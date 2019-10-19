‘I Am Tulsi’ Trends as Tulsi Gabbard vs. Hillary Clinton Feud Grows

When Hillary Clinton hinted in a podcast that Tulsi Gabbard might be a Russian asset, Gabbard — a military veteran — did not take the accusation lightly. Having already called out The New York Times and CNN during their own debate for “smears” against her, she quickly called out Clinton on Twitter, writing that Clinton was a “warmonger.” On Friday, October 18, “Tulsi” and “Tulsi is a Russian asset” trended. On Saturday, October 19, “I Am Tulsi” briefly hit the number one spot nationally for Twitter trends, as everyone chimed in with their thoughts and opinions. Clinton’s spokesman now says that she was talking about Republicans, not Gabbard. Here’s a look at the timeline of what happened that started it all and what’s happening now.

Clinton Said a Democratic Candidate was a ‘Favorite’ of the Russians & Her Spokesman Hinted that She Was Indeed Talking About Gabbard

Everything started when Hillary Clinton hinted about Tulsi Gabbard during a podcast with Barack Obama’s former adviser, David Plouffe, CNN reported. She never came out and said Gabbard’s name, but she did say: “I’m not making any predictions, but I think they’ve (Russia) got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate… She’s the favorite of the Russians.”

Clinton did not provide proof or examples in her statements on the podcast. Her team talked about Russian news sites reporting on Gabbard and bots sometimes tweeting about Gabbard.

Later, “Tulsi Is a Russian Asset” trended on Twitter. Many people on Twitter have been particularly harsh about Gabbard ever since she and Kamala Harris were at odds during an earlier Democratic debate.

Clinton’s spokesman, Nick Merrill, responded when asked if Clinton was talking about Gabbard: “If the nesting doll fits,” CNN reported.

Clinton's spokesman, Nick Merrill, responded when asked if Clinton was talking about Gabbard: "If the nesting doll fits," CNN reported.

It should be noted that there is no evidence that Gabbard is working for Russia. The main points brought up by others often center around people who have endorsed. Gabbard herself disavowed David Duke’s endorsement.

Some also point to the Russia rumor based on Gabbard’s international policy platforms and some of her anti-war stances. But there is no evidence that Gabbard is working with Russia in any way.

Tulsi Gabbard Hit Back, Calling Clinton a ‘Warmonger’

Not one to take attacks lightly, Tulsi Gabbard hit back, calling Clinton a “warmonger” in a scathing series of tweets that you can read below. Gabbard later retweeted her statements about Clinton.

Gabbard’s full statement reads:

Great! Thank you @HillaryClinton. You, the queen of warmongers, embodiment of corruption, and personification of the rot that has sickened the Democratic Party for so long, have finally come out from behind the curtain. From the day I announced my candidacy, there has been a concerted campaign to destroy my reputation. We wondered who was behind it and why. Now we know — it was always you, through your proxies and powerful allies in the corporate media and war machine, afraid of the threat I pose. It’s now clear that this primary is between you and me. Don’t cowardly hide behind your proxies. Join the race directly.”

Clinton’s spokesman Merrill later said that Gabbard’s “divisive language” and “conspiracy theories” were proof of Clinton’s statement.

Clinton's spokesman Merrill later said that Gabbard's "divisive language" and "conspiracy theories" were proof of Clinton's statement.

Clinton’s Spokesman Later Backed Off the Statements & Said Clinton Was Talking about Republicans

After the accusations went viral, Merrill later backed off from saying Clinton was talking about Gabbard, CNN reported. Merrill said: “She doesn’t say the Russians are grooming anyone. It was a question about Republicans.”

Merrill also said: “She didn’t say she was a Russian plant either. Listen to the audio people!”

Gabbard, meanwhile, has made it clear that she has no intention of running as an independent or a third party candidate.

Gabbard, meanwhile, has made it clear that she has no intention of running as an independent or a third party candidate.

Andrew Yang Tweeted Support for Gabbard, & Many Are Waiting To See if Other Democratic Candidates Weigh In

Andrew Yang, another candidate for President, tweeted his support for Tulsi Gabbard.

