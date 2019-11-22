John Ozbilgen, Suspect in Stephanie Parze Case, Dead at 29

John Ozbilgen, the person of interest in the disappearance of Stephanie Parze in Staten Island, is dead at the age of 29.

The Monmouth County prosecutor’s office had classified Ozbilgen as a person of interest in the disappearance of Parze, 25. Parze was last seen on October 30 when she dropped her parents off at their home in New Jersey. At the time of writing, Parze has not been found. The search for the missing 25-year-old is centered around a park in Staten Island and Monmouth County.

Her parents, Ed and Sharlene, told NBC New York, that Parze had been out at a family event in New Brunswick prior to her disappearance. The family had been visiting a psychic medium. Parze was living with her grandmother in the Freehold Township since 2018.

The New York Post reported on November 20 that Ozbilgen had sent Parze abusive text messages on the night she vanished. In one text, Ozbilgen told Parze she was a “F*****g c**t” and that she “always had to make their relationship suck.”

I’m on scene at the residence of John D. Ozbilgen who, according to other media, reports has taken his own life. There’s a heavy police presence. Ozbilgen was named by authorities as a person of interest into the disappearance of Stephanie Parze. pic.twitter.com/Eqf4cyzPLL — Keith Schubert (@keithsch94) November 22, 2019

Reporter Monica Guy tweeted that Ozbilgen is “dead by suicide.” Ozbilgen hanged himself. News12’s Jim Murdoch reported that there was “police activity and ambulances” outside of Ozbilgen’s home in the Freehold Township in New Jersey on the morning of November 22. Ozbilgen lived along Kings Mountain Road in the township.

On November 8, Ozbilgen was arrested on child porn charges that were unrelated to Parze’s disappearance. Ozbilgen was released when a judge ruled that the one count he was being held on, was not enough for him to remain detained.

Parze and Ozbilgen had previously dated with her accusing him of physical abuse on multiple occasions. In September 2019, Ozbilgen was arrested and accused of hitting Parze in the head.

