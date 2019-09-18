Tyler Flach & Khaseen Morris: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tyler Flach is accused in the stabbing death of Khaseen Morris, a 16-year-old boy from Oceanside, New York, who was murdered in a brawl outside a strip mall. Bystanders watching the murder unfold filmed it on video they posted to social media instead of helping Khaseen.

In a press conference before Flach’s arrest, Nassau County Police Department Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said that police were poring through videos, including one posted via Snapchat, to try to identify the person who stabbed Morris, a 16-year-old boy from Long Island. He expressed frustration and outrage over other teens’ decision to videotape what was happening rather than trying to intervene to stop it or to help the stabbed teenager as he lay bleeding on a sidewalk.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Flach Was Charged With Murder Over the Dispute That Erupted Over a Girl, Police Say

Flach was charged with murder. He is also a teenager. According to NBC New York, Flach, 18, is from Lido Beach, which is a community located in Nassau County, New York.

Around 3:45 p.m., after school let out at Oceanside High School, said Fitzpatrick, “the kids come down to this vicinity to go to the pizzeria and congregate in this shopping mall.” He said there was a “prerearranged type of dispute going on over a young lady that “boiled over here.”

Fitzpatrick said in the news conference that a group of six to seven males “charged at the victim and a couple of his friends…Khaseen Morris died last night just before midnight from one stab wound.” Fitzpatrick said that Khaseen was stabbed in the “melee.”

He estimated that there were 50-70 teenagers present at the time and said that “a handful of kids have come forward. You’ve all seen the video out there.” Fitzpatrick then directed comments to anyone who was in the group that charged at Morris, saying, “Of the individuals responsible for this, if you’re not a possible murderer of Khaseen Morris, now is the time to get in touch with us and let us know who did this and why. If it was just coming here and thinking you were fighting and then he got stabbed in that, you need to get in front of this. After I put handcuffs on you, is not the time this will be helpful.”

He added that the fight started “over a common girl and perception of who she might be dating” and Morris “had knowledge” that another male “might show up here. He came here with the idea this might happen, to fistfight with this individual.

We have identified several members of this group.” He said police are still gathering evidence but are gearing up to make arrests. The girl in question wasn’t involved in the fight. The police lieutenant said that Morris was stabbed “once in the upper torso.”

2. Police Say People Took Videos of Khaseen’s Death ‘Instead of Helping’

The police official expressed exasperation that people stood there taking videos when the teenager was dying. He said “there’s one video that’s circulating….probably others.” He said police have the first video and are reviewing it.

“Kids stood here and didn’t help Khaseen; they’d rather video this event,” said Fitzpatrick. “They video’d his death instead of helping. So anyone has video, come forward, do the right thing for Khaseen.”

He was asked for his reaction to that and responded, “I don’t know what to make of it, my generation vs. this generation. This can’t go on. Your friends are dying while you stand there and video it. That’s egregious.” He said that occurred via Snapchat.

He added that a friend of Khaseen also suffered a fractured arm during the melee and that the group that charged at him was not from Oceanside, but he didn’t identify their community.

He said they believe there was just one weapon involved, and that Morris was not armed.

3. Khaseen Was a High School Senior Who Loved Skateboarding

My heart goes out to the family of Khaseen Morris and all those who loved and knew him. I want to plead with all our residents – not just our young people: if you see someone in serious danger, please use your phone to get help – not likes and shares.https://t.co/qNc5URSenP — Laura Curran (@NassauExecutive) September 18, 2019

Khaseen Morris was a senior at Moat Oceanside High School, a school district spokesperson confirmed to USA Today.

“The community is shocked and saddened by this tragedy,” she said to the newspaper. “We have counselors supporting our students and we’ve reached out to Khaseen’s family.”

Newsday reported that Khaseen loved skateboarding and was “artistic and bubbly,” according to his family.

4. Khaseen’s Sister Wept When She Described Seeing the Social Media Video

Khaseen’s sister Keyanna Morris described to Newsday how she cried when watching the video on social media which “showed her brother bleeding on the sidewalk.”

“He was in so much pain,” Keyanna Morris told Newsday. She added in the interview that her brother had been threatened by the girl in question’s ex-boyfriend. To ABC7, she described Morris as “so happy” because he had friends and had finally found a school where no one was judging him.

Some teens did try to help Khaseen and a local business owner told Newsday he gave them paper towels to try to stanch the boy’s bleeding.

5. Tyler Flach Was Arrested on Wednesday & Police Don’t Suspect Gang Affiliation

His family says he was happier than ever just “being himself”, after moving to Oceanside for high school. But yesterday, someone stabbed and killed 16-year old Kahseen Morris, over a girl. Kids shot cell phone video instead of helping him. Horrible. @NassauCountyPD need your help pic.twitter.com/A1t7HnHYry — Stacey Sager (@staceysager7) September 17, 2019

Police say the suspect was arrested on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. According to NBC New York, Flach will be arraigned on Thursday September 19 in Hempstead.

Fitzpatrick said police don’t have evidence of gang affiliation among the group that charged at Khaseen, but he said that “things were being shouted as this group left. We’re still researching what this meant.”

“We’re still vetting out a lot of video,” Fitzpatrick also said, adding that police were looking at the video to try to “identify everybody.”

This post is being updated as more information is learned about Tyler Flach.