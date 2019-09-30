Javier Garcia: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Javier Garcia is the 22-year-old man arrested after he drove his SUV through Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, Illinois, the afternoon of Friday, September 20, police say. Local shoppers were shocked when he suddenly plowed his black SUV through the Sears entryway and continued to drive erratically through the busy mall. No one was injured.

Garcia, of Palantine, Illinois, was identified on Saturday, September 28, as the driver who was taken into custody. Garcia was charged in Illinois state court with terrorism and felony criminal damage to property, the Schaumburg Police Department said Sunday in a press release. Despite the name of the charge, police have said there is no indication that Garcia was influenced by international or domestic terrorist groups and he is believed to have acted alone. Authorities have said he appears to have been suffering from mental health issues. His attorney said he is “not a terrorist.”

Schaumburg Police Chief Bill Wolf said during a press conference on the day of the incident that Garcia was inside the mall, on foot, before getting into his car and smashing through the Sears entrance.

Police said Garcia drove his SUV through the parking lot of the mall at an “exceedingly high rate of speed” and then crashed through the doors of Sears. Terrified shoppers thought the glass breaking at the entrance had been caused by gunshots, prosecutors said. As Garcia careened through the mall in the SUV, he narrowly missed children, witnesses said.

“Chaos ensued amongst the patrons of the mall. Hysterical patrons were running and jumping in attempts to evade the vehicle’s path. Stores were locking their gates and sheltering people in the rear of stores for safety purposes,” Assistant State’s Attorney Annalee McGlone said in court on Sunday, the Chicago Sun-Times reports. She said Garcia caused “mayhem” inside the mall.

The state terrorism charge is applied when a suspect is accused of causing more than $100,000 in damage to five or more businesses, according to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office. He is not facing federal terrorism charges.

The Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg is located just 40 minutes west of Chicago and is one of the largest shopping malls in the United States.

Here’s what you need to know about Javier Garcia:

1. Garcia Was Brought to a Mental Health Facility After the Incident & His Attorney Says He Has a History of Bipolar Disorder, Schizophrenia & Paranoia

Within a half-hour the initial reports, the suspect, now identified as Javier Garcia, was taken into custody after crashing his Chevrolet Trailblazer into a column in the center forum of the mall, leaving the SUV wedged by Clarks shoes.

He was detained by mall patrons, including off-duty police officers, until the police arrived. He was then arrested him inside a Tea Canal store. The suspect was wearing dark pants and a red Nike shirt, and appeared to be cooperating with authorities following his arrest. He walked out of the mall in handcuffs with an officer on each side of him.

“He was just quiet, head down, walking straight,” a witness told WGN-TV. “Not somebody wild, screaming. No chanting. Not any of those things you’d expect of somebody crazy.”

Schaumburg Police Seargent Karen McCartney said the suspect remained in custody and was taken to AMITA Health Behavioral Medicine Institute for treatment. “The duration of his treatment is unknown, and no charges will be authorized until his release,” McCarthy said. The Schaumburg Police said Garcia was released on Friday, September 20, and charges were then filed two days later by the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office.

He was taken into the custody of Schaumburg Police after being released from the medical facility.

Garcia’s attorney, Amil Alkass, said Garcia is “not a terrorist,” CBS Chicago reports. Alkass said Garcia has a history of bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and paranoia. Alkass said he was surprised prosecutors filed the terrorism charge against his client because of his mental health history.

“There was nobody targeted,” Alkass told the Sun-Times. He called the terrorism charge “a little aggressive.”

2. Shocking Videos of the SUV Driving Through the Mall Were Posted on Social Media

So this just happened at Woodfield. I’m safe. Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/fOfhtPkWvr — ronin (@nipsfalloff) September 20, 2019

Video of the incident was posted on Twitter, and you can see the vehicle making its way through the inner sections of the Woodfield Mall, which has over 300 stores and restaurants, and is a very popular location in the Chicago suburb.

The mall was quickly put on lockdown, and ambulances showed up to the scene. During the investigation, nearby businesses and offices were also put on lockdown. The FBI was notified of the situation and is assisting with the investigation.

