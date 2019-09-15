Jonathan Scott Dating History: 5 Fast Facts

Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott is now opening up about his relationship with Zooey Deschanel. “I am seeing someone,” Scott, 41, admitted to Us Weekly. “I’m a very private person, so I don’t typically talk about that. It’s definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I’m looking for in a partner. I was caught a little off guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise.”

Deschanel and husband Jacob Pechenik announced their plans to divorce on September 6, saying that after four years of marriage, they are “better off as friends.” Within days of the announcement, Scott and Deschanel went public with their romance.

Scott, 41, and Deschanel, 39, met five weeks ago when they filmed an episode of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden. The two hit it off during the taping, which included Zooey’s sister Emily Deschanel and Jonathan’s brother, Drew.

Since filming Carpool Karaoke, Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel have been enjoying each other’s company. The two were recently spotted holding hands while heading to Little Dom’s, a popular bistro in Los Feliz, California. Sources who know the couple say both Scott and Deschanel are both very private and taking things slowly since the relationship is new.

Both Deschanel and Scott are treading into the romance carefully. Deschanel and Pechenik separated several months ago while Scott recently shared that after a long time of being single, he’s ready to fall in love.



Jonathan Scott is considered one of television’s most eligible bachelor’s. In 2011, the handsome six-foot-four television personality was included on Entertainment Tonight Canada‘s list of “hottest bachelors.” He’s made People‘s list of Men of the Year in 2013 and 2014 and has appeared three times in their Sexiest Man Alive issue.

Over the years, Scott’s had several women who were an important part of his life. Here’s what you need to know.

1. Jonathan Scott Was Briefly Married to Kelsy Ully

After five years of dating, Scott walked down the aisle with Kelsy Ully in 2007. Ully was a crew scheduler for the Canadian airline WestJet Airlines . Once married, the couple made Las Vegas their home.

But after two years of marriage, Scott and Ully filed for divorce. “The pain ended up outlasting the marriage,” he wrote in It Takes Two: Our Story, a book Scott co-authored with his brother Drew.

On September 15, 2017, Life & Style Weekly reported that Scott was upset by Ully’s spending and selfish behavior, including giving up on couples counseling. He also revealed that their marriage started falling apart after Ully took a job working as a waitress/model for a day club at one of the Las Vegas hotels also strained their marriage. He described the day club as being a place where “the booze flows like water and the tips are high.”

Ully has disputed several of Scott’s claims and told the publication that Scott was pushing her to sign a separation contract. The two fought bitterly during their separation and Ully stated that Scott’s mother had helped draft the document. Scott and Ully went through an ugly divorce and feuded over several issues including the sale price of the house they had shared as a couple.

2. Jonathan Scott Dated Las Vegas Dancer Kristin Ratatori

Scott was also involved with Las Vegas dancer, Kristin Ratatori . The accomplished dancer worked in a number of big shows including Fantasy and Bite. Ratatori has also performed with Taylor Swift Kesha , and Sisqo

Several media outlets reported the affair between Scott and Ratatori started “long before the split [with Ully] was finalized.” Scott and Ratatori dated for a year-and-a-half. Although she’s recently declined to talk about her time with Scott, Starcasm reported that Ratatori previously said that the relationship fizzled out because she started to feel like “arm candy,” when the two were together.

Ratatori alleged that during her time with Scott, she picked up the tab for most of the couple’s expenses, including the mortgage on the home they shared and vacations after Scott said all of his money was going towards his divorce. Ratatori finally ended the relationship when Jonathan told her he never felt they had an exclusive relationship, and that he’d been seeing other women.

3. Jonathan Scott Had a Long-Term Relationship With Jacinta Kuznetsov

Scott met his longtime love, Jacinta Kuznetsov in 2015 at a charity event. “I kind of shrugged him off at first,” she recalled of their first meeting. Smitten with the pretty blonde, Scott began to check Kuznetsov out on social media. The two eventually went out on a date.

But the evening didn’t go as smoothly as Scott had planned. Scott has admitted that he had an “overwhelming urge to learn everything about Jacinta,” and their first date turned into an interrogation. After one question too many, Kuznetsov finally shot back by saying, “Ugh! You ask the worst questions! Ask something interesting!”

Realizing his mistake, Scott quickly apologized and Kuznetsov agreed to subdue the sass. “We decided it was worth starting fresh and attempted a new first date,” said.

As their romance grew, Scott and Kuznetsov’s working relationship also blossomed. According to Kuznetsov’s IMDB profile, she was a senior development producer for several television shows including Reno, Set, Go!, Brother vs. Brother, Home United, Menu Match-up and Property Brothers at Home. As a part of the brother’s production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment, Kuznetsov often found herself working side-by-side with the company’s creative director, Linda Phan, the fiancée turned wife of Scott’s twin brother.

Property Brothers fans were excited when Kuznetsov began making regular appearances on the show. Scott and Kuznetsov seemed like a perfect pair, and viewers were eager to see if they’d head to the alter. The couple posted photos while on a romantic Maui vacation, and in August 2017, Scott shared with People magazine that the two wanted to get married and have children.

4. Jonathan Scott & Jacinta Kuznetsov Broke Up in 2018 After he Mentioned the Couple Was ‘Taking Things Slowly’

It came as a surprise to Property Brothers fans when Scott announced in April 2018 that he and Kuznetsov were calling it quits after three years. But there were signs the two had grown distant. A few months after the People interview, Scott downplayed the seriousness of their relationship, said the two hadn’t dated very long and that they were planning on taking things slowly.

After the break-up, Scott explained that he and Kuznetsov had parted amicably. “Sometimes life takes you on unexpected paths and those paths aren’t always in the same direction,” Scott wrote on social media. He remarked there was “no drama or negativity; no jealousy or hate,” and went on to say that he and Kuznetsov would “continue to advocate for each other as friends wherever we go.” Kuznetsov echoed Scott’s sentiments and said the two would continue to have a “deep love and respect” for each other.

Eight months after the split, Kuznetsov announced she was engaged to photographer, filmmaker, and conservationist Will Allen. Scott graciously told US Weekly that he wished the best for his former girlfriend.

5. Jonathan Scott Said He’s Ready to Date Again & Shared the Qualities He Looks for in a Woman

In June 2019, Jonathan Scott opened up to People that he was ready to start dating again, and shared the qualities he’d like to find in the ideal partner. Scott stressed that the woman he is searching for has to be kind and would have to “do the right thing even if no one is watching.”

Scott’s perfect woman would also need to be a dog lover. “I don’t trust people who don’t like dogs,” he confessed. The hunky home renovation expert previously told Modern Dog magazine that he grew up on a ranch with big dogs but now adopts little dogs so they can travel with him. Scott’s pups, Stewie and Grace, are even on set when he’s taping episodes of Property Brothers.

Scott’s also remarked that confident women are sexy. “The person who sits in the corner would never work for me,” he said. Ironically, Scott, who openly admits to a bit of social media stalking when he likes someone, said he’s not interested in a self-centered-woman. “If someone’s profile is more than 20 percent selfies,” I won’t date them.”

When it comes to spending time together, Scott shared that he’d want a woman who enjoys spending time outdoors. “As comfortable as I am being single, nothing beats sharing your happiness with someone you love.”