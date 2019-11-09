Dean Cain Misidentifies Whistleblower Who Now Gets Death Threats

Dean Cain, former star of the series Lois & Clark: The Adventures of Superman attempted to out the whistleblower threatening to impeach President Donald Trump from office, and on Wednesday, tweeted out a photo featuring a group of former Obama White House staffers, with a big red circle around R. David Edelman’s face and the caption “Here’s a picture of the whistleblower, see the NERD in the picture,” and “meet the alleged Ukraine whistleblower.”

While Cain has since deleted the post, the picture continues to circulate. Edelman, who used to be a White House cyber security expert, said in an interview with The Daily Beast that he received an onslaught of death threats afterward. “There were people threatening real physical harm, alluding to the fact that I will not live very long,” Edelman said. “That was obviously upsetting for my family.”

When it first came to Edelman’s attention that his photo was circling the Internet and being dubbed the whistleblower, he laughed it off. But after a few right wing Internet celebrities retweeted his photo with the wrong information, such as Jerome Corsi, Ashley StClair, and actor Kevin Sorbo, who has yet to delete the photo from his Twitter timeline misidentifying Edelman as Eric Ciaramella, things became much less funny.

“Dean Cain’s circulation of it was one of the distribution tipping points,” Edelman said. Cain has nearly 375K followers on the social media site. In an attempt to try and take matters into his own hands, Edelman retweeted the photo with the caption, “FAKE NEWS: the ‘NERD’ circled below is the whistleblower. TRUE (just not news): the ‘NERD’ circled below is… this nerd. ME. Left the government in 2017. Sorry to disappoint, yall.”

FAKE NEWS: the 'NERD' circled below is the whistleblower. TRUE (just not news): the 'NERD' circled below is…this nerd. Me. Left government in 2017. Sorry to disappoint, y'all. pic.twitter.com/LEGSpgrBGJ — R. David Edelman (@R_D) November 7, 2019

As stated, Edelman, who is currently the head of Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Project on Technology, Economy & National Security, left the White House in January 2017 after serving Obama’s administration as a special assistant to the president. During Trump’s July phone call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, Edelman had been gone from the White House for two years already.

Dean Cain Offers An Insincere Apology & Blocks All His Haters on Twitter

Apparently I retweeted a photo of some scowling folks from the past administration, which misidentified someone as the “whistleblower.” Sorry for the misidentification. — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) November 8, 2019

After Edelman’s interviews with the Daily Beast and CNN made its rounds, Cain received a lot of backlash on Twitter. After the deleted the misleading photo which has caused Edelman a lot of stress he tweeted, “Apparently I retweeted a photo of some scowling folks from the past administration, which misidentified someone as the “whistleblower.” Sorry for the misidentification” — an apology that many received as being insincere.

Many users online were frustrated that the former Superman actor tried to go out of his way and attempt to identify the whistleblower in the first place. In an exchange with @erik_Da_Red, who asked Cain to say he was wrong “a little louder,” and “not just in a reply to me,” Cain responded, “I’ll do as I wish.”

To those tweeting at Cain with hateful messages, he retweeted them with the hashtag, “INSTABLOCK,” or wrote, “Have a nice day!” with a smile face emoji.

Sorry, Quinn. You don’t have that power. Take this as your going away prize. #INSTABLOCK https://t.co/OenOjzvTeR pic.twitter.com/CHKfHFoZ3I — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) November 9, 2019

You have a nice day 😁 https://t.co/NFBzwBVERQ — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) November 9, 2019

Dean Cain’s name started trending on Twitter with all the back and forth and wrote, “Here’s to all the self-righteous virtue-signal warriors out there!” with an emoji of chef Gordon Ramsey, yelling “Piss off!”

Here’s to all the self-righteous virtue-signal warriors out there! 🤣😜 pic.twitter.com/6Z86SwmCV2 — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) November 8, 2019

READ NEXT: Aisling Tucker Moore-Reed: Horror Movie Star Charged With Murder