Andrew Yang, another candidate for President, tweeted his support for Tulsi Gabbard. He wrote: "Tulsi Gabbard deserves much more respect and thanks than this. She literally just got back from serving our country abroad."

He wrote: “Tulsi Gabbard deserves much more respect and thanks than this. She literally just got back from serving our country abroad.”

Meanwhile, others are waiting to see if any other Democratic candidates weigh in. At this time, Bernie Sanders, whom Gabbard campaigned for during his 2016 campaign, hasn’t responded to the controversy. Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, and others haven’t weighed in yet either.

Marianna Williamson spoke out on Twitter too.

Marianna Williamson spoke out on Twitter too. Williamson said: "The Democratic establishment has got to stop smearing women it finds inconvenient! The character assassination of women who don't toe the party line will backfire. Stay strong @TulsiGabbard. You deserve respect and you have mine."

Williamson said: “The Democratic establishment has got to stop smearing women it finds inconvenient! The character assassination of women who don’t toe the party line will backfire. Stay strong @TulsiGabbard. You deserve respect and you have mine.”

Nina Turner also supported Gabbard.

Nina Turner also supported Gabbard. Turner wrote: "Good morning Sister @TulsiGabbard. I'm just catching up with the foolery that's going on. I'm SMDH hard. Four words: Keep. Your. Head. Up!"

Turner wrote: “Good morning Sister @TulsiGabbard. I’m just catching up with the foolery that’s going on. I’m SMDH hard. Four words: Keep. Your. Head. Up!”

Everyone on Twitter Has an Opinion

Meanwhile, everyone on Twitter has an opinion, which helped get “I am Tulsi” trending on Saturday, October 19. Some people are staunchly against Gabbard.

Clinton spox Nick Merrill later clarified, when asked if Clinton was referencing Gabbard: “If the nesting doll fits.” https://t.co/pTAgt2PbjJ pic.twitter.com/F4Gg8sgg5s — Jason Haddix (@doctor_eon) October 18, 2019

But others are firmly in Gabbard’s camp.

@TulsiGabbard was deployed 3 times to fight wars that your highness Hillary voted for. #IamTulsi https://t.co/fHHdO2K2aP — My Dear Melancholy (@deesperaado) October 19, 2019

.@TulsiGabbard served in Congress, did two tours of duty in the military and is the first female combat veteran to run for president. Typical Russian. — Jim Norton (@JimNorton) October 18, 2019

Some even donated as a result of the whole thing.

I donated another ten dollars to the @TulsiGabbard campaign, and I found that #IAmTulsi is trending #1 in my area on Twitter. — 🟩 Verdant Orange! 🔶 (@verdantOrange) October 19, 2019

And this tweet is a unique idea. It would be fascinating to see Hillary Clinton, Tulsi Gabbard, and Jill Stein on a stage together, while watching Bernie Sanders’ reactions.

Someone please put @HillaryClinton, @TulsiGabbard, and @DrJillStein on a stage together. And @BernieSanders should be there just because I want to see his facial expressions on the corner of the screen the whole time. Oh, and @jimmy_dore moderates. — emma (@bymyelf) October 19, 2019

Clinton Backed Out of a Conference Gabbard Would Be Attending, But a Source Said It Was Because of a Different Person on the Schedule

On Friday, Hillary Clinton backed out of speaking at an event where Tulsi Gabbard will also be speaking. The event is Fortune’s Most Powerful Women Summit in Washington, D.C., Slate reported. The program’s agenda still has a dinner and program with Tulsi Gabbard scheduled for Tuesday, October 22 at 7:30 p.m. Her interviewer will be Kristen Bellstrom of Fortune.

Clinton had been scheduled to appear on a One-on-One interview on Tuesday, October 22 at 12:45 p.m. She was going to be interviewed by Ellen McGirt and Clifton Leaf of Fortune, according to a cache of the program.

Clinton said she canceled her appearance because of a scheduling conflict. An unnamed source close to Clinton told Slate that she canceled after hearing that Kirstjen Nielsen was scheduled to speak too. Nielsen is the former secretary of Homeland Security. The source said: “We work with a lot of activists who are trying to do their best to improve this horrible situation down at the border. At the end of the day, it’s an easy decision. You have to side with them.”

