Dr. Ulrich George Klopfer: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Abortion Dr. Ulrich “George” Klopfer died Sept. 3. Nine days later, on Sept. 12, his family called police after finding fetal remains on his property.

The Wills County Illinois Sheriff’s office, the coroner, crime scene investigators and the state attorney went to his home. Police reported Friday it had discovered 2,246 medically preserved fetuses.

Klopfer died at age 75. He began performing abortions in 1974 and it’s reported he terminated 30,000 pregnancies.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. A Lawyer For Klopfer’s Family Called the County Coroner. On the Doctor’s Property Were the Remains of More Than 2,200 Fetuses

BREAKING: Police say 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains were found on the property of Ulrich George Klopfer, a late abortion doctor who used to operate a South Bend clinic. https://t.co/mooWV1psRr — WNDU (@WNDU) September 14, 2019

According to a statement from the Will County Sheriff’s Office, Thursday afternoon, just nine days after Klopfer died, an attorney representing Klopfer’s family told the Will County coroner that while going through the doctor’s personal property family members found “what appeared to be fetal remains” and asked the coroner’s office for help with “proper removal.”

The coroner called the state’s attorney and the sheriff.

Detectives, crime scene investigators and coroner’s office staff went to an address and were directed to an area of the property where 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains were located.

The coroner’s office took possession of the remains.

The Sheriff’s office said the “family is cooperating fully with this investigation.”

Authorities said there’s “no evidence that any medical procedures were conducted at the property” but all three agencies are investigating.

2. Klopfer Operated in South Bend, Fort Wayne & Gary, Indiana For More Than Four Decades

When he was facing misdemeanor charges for failing to report terminations to the state health department, he told a court about, “…a 10-year-old girl raped by her uncle who he performed an abortion on in an Illinois hospital but didn’t notify police about the child abuse. Instead, he let her go home with her parents, who knew of the rape and refused to prosecute.

A report in August of 2016 read then that “Klopfer, 71, is likely Indiana’s most prolific abortion doctor in history with numbers going into the tens of thousands of procedures in multiple counties over several decades.”

It was reported that he used the “same abortion and sedation procedures from the 1970s and 1980s.”

3. Klopfer Was Charged in 2014 With For Failing to Report an Abortion Provided to a 13-Year-Old Girl. The Case Was Dismissed But He Lost His License

This #abortion doc thinks he is justified in NOT reporting abortions on minors. Ulrich “George” Klopfer is facing… http://t.co/Nc58USHnnm — Life Dynamics (@LifeDynamicsInc) July 21, 2014

Klopfer was charged in June 2014 with misdemeanor failure to timely file a public report. Indiana state law requires that every abortion performed must be reported with six months but in the case of a procedure performed on a girl 14 and under, the notification must be made within three days. In a 2014 case brought against Klopfer in South Bend by the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, it was alleged that he performed an abortion on a 13-year-old girl and did not report it for six months. The case was dismissed after he went through a court diversionary program.

BREAKING: St. Joe Cnty abortion doc Ulrich "George" Klopfer facing criminal charges in Lake Cnty for not reporting abortion on 13yo in time. — Kelli Stopczynski (@KelliTheMom) January 21, 2014

During the court case, it was reported that Klopfer said he “never lost a patient in 43 years of doing abortions and has never even had a patient go into cardiac arrest.” He was quoted at the time as saying in court that he was not “here to judge anybody” and that since, “Women get pregnant, men don’t. We need to respect women making a decision that they think is best in their life. I’m not here to dictate to anybody. I’m not here to judge anybody.”

SB abortion doc Ulrich "George" Klopfer escorted into Medical Licensing Board meeting by State Police trooper pic.twitter.com/nYqG0o4nE5 — Kelli Stopczynski (@KelliTheMom) January 22, 2014

But he would not keep his license. In 2016, the Indiana State Licensing Board stripped Klopfer of his medical license.

4. Facebook Groups Were Dedicated to Praying for the ‘Conversion’ of Dr. Klopfer

There are a number of websites and social media pages, church groups and congregations dedicated to praying for Klopfer and for his “conversion.”

Going into adoration to pray for Dr. Klopfer —I’m going to give him this book at 9pm tonight. Pray that his heart is open. ❤️🙏❤️

Referring to Klopfer as a “prolific abortionist,” posts like one on the ‘Prayer For the Conversion of Dr. Klopfer’ is oft-repeated: “Going into adoration to pray for Dr. Klopfer —I’m going to give him this book at 9pm tonight. Pray that his heart is open. ❤️🙏❤️”

5. When Klopfer Died in Early September, Right to Life Groups Offered Prayers & Condolences Shared All Over Social Media

We were saddened to learn today that abortionist Dr. Ulrich (George) Klopfer passed away earlier this week. Our hearts go out to Dr. Klopfer's wife, and to all who will mourn his loss and miss his presence. Read more: https://t.co/x97r64TE0b pic.twitter.com/etXpLTWY2C — AllenCty RightToLife (@IchooselifeFW) September 6, 2019

The Allen County Right to Life Group, for example, shared a eulogy.

“We were saddened to learn today that abortionist Dr. Ulrich (George) Klopfer passed away earlier this week. Our hearts go out to Dr. Klopfer’s wife, and to all who will mourn his loss and miss his presence.”