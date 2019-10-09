Stephan Balliet: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Stephan Balliet is the suspect in an anti-Semitic attack on a synagogue and a shooting at a Turkish kebab shop in Halle, Germany, that left two people dead and two others injured on October 9, 2019, Bild reports. The German newspaper has identified Balliet as a neo-Nazi.

Balliet was streaming live video on Twitch for 35 minutes during the incident in the east German city. Heavy has watched the video but is not posting it in this report. The video shows Balliet was not able to get into the synagogue, where about 70 people were inside for Yom Kippur services. The 27-year-old gunman was wearing a helmet equipped with a camera, was dressed in a military- or police-style uniform and was armed with multiple long rifles. The video shows he had ammunition and possible explosive devices inside his car.

Yom Kippur is Judaism’s holiest day. Prior to his attempt to enter the synagogue, Balliet addressed his camera during the live stream and made anti-Semitic remarks in English. Police said there was only one shooter in the incident after earlier reports indicated there were possibly two gunmen.

Balliet was taken into custody by police after fleeing from the scene. He also expressed anti-feminist views in the video. The shooting has drawn comparisons to the Christchurch mosque massacre that occurred on March 15, 2019. The gunman in that New Zealand attack also expressed far-right views and live-streamed the attack. In that shooting, 51 people were killed. The shooter posted his video on Facebook.

After the Halle shooting, Twitch, a site primarily used by video gamers to live stream as the play, issued a statement to Buzzfeed News saying, “We are shocked and saddened by the tragedy that took place in Germany today, and our deepest condolences go out to all those affected. Twitch has a zero-tolerance policy against hateful conduct, and any act of violence is taken extremely seriously. We are working with urgency to remove this content and permanently suspend any accounts found to be posting or reporting content of this abhorrent act.”

Here’s what you need to know about Stephan Balliet and the Halle, Germany, attack:

1. Balliet, Who Called Himself ‘Anon’ in the Video, Expressed Anti-Semitic Views, Blaming Jews for the World’s Problems & Falsely Denying the Holocaust Occurred

Stephan Balliet called himself “anon” in the video he live-streamed online, according to an archive of the 35-minute live stream seen by Heavy. Balliet addresses the camera early in the video and speaks in English about his motive for the attempted attack on the synagogue.

Balliet tells viewers that he thinks the Holocaust never happened. He also says feminism and mass immigration are causing the world’s problems and says Jewish people are “at the root” of those problems. His reasons for the attack echo those of the Pittsburgh synagogue gunman, the Christchurch mosque shooter, the Poway synagogue attacker and the El Paso Walmart gunman.

“According to the current state of knowledge, we must assume that it is at least an anti-Semitic attack,” Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said, according to Bild. “According to the federal prosecutor there are sufficient indications for a possible right-wing extremist motive.”

Balliet can be seen driving to the synagogue while listening to Future’s “Mask Off,” and preparing his weapons for the attempted attack. Other than his first introduction, Balliet speaks in German throughout most of the video.

2. He Is From Saxony-Anhalt, the German State That Includes the City of Halle

Two people were killed in a shooting in the eastern German city of Halle on Wednesday, October 9, police said. Witnesses say a synagogue was among the gunmen's targets as Jews marked the holy day of Yom Kippur. pic.twitter.com/aLim2Ze2Fs — The Voice of America (@VOANews) October 9, 2019

Balliet is a resident of Saxony-Anhalt, the German state that includes the city of Halle, according to Der Spiegel. He is 27.

No other information about Balliet’s background has been made available so far. Spiegel reports that Balliet was not previously known to police.

3. Balliet Was Unable to Get Into the Synagogue Because of Its Gate & Then Shot at Pedestrians & People at a Turkish Kebab Shop, the Video Shows

WATCH: The moment the attacker attempted to break into the synagogue on Yom Kippur. Around 80 Jewish worshipers were there at that moment. Thankfully he couldn't enter. #Halle pic.twitter.com/IJHwLsGsmm — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) October 9, 2019

The live stream shows Balliet attempting to get into the synagogue for several minutes. Officials said about 70 to 80 people were inside for Yom Kippur, the holiest day of Judaism. According to U.S. Ambassador to Germany Richard Grenell, 10 Americans were inside the synagogue. No one inside the synagogue was injured or killed.

