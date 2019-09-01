Hurricane Dorian Spaghetti Models: Latest Track [Sept. 1]

As Hurricane Dorian heads toward the United States, Floridians are hoping the brunt of the storm might miss them. Spaghetti models – sometimes known as spaghetti plots – are a good way to follow a hurricane’s path.

Here are some of the best sites to find spaghetti models for Hurricane Dorian’s path. According to CNN, it’s important to look at the closeness of the strands in spaghetti plots because “the more they are clustered together, the higher the confidence in the forecast.”

As of Sept. 1, 2019, the National Hurricane Center was reporting: “..SEVERE HURRICANE DORIAN EXPECTED TO HIT PORTIONS OF THE NORTHWESTERN BAHAMAS HARD ON SUNDAY… A TROPICAL STORM WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR THE EAST COAST OF FLORIDA FROM DEERFIELD BEACH TO SEBASTIAN INLET.”

The center added: “SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A HURRICANE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR…

* NORTHWESTERN BAHAMAS EXCLUDING ANDROS ISLAND

A HURRICANE WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR…

* ANDROS ISLAND

A TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FOR…

* DEERFIELD BEACH TO SEBASTIAN INLET.”

CNN reported that landfall is uncertain. It could make landfall in Florida or the Carolinas, but many models show the hurricane just missing the Florida coastline.

Hurricane Dorian might hit Florida as a Category 4 storm.

Some good sites to get the latest spaghetti models for Dorian:

Cyclocane

Cyclocane is a great site to find the latest Hurricane Dorian spaghetti models. The page includes “experimental path data based on weather models.” You can access the Cyclocane spaghetti models for Hurricane Dorian here.

Hurricane Forecast Model Output

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee has a page that includes updated spaghetti models for Hurricane Dorian. You can access the page here. Once there, click on “display” where it says current tracks on the bottom left of the page under the map. That will bring up Dorian spaghetti plots like this one.

NOAA

NOAA or the National Hurricane Center has various forecast trackers for Hurricane Dorian. You can access its page here.

South Florida Water Management District

The South Florida Water Management District publishes a page of updated spaghetti models for hurricanes, including Hurricane Dorian. You can access that page here.

Mike’s Weather Page

Mike’s Weather Page has a round up of Hurricane Dorian spaghetti model trackers.

READ NEXT: Hurricane Dorian Live Radar.