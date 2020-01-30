David Kruchten: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

David Kruchten, 37, is a high school teacher in Madison, Wisconsin who is facing federal charges for attempting to produce child pornography. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Wisconsin announced that Kruchten was arrested on January 30, 2020.

Kruchten is charged with seven counts of “attempting to use a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of the conduct.” Investigators say Kruchten used “hidden recording devices” on at least two occasions in Wisconsin. The charges are related to incidents that occurred on October 27, 2019, and on January 20, 2019.

The Justice Department says that the investigation was a collaboration between the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the Minneapolis Police Department, and the Cottage Grove Police Department.

1. David Kruchten Has Been Teaching Business Education For More Than a Decade & Often Traveled With Students For Business Education Events

David Kruchten has been a teacher with the Madison Metropolitan School District since August of 2008, according to his LinkedIn page. As of this writing, his name was still listed on the staff directory page for the district. It notes that he teaches business education at Madison East High School.

The school’s Facebook page indicates that Kruchten traveled often with students interested in business and marketing. For example, the school posted in April of 2018 that Kruchten accompanied students to Atlanta, Georgia, for a DECA International competition.

DECA is an organization that works to prepare high school and college students for future careers in business and marketing. In the post, Madison East noted that three of its students were finalists in their respective competitions.

The Facebook page also noted in March of 2018 that Kruchten had won the “Wisconson DECA Red Apple Award.”

Superintendent Jame Belmore called the accusations “”incredibly disturbing.” She told NBC affiliate WMTV,“We want to assure you that MMSD will do everything we can do to support our students and community through this unimaginably challenging time.”

2. Madison East High School Students Found Hidden Cameras In Their Hotel Rooms During a Trip to Minneapolis

David Kruchten traveled with Madison East students to a business club event in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in December of 2019, WCCO-TV reported.

During that trip, students reported finding hidden cameras inside their rooms at the Hyatt Regency Hotel. According to KARE-TV in Minneapolis, school administrators said at the time that one of its staff members was put on leave “as a precautionary measure.”

Federal prosecutors did not mention the December incident in the news release announcing the charges against Kruchten, even though the Minneapolis Police Department was listed as an investigative partner in the case. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office in Minnesota is reportedly considering filing charges related to the hidden cameras found in the hotel rooms.

3. David Kruchten Was Involved With Multiple Extracurricular Clubs at Madison East

David Kruchten was very active in after-school activities at Madison East High School. His bio on the staff directory shows that in addition to teaching business, he was serving as an assistant coach for the girl’s tennis team during the 2019-2020 school year.

As referenced above, Kruchten was in charge of the DECA organization for students interested in business.

According to a school newsletter from November of 2017, Kruchten also oversaw the “Tower Store” at the school. He noted in the newsletter that students gained “valuable business experiences” by getting involved with the store, which was operational during the school’s lunch period.

Kruchten’s other school activities included running a bike and Triathalon club. He was also the advisor for the sophomore class in student government.

4. Kruchten Is Married With Children

Huge shout out to Mr. David Kruchten for winning the Wisconsin DECA Red Apple Award #purgolderpride https://t.co/mAbOauDImQ pic.twitter.com/BgC2QhzSO1 — Madison East HS (@MadisonEastHS) March 8, 2018

David Kruchten is a married man with two young children. His wife retweeted posts from Madison East High School that praised him for his work as a business teacher and student advisor.

For example, she shared a picture that was originally published by Madison East’s official account in May of 2016. It showed Kruchten and the DECA club during an event in Denver. She also shared a post about her husband winning the DECA Red Apple Award in 2018.

Prosecutors included in the news release that Kruchten was taken into custody at his home in Cottage Grove, which is a suburb of Madison, Wisconsin.

5. Dave Kruchten Has Been Teaching Since at Least 2005

Dave Kruchten has been working in Madison since 2008, but he has been teaching in the classroom since at least 2005. His LinkedIn profile includes that he taught business in “District 211” from 2005 until 2008, but does not specify exactly where that was located.

He has a master’s degree in secondary education from Roosevelt University, which he obtained in 2005.

Kruchten’s LinkedIn page suggests he considered a career in finance before becoming a teacher. He majored in accounting at the University of Illinois and interned with Deloitte in the auditing department.

