Annrose Jerry: Missing Notre Dame Student Sparks Search

Annrose Jerry is a 21-year-old senior student at the University of Notre Dame who has been reported missing. A silver alert says the college student is believed to be in “extreme danger.” Social media posts indicate that Jerry is a flute player on campus.

In a January 23, 2020 statement posted on the university website, the Notre Dame Police Department revealed that it “is seeking the public’s assistance in establishing the whereabouts of Annrose Jerry, 21, a senior at the university.”

According to that statement, which was accompanied by two photos of Jerry, “Ms. Jerry is 5-feet-5-inches tall, with dark hair…She resides on campus. The university established earlier today that Ms. Jerry was last seen at Coleman-Morse Hall on campus at 8:45 Tuesday evening. Anyone who has seen Ms. Jerry since then or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Notre Dame Police Department at 574-631-5555.”

On Facebook, Jerry says she is a student at University of Notre Dame who went to Blaine High School and is from Blaine Minnesota. She has roots in Ernakulam, India.

A Silver Alert Was Issued for Annrose Jerry

The state of Indiana’s website says that “a Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.”

“The Notre Dame Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Annrose Jerry, a 21 year old Asian female, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, black hair with black eyes. Annrose was last seen wearing an ankle length gray quilted coat over a multi-colored ankle length skirt or dress,” the alert says.

“Annrose is missing from Notre Dame, Indiana which is 149 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 8:00 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.”

Jerry Is a Flute Player

In 2018, the University of Notre Dame Folk Choir posted a video of Jerry on Facebook. “Flute player Annrose Jerry (ND ’20) talks about the first time she heard the Folk Choir live, and the benefits of ministering with this ensemble. #NDday #FolkChoir,” the caption reads.

In the video, she says, “I’ve been involved in church music ever since 7th grade in one capacity or another…” She described the folk choir as sounding like a “group of angels.” She auditioned and was accepted.

She was “blown away by the quality of this group. Amazing, challenging music, and camaraderie.” She highlighted the positive nature of the group.

“There’s nothing I don’t like about the choir. It’s hard work, but it’s so rewarding,” she said.

Jerry Was a National Merit Scholarship Finalist in High School

Congratulations to Annrose Jerry, who was named a National Merit Scholarship finalist! https://t.co/1oHBbDTz9Y pic.twitter.com/mYuOPZY5sy — Blaine High School (@BlaineHS) April 4, 2016

In 2016, Blaine High School in Minnesota congratulated Jerry on being named a national merit scholarship finalist.

This post is being updated as more information is learned about the disappearance of Annrose Jerry.