Some of the destruction at the Sears Woodfield store… pic.twitter.com/jGSH1ZnMQk — Mike (@MrRunningJokes) September 20, 2019

Authorities initially called for a mass casualty response and quickly evacuated the people inside the mall. Miraculously, no one was injured or killed during the incident.

With all the commotion, those inside the mall were quick to assume they were under attack by an active shooter, however such reports were incorrect. There were no shots fired, as confirmed by the Schaumburg Police.

The damage caused to Woodfield Mall was extensive. Not only did the driver plow through and demolish the Sears’ grand entryway to the shopping center, racks of clothing were run over in his wake. Once inside the mall area, he damaged the Forever 21 store and Hollister Co. Driving erratically inside center forum, the driver knocked over numerous small business kiosks located in the large walkways.

Police investigated the shopping center after the incident, and reported there was no structural damage to Woodfield Mall. More than 100 people called 911 to report the incident.

3. Garcia Was Not Targeting Any Specific Person or Business Inside the Mall, the Schaumberg Police Said, but Reports Indicate He Searched for Info on the Mall & Sears Dozens of Times

On the day of the incident, Schaumburg Police Chief Bill Wolf said during a press conference, “There is no indication that this was a terrorist attack; there is no indication this was something pre-planned and no indication that the mall itself was a target or thought to be a target ahead of time. There is no indication that the subject involved was working with anybody else. He was by himself.”

Police said in a September 29 press release that they “have no reason to believe Garcia was targeting any specific person and/or store within Sears or Woodfield Mall.”

According to CBS Chicago, Garcia searched online for “Woodfield Mall” at least 124 times, including for aerial views of the mall and its stores, including Sears. He specifically searched for Sears at least 35 times, the news station reports.

While police said he was not targeting anyone, prosecutors said an investigation of his cell phone revealed he had also searched for one of his former teachers 21 times, the Daily Herald reports. That former teacher is listed as a witness in the case. Prosecutors did not expand on why Garcia was searching the ex-teacher’s name.

4. Little Information Is Known About Garcia, Who Lives With His Father & Sister

Little information has been made public about Garcia and his possible motives for the incident. His attorney told reporters at his bond hearing that Garcia lives with his father and sister in Palantine.

Former classmates said on social media that Garcia went to high school in Palantine. He is unemployed and did not attend college, his attorney said in court, according to the Sun-Times.

His attorney, Amil Alkass, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Heavy. He told CBS Chicago that Garcia’s family has been trying to get him treatment for his psychological issues. His attorney told reporters Garcia does not have a criminal history.

“It’s a little surprising given the nature of the defendant we have here. Mr Garcia is not a terrorist has never had an issue with the law before. This is the first time he’s even been involved with the police,” Alkass told reporters, according to WGN-TV.

5. Garcia Faces 20 Years to Life in Prison if Convicted of the Class X Felony Charge & He Has Been Ordered Held Without Bail

Javier Garcia was taken into Schaumburg Police custody on September 20, 2019, after being released from a mental health facility. He was charged with terrorism, which is a class X felony, and criminal damage to property, a class 2 felony, the Schaumburg Police Department said in a press release.

Garcia was taken to bond court on Sunday, September 29, and he was ordered held without bail, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. He is scheduled to return to court on October 1. He is being held at the Cook County Jail.

A class X felony typically carries a potential sentence of 6 to 30 years in state prison, but prosecutors said the terrorism charge has a possible sentence of 20 years to life in prison. It is not equivalent to federal terrorism charges. According to the Schaumburg Police, “This is a state charge, based on the following elements: Any act that causes substantial damage to any building containing (5) or more businesses of any type. Substantial damage means monetary damage greater than $100,000.”

The class 2 felony is for damage to criminal property in excess of $100,000. A class 2 felony carries a potential sentence of 3 to 7 years in prison.

A judge said Garcia is a “danger to the community,” citing the “chaotic scene,” described by prosecutors when ordering him held without bail, the Sun-Times reports.

READ NEXT: Woman Unleashes Vile Racist Rant on Video in CVS in Los Angeles