeast of Lee Vining.

Inciweb gave a final update about the fire on September 8.

Due to hard work and dedication of the interagency firefighters and the percentage of containment, crews have been released from the Springs Fire. Firefighters will remain on the Springs Fire to continue patrolling the area, while suppression and repair crews make progress within the burned perimeter of the fire. Strategic tactical firing operations were implemented in containment efforts on this fire creating low intensity fire effects. This should reduce the risk of a larger, longer-lasting, more severe wildfire in the future. Having recent fire history in place will make it safer for firefighters, when unwanted wildfires occur on the landscape. Road and trail closures will remain in effect for the Springs Fire. Please observe all signage for your safety as post-wildfire areas are still dangerous. For further area, trail, and road closures information please visit our Inciweb site, https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6477/ or Facebook site, www.facebook.com/inyonf.”

Taboose Fire

This fire is 9,438 acres and 59 percent contained as of September 15. It’s southwest of Big Pine and northwest of Aberdeen. The cause is under investigation.

This fire is 9,438 acres and 59 percent contained as of September 15. It's southwest of Big Pine and northwest of Aberdeen. The cause is under investigation.

Inciweb noted a warning for the next two days:

Red Flag Warning for increasing winds late afternoon and overnight Sunday. This will cause increased burning of any remaining interior hot spots. High winds will cause the possibility of long range spotting across existing containment lines resulting in rapid spread. The Red Flag Warning will continue through 9:00 pm Monday. Continued high risk for long range spotting with the potential to cross established containment lines, which could lead to rapid fire spread outside of the existing fire perimeter.”

Inciweb shared: “To everyone in the Owens Valley – residents and visitors alike – please be mindful of the fire danger.”

Tenaja Fire

The Tenaja Fire is listed on Ca.gov's map. It's 1,926 acres in size and is now 100 percent contained as of September 14, according to Cal Fire.

The Tenaja Fire is listed on Ca.gov’s map. It’s 1,926 acres in size and is now 100 percent contained as of September 14, according to Cal Fire.

The fire started near Tenaja Road and Clinton Keith Road in La Cresta on the afternoon of September 4. It started at 4:43 p.m. on September 4, according to the California Department of Forestry & Fire Protection, and then quickly grew in just a few hours. Now it’s completely contained. You can stay updated on the fire through the incident information page here.

Walker Fire in Susanville

This fire was first reported on September 4 and the cause isn’t known. On September 15, according to Inciweb, the fire is now 53,186 acres and 67 percent contained (up from 42 percent on September 14.)

It’s located east of Genesee near Indian Creek and Beckworth Genesee Road.

Inciweb noted on September 15:

The Walker Fire is burning on the Plumas National Forest approximately 11 miles east of the community of Taylorsville, California. The fire is 53,186 acres with 67% containment. Today is a RED FLAG WARNING with 40 mph winds predicted and humidities in the teens. This wind event is expected to extend overnight. Today and tonight, firefighters, air resources and equipment will be in all areas of the fire area remaining vigilant and continuing to strengthen and secure the fire perimeter. Priorities will be to hold all containment lines and catch any spotting embers.

Evacuation updates: According to Inciweb on September 15: “The Plumas County Sheriff has reduced the Evacuation Level from Mandatory to Advisory in all areas except the Murdock Crossing and Stoney areas. Those residents that returned to their home should continue to monitor the situation and be prepared to evacuate. For the most current information regarding evacuation levels, please contact your local Sheriff.”

So according to Inciweb, mandatory evacuations are still in place for Murdock Crossing and Stony Ridge areas, and advisories are in place for “Antelope Lake, Frank’s Valley, Flournoy Bridge, and Milford areas.” Residents are urged to contact their local sheriff’s office for the most updated details on evacuations.

Forest and Road Closure Updates: According to Inciweb on September 15: “Plumas National Forest has issued a Forest Order for the Mt. Hough and Beckwourth Ranger Districts. Please see Inciweb for full closure information and map of closure area… Road Closures: Janesville Grade, Genesee Valley road at the Flournoy Bridge, Antelope Lake road from the Flournoy Bridge to Antelope Dam, and beginning at the Flournoy Bridge turnoff, the 111 Beckwourth-Genesee road is closed through the fire area. Hwy 395 will remain open to through traffic.”

If you’re in Plumas County, you can sign up for emergency notices here. Or call 530-616-8625 for updates.

