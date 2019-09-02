Jerry Boylan: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jerry Boylan is the captain of the Santa Barbara, Calif.-based 75-foot dive boat “Conception” that caught fire in the middle of the night just 20 yards from shore with 34 people trapped below deck with no way to escape.

While it is not confirmed that the ship’s operator was at the helm, according to the dive boat website, he is in command of the dive vessel “Conception.” According to a list of California dive boat captains, Boylan is named as skipper of the “Conception.”

The trip was a $665 Labor Day weekend dive trip to the Channel Islands.

The captain of the ship jumped off and was rescued, it can be heard on US Cost Guard radio communication with the captain. Thirty-four are unaccounted for and presumed dead.

The boat was on a three-day trip to the Channel Islands off the California coast with 34 passengers and five crew when it caught fire at 3 a.m..

Based in Santa Barbara, the boat is owned by Glen Fritzler of Truth Aquatics Inc. Many have taken to social media to recall their trips aboard the dive boat and offer condolences, and express their shock and sadness.

“The Conception was my first boat dive off the coast of Santa Barbara. The Channel Island trip is a bit of a tradition & rite of passage for newly certified California divers. tight bunk/berth areas. The Conception has been around since the 80’s. My heart goes out to the families,” one posted to Twitter.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Coast Guard Asked the Captain Who Escaped if he Could Get Back Onboard & Unlock a Hatch Door so 34 People Below Deck Could Escape

Thttps://twitter.com/USCGLosAngeles/status/1168504709184802817

At 3:14 a.m., the US Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles can be head on the Ventura County Marine 16 scanner channel reporting a Mayday call for a vessel in distress.

https://chirb.it/4sHyGs

Through static, an US Coast Guard dispatcher can be heard in a controlled but desperate voice speaking to the captain who says the vessel is on fire. The captain says he has 33 on board. The dispatcher then confirms that there are 34 in total, including one crew member trapped below deck. He urgently asks the captain if he is on the boat. The Coast Guard asks the captain if he can get back on board the boat and unlock the hatch door so people can escape: “They cannot get off …are they locked inside the boat? Can you get back on board and unlock the doors so they can get off? Was that all the crew that jumped off? Is this the captain?”

“Roger.”

“There’s no escape hatch,” the dispatcher asks. He asks if the captain has fire-fighting equipment. He apparently did not.

At a briefing, while Ventura County fire said it was now a “recovery” operation, US Coast Guard Capt. Monica Rochester said they’re combing the shore looking for survivors. The fire occurred just 20 yards from shore at Platts Harbor on the north side of Santa Cruz Island.

The boat was said to be in “full compliance” and the boat owner was with Coast Guard.

2. The Captain & 4 Other Crew Jumped Off the Boat & Were Rescued by a Vessel Named ‘Grape Escape’

Rochester said that five crew were awake and jumped off the boat. She said that she did not know if there was an explosion. She said the Mayday report was for a fire.

The Ventura County Fire Department said it “responded to boat fire off the north side of Santa Cruz Island …” and it’s reported that five crew were rescued. The Associated Press says the crew were asleep on the top deck and were rescued. All 34 people below are unaccounted for, the AP reported quoting Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Kroll.

Twitter emergency scanner accounts from Los Angeles and Ventura County reported that 34 are dead and a “coastline search now underway seemingly as a contingency but units are reporting the info from the boat crew was definitive.”

The first reports were that a “fully involved” fire aboard the vessel in Platts Harbor in Santa Cruz Island off the coast of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. “…reportedly 30+ souls on board, rescues are in progress. Numerous resources on scene & responding including private boats, USCG copters, FD boats.”

Santa Barbara County PIO: 5 people were rescued and 34 are missing #breaking https://t.co/ONZlCfSzli — Jen Buesinger Sperry (@jenbuesinger) September 2, 2019

Reports said that five “crew escaped per the Captain of the boat, 1 being treated for a broken leg. The remainder of the persons on board are unaccounted for. Being treated as a crime scene, FF’s knocking down fire while trying to not sink the remains of the boat.”

#SantaCruzIsland: The vessel was reported to be named "Conception". This is a 75 foot diving vessel owned by Truth Aquatics out of Santa Barbara. According to their website, the vessel was on a 3 day dive to the Northern Channel Islands. https://t.co/e70cLpCMPv pic.twitter.com/eyGdX6pDiL — VCscanner (@VCscanner) September 2, 2019

3. The ‘Conception’ Dive Boat Carries 46 People & Holds 1,600 Gallons Plus Scuba Diving Equipment Which Includes Oxygen Tanks

According to its website, the vessel Conception holds “46 people maximum, 13 double bunks, 20 single bunks.” The craft holds 1600 gallons of fuel. It has rescue rafts and jackets for 110 passengers.

It says it has a 16-foot chase boat also known as a shadow boat. It’s not clear if that craft was near the main dive yacht.

People who have been on the boat posted to social media their shock.

“I have been on dive trips on this boat many times and cannot imagine how something like this could happen.”

The Conception was my first boat dive off the coast of Santa Barbara. The Channel Island trip is a bit of a tradition & rite of passage for newly certified California divers. tight bunk/berth areas. The Conception has been around since the 80’s. My heart goes out to the families — rez (@REZ_777) September 2, 2019

“The Conception was my first boat dive off the coast of Santa Barbara. The Channel Island trip is a bit of a tradition & rite of passage for newly certified California divers. tight bunk/berth areas. The Conception has been around since the 80’s. My heart goes out to the families.”

5. Boylan is the Commander of the Vessel ‘Conception’ & May Have Been the Captain That Escaped

According to its website, the captain of the Conception is Jerry Boylan. It’s not been confirmed that Boylan was operating the craft at the time of the fire and sinking. US Coast Guard reports show he escaped the deadly incident at sea.

Truth Aquatics says Boylan has been at sea his whole life. His father was a US Coast Guard officer. He began diving at age 5. He’s been piloting dive boats at Truth Aquatics since 1985. He has “captained all of the Truth Aquatics liveaboard vessels as well as other boats in the sport diving and commercial marine industries” and is “in command of the Conception and enjoys showing others the beauty of the Santa Barbara Channel Islands.”

This is video of a 2018 dive trip aboard Truth Aquatics vessels.