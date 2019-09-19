Who Is ‘Retired Rapper’ Jim Jones?

Daniel “Tekashi 6ix9nine” Hernandez is testifying in the trial of accused Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack, and while his testimony was nearing an end on Wednesday, the rapper called out “retired rapper” Jim Jones as being a member of the gang.

During trial at Manhattan’s Thurgood Marshall Courthouse, presided over by Judge Paul Engelmayer, 6ix9nine has mentioned by name figures like Trippie Redd, Casanova, and Chief Keef, as having ties with Nine Trey, on his third day of testimony, the rapper surprised everyone by mentioning Jones, as the rapper was seemingly not involved in the case.

“He’s a retired rapper,” 6ix9ine reportedly told prosecutors when asked him who Jim Jones is. Tekashi then replied by saying “yes,” and when asked the question, “Is [Jim Jones] a member of Nine Trey.”

According to New York Daily News reporter Stephen Brown, after 6ix9ine identified Jones asa part of the Nine Trey, prosecutors played a wiretapped phone conversation during the trial. In the recording, Jones reportedly told Jamel “Mel Murda” that “shortie” needed to be “violated,” and that “he’s not a gang member no more. He was never a gang member. They going to have to violate shorty because shorty is on some bull****.”

Back in Junes, Jones appeared on The Cruz Show do discuss 6ix9ine’s testimony. “Screw him,” Jones said. “He did some actions that he can’t come back from, so his name non-mentionable. If you a rat, then you’re a rat forever. That’s a subject we don’t even have to touch on.” Rappers Meek Mill, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg have also called out 6ix9ine for being a rat.

When what 6ix9ine will do once he gets out of jail Jones said, “I don’t know what he can do. I don’t give a f*** what he could do. That’s not my job. If he did step foot in there they probably should stay far away from him. I grew up in an era where certain things you cannot come back from. There’s no fixing that. If you Black, you Black forever. If you a rat, then you’re a rat forever. That’s a subject we don’t even have to touch on.”

Who Is Jim Jones?

As news updates from 6ix9ine’s testimony were released, Jim Jones name immediately started trending on Twitter. However, it’s been a minute since users online have heard any updates from Jones, who’s real name is Joseph Guillermo Jones II.

The American rapper and music video director is 43-years-old, and married to his longtime love, Chrissy Lampkin. The couple had their own reality TV show on VH1, Chrissy & Mr. Jones. The Bronx based rapper has a slew of TV and film credits, including a starring role in movie First Lady, and 2019’s All In. He has a son, Joseph Guillermo Jones III, who was born in 2003.

As for his rap career, Jones was an original member of The Diplomates, sometimes knowns as Dipset, is the co-CEO of Diplomat Records alongside rapper Cam’ron. He released his first solo album in 2004, On My Way to Church, and a year later, Harlem: Diary of Summer. In 2006, his third album, P.O.M.E. (Product of My Environment) included his biggest hit track, “We Fly High,” which went certified platinum.

As a member of the group and label ByrdGang, he released M.O.B. The Album. Under Columbia Records, Jones released his fourth solo album, Pray IV Reign in 2009, and in 2011, Capo, which was followed up in 2019, with his sixth album, El Capo.

