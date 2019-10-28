Julia Rose: MLB Bans Model for Flashing at World Series

Julia Rose is a 25-year-old glamour model, reality TV star, and founder of Shagmag, an online publication that features photos of popular Instagram models. Rose attended game 5 of the World Series between the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros and made headlines when her and fellow model Lauren Summer flashed pitcher Gerrit Cole in the 7th inning.

Rose attended the game with friends and fellow models Lauren Summer and Kayla Lauren. Summer and Rose flashed the camera in the bottom of the 7th inning and were captured on live television (WARNING: Graphic Content).

Only Summer and Rose flashed the camera in the 7th inning but all three were removed from the game following the incident.

Their motivation for the stunt seems to be promoting Shagmag as the trio wore t-shirts emblazoned with the magazine’s logo. In a video Rose posted on Twitter right after they flashed the camera, the women also say “donate to breast cancer” and “save the boobies”.

Later that night, Rose posted what appears to be a letter from Vice President of Security and Baseball Operations at Major League Baseball, David Thomas, banning her from future MLB events. Lauren Summer reportedly received the same letter and has also been banned.

“you violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the seventh inning in order to promote a business” the letter reads, “You are hereby banned from all Major League Baseball stadiums and facilities, respectively.”

The timing of the letter and the content seemed suspicious to Twitter users who pointed out that it would take at least a day or two to deliver a letter (which was posted the same night) and the fact that the MLB doesn’t ban people from stadiums, only the stadiums themselves can do that. Heavy.com reached out to the MLB for confirmation but has not yet received an answer.

Rose is also the founder and CEO of Shagmag. A magazine that, according to their website, is an “all you can eat buffet of everything you want to know smushed into a digital magazine.” and features “exclusive and uncensored content of Julia Rose and other up and coming instagram models, find out about the birds and the bees, up and coming masterminds, latest sports stories, and what the actual f*ck is going on in the world all in one place. (And yes there will be boobs…plenty of boobs)”

A subscription costs $15 per month on their Patreon page and gives you access to exclusive content and uncensored photos. Shagmag currently has 8,370 subscribers which would net Rose $125,000 in monthly income.

Julia Rose is originally from New Orleans, LA and moved to Los Angeles in 2015 to pursue a career in modeling.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Julia Rose has Been Kicked out of Public Places Before for Nudity

Julia Rose has used her guerilla marketing tactics before to promote Shagmag. In one video posted to the Shagmag Youtube channel, her and two of her friends/models were kicked out of Pacific Park for pole dancing and exposing themselves on a ferris wheel.

In a separate video, Rose and a crew of models get the cops called on them for having a raucous party in their Los Angeles mansion.

Rose was also heavily criticized for this stunt where she took her top off on a rollercoaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain. Social media users lambasted her for doing it in a park where children could have seen.

Six flags wouldn’t give me my picture 😔 pic.twitter.com/OfqxEl6T8Z — Julia Rose (@JuliaRose_33) June 6, 2019

These stunts have become a trademark of Rose and Shagmag’s marketing strategy.

2. She Was on MTV’s “Are You the One?”

Julia Rose got her first break into the industry when she was cast on season 4 of MTV’s dating series “Are You The One?” The show collects data from the contestants and uses an algorithm to match 20-plus single men and women with their perfect mates. The contestants aren’t told who their “perfect matches” are and must instead socialize and date each other. If they end up together with their “perfect match” they get a large cash prize.

Rose’s perfect match was Cam Buckman but she ended up dating Stephen McHugh during and after the show. The two had a YouTube channel called Jules & Stephen John and were rumored to be working on a clothing line during their relationship.

The couple broke up after Stephen was accused of cheating with season 5 cast member Hannah. Stephen and Hannah took a trip to Las Vegas and Julia broke it off amid rumors of him cheating.

They briefly got back together following the incident but eventually called it quits for good.

3. She Was Selected as a Finalist in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2018 Open Casting Call

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue had an open casting call in 2018 in an attempt to find their “next big star”. Julia was selected as one of thirty-five finalists invited to SI’s Brooklyn offices for an in-person interview and photo shoot.

During the interview, Rose told SI that her dream was to “go to Thailand and pet an elephant”.

Rose didn’t make it to the final round of 6 but received a huge boost in followers from the national exposure.

4. She’s Known for Posting Provocative Photos on Instagram

Julia Rose’s provocative marketing style has made her a hit on social media. Her posts constantly push the boundaries of the Instagram terms of service and it’s working. She currently has 2.8 million followers and her posts consistently get 300-400,000 likes.

She also regularly collaborates with other popular Instagram models as well as her best friends who joined her at the Nationals vs. Astros game Lauren Summer and Kayla Lauren.

All of her posts and the posts on Shagmag’s Instagram feature provocative content and near nudity.

5. She Used to Be a Bartender

Decided to throw on the old uniform last night and show the bar how it's done pic.twitter.com/2OJ6S7mHwn — Julia Rose (@JuliaRose_33) October 30, 2015

Before getting her big break on an MTV reality show, Rose was a bartender at Hooters and a few other locations in Austin, TX and Los Angeles.

She posted a photo on Twitter of her posing in her Hooters outfit and said “Decided to throw on the old uniform last night and show the bar how it’s done”

Rose also has a post from April 2015 where she’s in a tent at an outdoor event and says “Bring your sexy bikes, come grab some beer and give me all your money 🙈” and one from October 2015 where she tells her followers that she’s “Behind the bar tonight“.

Bring your sexy bikes, come grab some beer and give me all your money 🙈 pic.twitter.com/MGNIlBOS6B — Julia Rose (@JuliaRose_33) April 3, 2015

The MTV show “Are You The One?” listed her job title as “bartender” in her biography.

