Trump’s Lexington, Kentucky Rally Time & Live Stream: Watch Online

President Donald Trump is hosting a rally in Lexington, Kentucky, tonight. Will he talk about the impeachment inquiry? Will he talk about Joe Biden or the other Democratic candidates? Or will he talk about immigration or the fires in California? You can watch the rally live in the video embedded below. This is a stop for his 2020 Presidential Election campaign.

Tonight’s rally in Lexington will be held at the Rupp Arena. The rally will begin at 7 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. Central), but some speeches will actually start earlier than that. You can register to attend in person here but seats are still given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Watch the Rally Online Below

You can watch in the live stream from Fox 10 Phoenix below.

This could be a big rally. The Rupp Arena’s capacity is about 24,000. Its official capacity is 20,500, but some events have packed in about 24,000. (A story by WKYT in 2018 said the capacity was decreasing by 3,000 to 20,500 because of new seats being installed.)

The video above will show clips from other rallies before the rally officially begins. Even though the rally wasn’t listed as officially starting until 7 p.m. Eastern, Gov. Bevin shared some remarks to the crowd around 5:45 p.m. Eastern.

You can see another live stream from PBS News Hour below.

Trump is expected to be there in support of Gov. Matt Bevin, even though it’s not technically listed as a campaign event for him, Lex18 reported. The elections are tomorrow.

Supporters started lining up 24 hours early, Lex18 shared.

It looks like the venue might fill up. At around 4:30 p.m. Eastern (for an event starting at 7 p.m.), the arena wasn’t quite full but a lot of people were already seated inside and a long line of people was still outside.

My view from the media section. Arena is not full yet, but the lines outside are still long. @LEX18News #PresidentTrumpInLexington pic.twitter.com/B3zW0QkN9H — Karolina Buczek (@Karolina_Buczek) November 4, 2019

Here’s a video of the line outside the rally.

Protestors will be present too. Some groups organized fundraiser and are bringing the Whining Baby Trump balloon to display.

What To Know If You’re Attending or in the Region

Anyone attending the rally will have to go through security screening before entering the arena. Doors open at 4 p.m. Eastern for a rally that starts three hours later at 7 p.m. Eastern.

The general admittance line is at the High Street Parking Lot area, but people were asked not to arrive before 8 a.m. Eastern on Sunday, the day before the rally.

Traffic is expected to be heavy throughout the day. Rupp Arena notes: “We do expect significant traffic impacts to the area on Monday, November 4. We encourage those who may be traveling in or out of downtown on this day to plan for additional travel time in anticipation of traffic delays. For road closure information leading up to the event and on event day, visit the link below:

This is a “Keep America Great” rally, which is Trump’s new campaign slogan for his re-election bid. His original slogan was “Make America Great Again.”

Trump has another rally coming up this week, so it seems he’s increasing his rally schedule this month.

On Wednesday, November 6, Trump will be hosting a rally in Monroe, Louisiana that starts at 7 p.m. Central (8 p.m Eastern.) That rally will be held at the Monroe Civic Center and you can get tickets here.

Remember that tickets don’t guarantee seats, they just allow you to have a seat in the rally if you arrive early enough. Seats are given on a first-come, first-served basis.

