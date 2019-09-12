Netherlands YouTube Star Ties Granzier & Jacob Sweep Arrested at Area 51

The Area 51 raid may have been essentially canceled (at least to some extent), but some strange things are still afoot in Nevada. Ties Granzier, a YouTube star, and Govert Charles Wilhelmus Jacob Sweep, both from the Netherlands, were arrested near Area 51 on September 10. A satirical Storm Area 51 event was going to be held there in just about a week’s time, but that event has now transformed into an Area 51 Celebration in downtown Las Vegas. Meanwhile, a local Alienstock event of some sort is still happening.

The YouTube Star & Friend Were Arrested on the Nevada National Security Site with a Drone & Cameras in Their Car

Sweep and Granzier were arrested on the Nevada National Security Site (near Area 51) in Nye County, 8 News Now reported. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office said they had parked near a gate about three miles onto the property.

They had cameras, a phone, and a drone in their car. Sweep and Granzier told police that they were there to look at the facility and they had read and understood the “No Trespassing” signs, but drove onto the property anyway.

Sweep is 21 and Granzier is 20. Both are from the Netherlands, Fox 5 Vegas reported. They were found at the site on September 10 and arrested, but the Nye County Sheriff’s Office didn’t announce the arrest until the afternoon of September 11, News 3 Las Vegas reported.

Granzier has a YouTube channel with more than 735,000 subscribers. You can see one of his videos below.

They were found on the day it was announced that the Area 51 “Alienstock” festival had essentially been canceled.

The Alienstock Festival Event Page Is Now Suggesting People Attend an Area 51 Celebration in Las Vegas Instead, But Some Type of Alienstock Is Still Happening

The Storm Area 51 event originated when Matty Roberts, 21, started a satirical Facebook event called “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop Us All.” The event is still listed on Facebook as scheduled for September 20 and has two million RSVP’d as attending. People are now being asked to attend the Area 51 Celebration on Thursday, September 19 at 8 p.m. Pacific instead. This event is being held at the downtown Las Vegas Events Center and is still happening. It’s coined as being the “Official Celebration” for the Storm Area 51 satirical event.

An Alienstock event that was happening in conjunction with the Area 51 raid has changed dramatically, Popular Mechanics reported. Matty Roberts pulled out of the event, voicing concern that the infrastructure wasn’t in place to make the event a success. He’s no longer affiliated with Storm Area 51 and is now having the Area 51 Celebration instead, in conjunction with Bud Light.

Roberts said in a statement: “Due to lack of infrastructure, poor planning, risk management and blatant disregard for the safety of the expected 10,000+ AlienStock attendees, we decided to pull the plug on the festival,” Deseret News reported.

Meanwhile, Connie West, owner of Little A’Le’Inn in Rachel, Nevada, told Popular Mechanics that she’ll still have some type of Alienstock in late September. She told The Associated Press that 20 musical acts were booked and two comedians.

The Alienstock Festival website now points to the Area 51 celebration on September 19.

Alienstock’s Facebook event page also points people to the Bud Light Area 51 celebration instead.

But West has insisted that her Alienstock is still happening and the real webpage for that event is AlienstockParking.com, KTNV reported. The Festival is still scheduled for September 19-22 in Rachel, Nevada, but Roberts is no longer involved, citing concern it will be a humanitarian disaster. West’s website lists a number of musicians lined up for the festival.

West told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that she might pursue legal recourse over Roberts’ pulling out of the Alienstock event.

It’s unclear how Granzier and Sweep are related to all of this, if at all. Ties Granzier, a YouTube celebrity, may have been in town for the event, but an official explanation hasn’t been shared as of the time of publication. We’ll update this story when more is known.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Man with TV on Head Leaves CRT TVs on Porches in Virginia