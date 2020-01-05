Did Bill Belichick Secretly Propose to GF Linda Holliday?

The New England Patriots are once again entering the NFL playoffs, and once again leading the franchise into the post-season, head coach Bill Belichick. However, for the first time in a decade, the Patriots will have to compete in the AFC Wild Card and take on the Tenessee Titans after losing at home to the Miami Dolphins the week prior.

With the home-field advantage in Foxborough, it’s without a doubt that Belichick’s longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, will be in attendance to cheer on the Patriots, rocking her brand new sparkly team jacket, sitting alongside her twin daughters, Ashley and Kat, from a previous relationship.

Holliday, 56, is regular at every New England game and loves to post pictures of herself with friends and family in their Patriots gear on Instagram. However, taking the attention away from her custom made Patriots swag, in a picture she posted on Instagram on December 22, Belichick’s girlfriend of nearly 12 years was wearing what appeared to be a massive diamond ring on her left hand.

Now, it would not be surprising to anyone if the couple decided to marry, but it would be surprising that Holliday could keep such happy news secret. But perhaps, she’s keeping the announcement under wraps as to not take away the media focus on Belichick and the Patriots’ current playoff run.

Holliday Gets Along With Belichick’s Three Children From A Previous Marriage & Multiple Grandkids

Before finding love with Holliday in 2007, Belichick was married to his high school sweetheart, Debby Clarke Belichick from 1977 to 2006. They share three children who now grown adults, Stephen, Amanda, and Brian.

Both of Belichick’s sons work with Patriots. Stephen serves as the Patriots safeties coach while Brian is a coaching assistant. His daughter Amanda is a college lacrosse coach at Holy Cross.

Holliday, who graduated from Vanderbilt in 1986, and twice finished as runner-up in the Mrs. Arkansas pageant, appears to get along great with Belichick’s children and grandchildren. While she’s a regular at every Patriots game and event, where his sons are already in attendance, she hung out with Amanda, and her husband, at the Preakness this past year.

Holliday Is Belichick’s No. 1 Fan

While Patriots fans are passionate, Holliday takes her excitement to the next level as Belichick’s girlfriend. In October, she threw a party celebrate the coach’s 300th win, and the admiration appears to be mutual. The only time fans see Belichick smile is after he’s won the Super Bowl, or when standing next to his girlfriend… or perhaps now, fiancée.

After the Patriots won the Super Bowl in 2019, earning Belichick his sixth championship ring, he and Holliday jetted off to Barbados, and according to The Daily Mail stayed at the luxurious Sandy Lane Resort.

After their vacation, Holliday shared the following heartfelt sentiment with her man on Instagram. She captioned a selfie of the couple by writing, “Thank you for a wonderful four weeks of summer vacation with family and friends, boating and golfing! Today marks the first press conference and we’re a couple days into practice. Always a difficult time of adjustment for me, my family and my fellow NFL families. Wishing everyone a good NFL Season! I’m almost ready to embrace this new season and “rejoice with my brothers and sisters”! Happy football season!”

