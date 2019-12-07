“I Am Jesus Christ” Game Let’s Players Reenact the Life of Jesus Christ

An upcoming video game titled “I Am Jesus Christ” allows players to take the role of Jesus and reenact stories from the New Testament. The game was designed by PlayWay and will be available on the online gaming platform Steam.

The story follows Jesus from his baptism all the way to his resurrection and is a “realistic simulator” of some of Jesus’ famous events and miracles.

Here’s the full description from PlayWay:

“Become Jesus Christ, the famous man on Earth – in this highly realistic simulation game. Pray like Him for getting superpower, perform famous miracles like Him from Bible like casting demons, healing and feeding people, resurrection and more in ‘I am Jesus Christ.’ “‘I am Jesus Christ’ is a realistic simulator game inspired by stories from the New Testament of the Bible. Get into old times and follow the same path of Jesus Christ 2,000 years ago. Game is covering the period from Baptizing of Jesus Christ and to Resurrection. Have you ever wondered to be like Him – one of the most privileged and powerful people in the world? Check if you can perform all famous miracles from the Bible like Jesus Christ. It is a simulation game and you can try to save the world as He did. Are you ready to fight with Satan in the desert, exorcising demons and curing sick people? Or calm the storm in the sea?”

The game is a First Person Shooter which will let users play and see the world from Jesus’ perspective. In the trailer, we see Jesus healing a blind woman (Matthew 21:14), manifest a bunch of fish out of thin air for a hungry fisherman (John 6:35), and walk on water to save a ship caught in a storm (Mark 4:41).

The trailer also shows footage of the crucifixion of Jesus from his perspective and emerging from a cave for his resurrection.

You can watch the full trailer below:

The gameplay mechanics look pretty straightforward and similar to adventure games like Myst where the player wanders around and solves puzzles or interacts with the environment. The graphics are highly realistic and the developers say the game will play like a simulation and include a “realistic fight with Satan”.

The game is currently on Steam and the planned release date says “Coming Soon”. It will be available for PC users once released.

PlayWay is Known for Simulator Games

PlayWay is a Poland-based game development company that’s been in business since 2011. They’re known for their simulator games which range from mundane (Farmer Manager 2020) to outright weird (Drunk Santa Simulator). They have school principal simulators, an American president simulator, a simulator where you have to deal with the aftermath of car crashes, and three different auto mechanic simulators (Car Mechanic, Farm Mechanic, and Truck Fix).

“I am Jesus Christ” is by far the most controversial, confusing title in their library but it’s also very much on brand.

The Internet is Understandably Perplexed by “I Am Jesus Christ”

I can’t believe this is a real video game! 😂 Jesus Christ the video game hahaha oh my god pic.twitter.com/j3yNwyx2jx — Champ (@ChampChong) December 7, 2019

Users on the internet were confused and intrigued from the game’s concept and mechanics and began pointing things out almost immediately. Users were incredulous that the game exists at all and once they started to analyze the trailer they had a lot of questions.

The most confusing aspect of the game is the meter on the bottom right which implies he has limited power. Implying that Jesus only had to recharge his power and that it would run out sometimes.

Other users commented on the “press X to heal blind man” style of gameplay.

I have a LOT of thoughts about the Jesus Christ video game, but my first is: he has limited power pic.twitter.com/CqOU5YKTSO — Heather Anne Campbell (@heathercampbell) December 7, 2019

Press X to heal blind man — Blue (@Bluestamp1988) December 7, 2019

Most people in the gaming community saw the games’ crazy concept and even crazier trailer as fodder for jokes.

its too bad the ending is already spoiled😒😒 — Cam (@Cam_Wildin) December 7, 2019

It better have a battle royal — KING R3tro (@KING_R3tro2020) December 7, 2019

The game has started to trend on social media and the memes have only just begun. There hasn’t been any negative backlash yet from church groups or religious organizations.

