Xyy Lee: A Tribute to the Fresno Shooting Victim

Xyy Lee was a well-known Hmong singer who was killed in a backyard shooting in Fresno, California on November 17. The shooting left four dead and at least six injured, according to early reports following the incident.

The incident took place on Sunday evening, when one or more gunman snuck into a backyard party and opened fire. The motive and number of suspects has not yet been established by authorities.

According to Michael Reed, a deputy chief of the Fresno Police Department, all of the victims from the shooting were Asian men between 25 and 30 years old.

Lee was a Successful Hmong Singer With Millions of Views on YouTube

Lee’s death was confirmed by a family member on Sunday evening. The Facebook group Hmong Talk was one of the many to pay tribute to the Hmong singer, writing a post that read, “We have received confirmation from his family member that Xy Lee , the famous Hmong singer was indeed one of the victim that was shot and killed at the family gathering. This is truly a heart breaking time for everyone involved. Thank you for all the beautiful music that you have have created . You will truly be miss! RIP! 💔💔💔”

Another fan wrote, “The Hmong Community has lost a talented musician”The Hmong Community has lost a talented musician…May You Rest In Peace Xyy Lee, your music will live on”

Lee had over 90,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel. Many of his uploaded videos, like the one above, generated millions of views on the platform. Cumulatively, his videos have been watched over 17 million times. According to his Facebook, a profession on YouTube was his main gig, and he was originally from Long Beach, California.

Since news of his death has spread, many have taken to commenting on his videos. One person wrote, “Rip to a young legend. You had that Hmong tone that made me really get into all your songs.”

Around 35 People Were in a Back Yard Watching a Football Game When One or More Shooters Opened Fire

A collection of approximately 35 people and children were in the backyard in Fresno when one or more shooters opened fire randomly. They’d been watching a football game when the shooting began.

At a press conference following the event, Reed said, “This is senseless violence. We’re going to do everything we can to find out who the perpetrators are and bring them to justice.”

He added, “Thank God that no kids were hurt because there were several kids and females that were in attendance at this party. So right now, all 10 of the victims, deceased or not, were all injured males in that 25 to 35 range.”

This is a developing post.