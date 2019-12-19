Penn Square Mall ‘Shooting:’ Oklahoma Shopping Center Evacuated

Penn Square Mall in Oklahoma City was evacuated after a fight near the food court resulted in a shots fired call to police. Police received the call around 4 p.m. local time.
KFOR’s Phil Roder tweeted that one person was shot close to the upstairs food court in the mall. The Oklahoma City Police Department has confirmed that officers have been called to the mall. Police later confirmed that one person was injured but did not say if that person was shot.
Scanner traffic from police in the area indicates that there are possibly two shooting suspects in the upper level of the mall. The fight was not not considered an active shooter event.
Citing witnesses, KFOR’s Jessica Bruno reports that three to six shots were heard inside of the mall. While the Oklahoman reports that shoppers are hiding in stores throughout the mall.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has said that Interstate 44 off-ramp to Northwest Expressway has been shut down until further notice.
The mall, which was opened in 1960, is located along 901 Northwest Expy in Oklahoma City. The mall is managed by the Simon Property Group. The Simon group owns close to 95 percent of the mall. The Penn Square Mall is spread across more than 1 million square feet.
More to follow.
READ NEXT: Teenage Porn Star Controversy Rocks California High School