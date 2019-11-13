Who Appointed Bill Taylor? He Has Served Both Political Parties

Bill Taylor was appointed as ambassador to Ukraine by former President George W. Bush in 2006, and has served under both Democratic and Republican leaders.

William Taylor was one of those called to testify publicly during impeachment inquiries against President Donald Trump. He will testify Wednesday, November 13, 2019. He has already given private testimony, in which he said aid to Ukraine was put on hold while the country’s leaders were coerced into investigating Trump’s political rivals, according to CBS News.

In late October, Trump called Taylor a “never Trumper” in a tweet and said he should not have been hired. Just days before his testimony, Taylor wrote an editorial reaffirming commitment to Ukraine, telling Ukrainians, “your success is our success.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Bill Taylor Testified Aid to Ukraine Was Explicitly Tied to Ukraine’s Willingness to Investigate Trump’s Political Rivals

"When Bill Taylor raises his right hand … before the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, he will make history. … And no person is better suited to set the stage for House Democrats than Taylor," writes @eliehonig for @CNNOpinion https://t.co/b56cvG9NJO — CNN (@CNN) November 12, 2019

Bill Taylor testified that President Donald Trump was using leverage against Ukraine, coercing them into investigating his political rivals in exchange for aid, according to CBS.

“In his closed-door testimony in October, Taylor said that U.S. aid to Ukraine had been explicitly tied to Ukraine’s willingness to investigate Mr. Trump’s political rivals,” CBS reported. “He also spoke of an ‘irregular channel’ of policymaking that included Rudy Giuliani, Mr. Trump’s personal attorney; Rick Perry, the energy secretary; Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the European Union; and Kurt Volker, a former special envoy to Ukraine.”

He also testified there were efforts by this “irregular, informal channel of U.S. policymaking” to leverage Ukraine into opening investigations of allegations into Ukrainian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, and into the Ukrainian gas company Burisma, according to CBS. Hunter Biden, former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, served on the board of Burisma.

In his opening statement during private testimony, Taylor said he heard an official from the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) on July 18 say a hold was placed on hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine. That aid was targeted to help Ukraine fend off Russian aggression. The order came “from the President to the Chief of Staff to OMB,” according to Taylor.

The reason for that hold, according to Taylor was that “[s]ecurity assistance money would not come until the president [of Ukraine] committed to pursue the investigation,” CBS reported.

“‘Investigations’ was a term that Ambassadors [Kurt] Volker and [Gordon] Sondland used to mean matters related to the 2016 elections, and to investigations of Burisma and the Bidens,” said Taylor in his testimony.

Taylor expressed concerns to both Sondland and Volker, and they both defended Trump, he testified, according to CBS.

“Ambassador Sondland tried to explain to me that President Trump is a businessman. When a businessman is about to sign a check to someone who owes him something, he said, the businessman asks that person to pay up before signing the check,” Taylor testified, according to CBS. “I argued to both that the explanation made no sense: The Ukrainians did not ‘owe’ President Trump anything, and holding up security assistance for domestic political gain was ‘crazy.'”

Taylor spent much of his career encouraging Ukraine to root out corruption so that it could ensure development, according to the Washington Post. The actions Taylor alleges Trump committed undermined decades of his work.

“It was the antithesis of a big part of his career. And my guess is that really bothered him,” Steven Pifer, a former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, told the Washington Post.

Donald Trump Called Bill Taylor a ‘Never Trumper’ in a Tweet

Never Trumper Republican John Bellinger, represents Never Trumper Diplomat Bill Taylor (who I don’t know), in testimony before Congress! Do Nothing Democrats allow Republicans Zero Representation, Zero due process, and Zero Transparency…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2019

Donald Trump referred to Bill Taylor as a “never Trumper” in a tweet October 23, 2019.

He wrote, “Never Trumper Republican John Bellinger, represents Never Trumper Diplomat Bill Taylor (who I don’t know), in testimony before Congress! Do Nothing Democrats allow Republicans Zero Representation, Zero due process, and Zero Transparency. Does anybody think this is fair? Even though there was no quid pro quo, I’m sure they would like to try. Worse than the Dems!”

He went on to say Taylor should not have been hired in the first place.

“It would be really great if the people within the Trump Administration, all well-meaning and good (I hope!), could stop hiring Never Trumpers, who are worse than the Do Nothing Democrats. Nothing good will ever come from them!” Trump said.

Taylor was hired for a six-month assignment and has about two months left, the Washington Post reported in late October.

William Taylor Reaffirmed the US Commitment to Ukraine’s Success in an Editorial Published Before his Testimony

"The United States is firmly committed to Ukraine’s success – your success is our success." -Ambassador Bill Taylorhttps://t.co/144G6AipRn — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) November 13, 2019

Just days before Taylor’s testimony, he wrote an editorial published in Novoye Vremya November 10, 2019, telling Ukraine that Ukraine’s success is the United States’ success.

He wrote:

The United States is firmly committed to Ukraine’s success – your success is our success. We will not allow Russia to dismantle the international order that was painstakingly built after World War II. The concepts of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peaceful resolution of disputes benefit all nations. And Russia’s war against Ukraine shreds the international norms that kept peace and enabled prosperity for decades. The United States continues to provide weapons, training, and equipment to Ukraine’s armed forces. And we continue to impose sanctions on Russia for its illegal actions in Ukraine. As Secretary Pompeo has said, the United States will maintain sanctions against Russia until the Russian government returns control of Crimea to Ukraine and leaves Donbas. Meanwhile, we also continue to support the Ukrainian people in efforts to defeat corruption within Ukraine. Ukraine must win this battle, too, as it integrates further into the Euro-Atlantic community.