Balliet yells in German and becomes increasingly frustrated as he is unable to enter the building because he cannot get through the gate. At one point, Balliet fires shots at the gate, but is still unable to open it.

While trying to get into the synagogue, Balliet shot a woman who was walking down the street. After spending about 10 minutes in the area near the synagogue, Balliet can be seen driving to another part of the city, where he stops at a Turkish kebab shop.

The live stream video shows Balliet walking past a woman outside of the kebab shop and then firing at a worker inside. Balliet shot and killed a man inside the kebab shop and then left, walking outside, before returning and firing at the man’s body.

After exiting the kebab shop a second time, Balliet can be seen exchanging gunfire with police and he appears to be shot. As he flees again in his car, Balliet looks into the camera and blood can be seen on his neck.

According to police, Balliet is believed to have thrown at least one grenade or another device into the Jewish synagogue’s cemetery before leaving that area.

4. He Was Arrested After Stealing a Taxi & Fleeing on Highway, Bild Reports

According to Bild, Balliet fled from the area of the shooting in his own car. About 1:30 p.m. local time, Balliet drove to a business in Landsberg, in Wiedersdorf, and demanded a car from the workers inside, Bild reports. When they told him that there was no car there, he pointed to a taxi parked outside and demanded it, the newspaper reports.

An electrician at the workshop then came out and was startled by what was happening, Bild reports. He told Balliet he couldn’t have the taxi, and Balliet opened fire, shooting the man. He was hospitalized but is expected to survive.

According to Bild, Balliet then took the taxi and fled on the A9 highway and onto B91. He was rammed by a truck in Werschen and then taken into custody, Bild reports. It is not clear if Balliet was injured.

5. Balliet’s Live Stream Video Was Quickly Spread Across Far-Right, Neo-Nazi & White Supremacist Channels Online Despite Being Taken Down by Twitch

The live stream video posted by Balliet was taken down by Twitch, but was spread by white supremacists, neo-Nazis and others on the far right through other channels, including the encrypted messaging app Telegram, NBC News reports. Many in those communities have been praising Balliet in a similar was as the Christchurch shooter, and other gunmen inspired by him, calling him a hero and “saint.”

Shooting near synagogue in #Halle #Germany, in which two killed, not yet claimed by any group. However, far-right communities online are already embracing it, calling the unknown attacker(s) "Saint," the same title they often give to Brenton Tarrant and other far-right terrorists pic.twitter.com/DjFdQoApP5 — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) October 9, 2019

Megan Squire, an Elon University professor who tracks online extremism, told NBC News, “There is absolutely a trend toward using Telegram to spread this kind of stuff as propaganda.”

The similarity between this video and New Zealand attacker’s underscores that these are not isolated attacks by people merely holding similar beliefs. Today’s attack is another installment from a global terrorist network, linked together via online safe havens much like ISIS. pic.twitter.com/CqVa5sO24p — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) October 9, 2019

Rita Katz, the director of the SITE Intelligence group, which tracks extremism, wrote on Twitter, “The similarity between this video and New Zealand attacker’s underscores that these are not isolated attacks by people merely holding similar beliefs. Today’s attack is another installment from a global terrorist network, linked together via online safe havens much like ISIS.”

She tweeted, “Attacker identifies as “Anon,” meaning “anonymous user”—a nod to chan boards & other sites. Based on this vid, he appears to have worked alone. His car was loaded w seemingly homemade weapons along w laptop and camera, suggesting a disturbing degree of planning behind his attack.

Katz added, “As horrific as the attack was, several variables (his seeming panic, locked door at synagogue, poor function of weapons) stopped it from resulting in something far deadlier, especially considering how many were presumably in the synagogue for Yom Kippur & his abundant weapons.”

