Samantha Barbash: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Samantha Barbash, also known as Samantha Foxx, was the real-life hustler who inspired the character, Ramona Vega, on Hustlers, played by Jennifer Lopez.

The film tells the story of Barbash, Roselyn Keo, Karina Pascucci and Marsi Rosen, who were ultimately charged for drugging wealthy clients and wracking up huge bills on their credit cards. Barbash called the scheme “marketing,” although it would more accurately be described as fishing. In 2017, Barbash pleaded guilty to conspiracy, assault and grand larceny in exchange for five years probation.

Barbash, who is 45, runs a spa. She became an exotic dancer at 19 and later a hostess at Scores Gentleman’s Club in Chelsea, New York. Barbash is from the Bronx.

The story will be featured on 20/20 on ABC at 10/9C Friday, September 13. Following the highly publicized court case that took down the ruse, the story gained more traction with a New York Magazine article written in 2015 by Jessica Pressler, “The Hustlers at Scores.”

Pressler interviewed Roselyn Keo and Barbash, the crew’s ringleader. Barbash was “ancient by stripper standards” when she met Rosie, but had learned to recruit young dancers into her scheme, Pressler wrote.

“And everyone wanted to work with Samantha,” Rosie told Pressler. “Because she had a lot of clients and she knew how to work well.”

Keo’s name was changed to Destiny in the film.

The crew’s downfall ultimately came when Dr. Zyad Younan reported the scam to authorities, saying he was lured to Scores in 2013, drugged, and had $135,000 in charges wracked up on his credit card.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Barbash, Like Vega, Was a Single Mother, & Said Her Son Was Her Reason for Hustling

Samantha Barbash is the First female with the biggest credit card scam ever seen in NY pic.twitter.com/Y1X8nMkaCz — D Hendrix (@x____Dee) June 11, 2014

Barbash was a single mother, like Ramona Vega, the fictional character based on her, played by Jennifer Lopez.

She told the Sun she was not targeting Wall Street workers as revenge for the financial crisis, but only wanted to make enough money to support her son as a single mom.

“Robbing bankers because they robbed Wall Street or whatever – that never crossed my mind,” she said. “What crossed my mind is I’m a single mom and I need to support my son.”

Barbash is on probation after pleading guilty to conspiracy, assault and grand larceny.

Her work payments included a $100,000 paid Caribbean vacation and thousand-dollar shopping sprees to Louis Vuitton.

“I worked during the recession, but it didn’t really affect our money, to be honest,” Barbash told FOX Business. “The adult industry never gets affected by that – people are depressed because they’re not making money.”

2. Barbash Would Go Over a List of Client Numbers ‘Like a Telemarketer’ & Send ‘A Sexy Text’ & Photo

Stripper gang leader Samantha Barbash appears in court https://t.co/446Lg7F1iF pic.twitter.com/y2xSIVaD8X — Chidiebere [PP] Omasi (@Preshperry) April 5, 2017

Barbash had accrued the phone numbers of many clients over the years, who provided her with multiple revenue streams. Barbash “would go down the list of client phone numbers she’d accrued over the years” and “send them a sexy text and a photograph and see if they were up for a night out,” according to New York Magazine.

“You know, like a telemarketer would do,” she told the reporter.

Like Vega did on Hustlers, she would sometimes send a photo of other women in her crew to sweeten the deal for the clients.

Like in the movie, she would use a mixture of MDMA and ketamine on the men. If they later called and complained about the size of the bill, she would tell them they had such a good time and seemed so happy that they were tipping everyone.

Barbash would target “mostly Wall Street guys who want to have fun and get drunk and party with girls,” she told New York Magazine.

Those “Wall Street guys” made easy targets because they were unhappy with their jobs, which meant they had something in common with strippers, Keo told New York Magazine.

“The reason why Wall Street guys party so hard is because they’re not happy with their jobs,” she said. “You make money, but you’re not happy, so you go out and splurge on strip clubs and drinking and drugs, then the money depletes and you have to make it again. The dancers are the same way. You make money, but then you’re depressed, so you end up shopping or going on vacation, and the money depletes, so you go back.”

3. Barbash Had a Heart for ‘Ex-Strippers With Problems,’ Ultimately Leading to the Scheme’s Downfall

Alleged ringleader Samantha Barbash spiked drinks with molly, ketamine and cocaine; racked up $200K bills. pic.twitter.com/KXtHvKA5X3 — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) June 11, 2014

Barbash had a tendency to recruit “strays” who ultimately proved untrustworthy, many of them “ex-strippers with problems” like drug addiction. One of those recruits disclosed on a phone call they hustled a client with a crew of strippers. The client, cardiologist Zyad Younan, recorded that call and took it to the police. It led to the crew’s downfall.

“When I’m doing business with somebody, I want stand-up people, not junkies and criminals,” Keo told New York Magazine. “People that have morals and principles.”

The recording ultimately became a key piece of evidence in the case.

“It was very weird,” one of the cops who investigated the case told New York Magazine.

“If it wasn’t for the tape,” another said, “I would have been like, ‘Dude, I think you are f****** full of s***.’ ”

4. Barbash Said Hustler Movie Producers & J.Lo Never Secured Rights to Her Story & She Is Considering a Lawsuit

Barbash claims Hustler movie producers and Jennifer Lopez are portraying her life story without permission. She is considering a lawsuit against Lopez and the production company, STX Entertainment.

“We’re putting a stop to it because she’s actually misrepresenting me,” Barbash said of J.Lo in an interview with the New York Post. “I was never a stripper. “It’s defamation of character.”

Barbash said she was a hostess at Scores Gentleman’s Club and now runs a spa.

Bruno Gioffre, told Page Six, he plans to see the movie before deciding what steps to take.

“The movie is based on court records from the trial and a New York magazine interview of one of the co-defendants in the case against dancers at Scores,” he said. “Although Samantha wasn’t a dancer at that time, we believe the movie and Jennifer Lopez’s character is based on her. We plan on seeing the movie before deciding on what steps to take.”

5. Barbash Is Releasing a Book, Called Underscores, Which Talks About Hustling ‘a Well-Known R&B Singer’ Who Became Her Friend

See 12 pics of Samantha Barbash, the ringleader of naked strippers turned criminals: http://t.co/QBBgcLUwiv pic.twitter.com/eXaK4Hl7bY — EveryJoe (@everyjoedotcom) June 12, 2014

Barbash wrote a book, Underscore, to tell her story her own way. It will be published later in September 2019. She released an excerpt to Page Six, which discussed her scheme, “a well-known R&B singer who had a volatile reputation” and a Wall Street client from Pennsylvania.

Barbash wrote in the excerpt the singer’s security took all of their phones and made them sign non-disclosure agreements. He became paranoid from drugs and apologized. They exchanged numbers, and became friends, she said.

The Wall Street client took them shopping at Christian Louboutin on Horatio Street. They spent $80,000, she said, and he offered to take them out again the next night.

Barbash told the Sun her fiance and son are supporting her in publishing her book.

“And I have a lot of support from my fiance, my family, especially my son and my fiance. They are the ones that have been pushing me to do the book and to tell the true story because why should Jennifer Lopez, as much as I love her, and her production company, do this movie that’s not correct, not factual,” she said.

The excerpt said: