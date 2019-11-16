Pleasantville High School Shooting In New Jersey [Reports]

The were reports of a shooting taking place on the football field at Pleasantville High School in New Jersey on November 15. Video posted online showed multiple ambulances on the scene.

Atlantic County officials said the shots rang out and at least two people were wounded when a suspect fired a gun during Friday night’s playoff football game against Camden High School. An unknown assailant fired about a half dozen shots from the Pleasantville bleachers, which sent those in attendance scrambling, as the players on the field sprinted away.

The game kicked off at 7 p.m. ET, and Camden was leading Pleasantville 6-0 with 4 minutes, 58 seconds left in the third quarter when the gunfire erupted. Details of the reported gunman have not been released or and it’s unknown how many people were left injured. Game play was immediately suspended.

Atlantic County official said a young boy was shot while sitting in the stands, and was taken by emergency crews to an area hospital, but his condition was not known. A second person was also reported injured. Journalist Mike Franklin tweeted that Coach Chris Sacco that none of the players were shot.

New Jersey High School news reporter Kevin Minnick tweeted that he heard at least half a dozen shots go off, and continued to share live video from football field, in which ambulances were seen driving off with their lights flashing. Frankel tweeted, “It should be noted there were at least a dozen police officers working the game. And an ambulance on stand by, as per protocol for football. So whatever could be done for the victims was done in a matter of minutes.”

Reporter Chrisie Ileto of Action News on ABC6 reported that one of the shooting victims was a boy between the ages of 10 and 12.

Police Quickly Arrived On the Scene & Shut Down Traffic Around Pleasantville High

Pleasantville High School is located at 701 Mill Road. Atlantic City 911 tweeted out for locals to avoid the area while police investigate. The two teams were playing on Pleasantville’s home field as they were the No. 1 seed playing against Camden, who was ranked fourth.

Pleasantville High School is located seven miles away from Atlantic City, New Jersey.

